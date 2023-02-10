Prioritizing self-care is especially important throughout the dreary winter months, and what better way to brighten up the season than with a new candle? Lighting a candle not only fills our home with our favorite scents, but also lends a cozy ambiance and relaxation to any space. To keep the winter blues at bay and add a nice fragrance to your home, we've found the best winter candles to enjoy all season long.

Set the mood for Valentine's Day with heady, seductive scents of amber and jasmine, or bring the outdoors inside with woodsy cedar, mahogany, and balsam. Winter is also a great time for whipping up home-cooked meals and baked goods — making savory sage or sugary vanilla a surefire way to awaken your inner chef.

There are hundreds, or maybe even thousands, of scented candles to choose from, but we've rounded up 21 of our favorite scents for celebrating the winter and well into the spring at every price point. From Yankee Candle and Bath and Body Works steals to higher-end options from Diptyque and LAFCO, you're sure to find your next signature home scent with our picks for the best winter candles.

CLR Blue Scented Candle Nordstrom CLR Blue Scented Candle Treat yourself to a cozy amber, oud and nutmeg candle that, according to one reviewer, "feels like snuggling in after a night on the town" in stylish, minimalist packaging. $48 Shop Now

Voluspa Silver Birch Peppercorn Classic Candle Saks Fifth Avenue Voluspa Silver Birch Peppercorn Classic Candle "My new favorite winter candle!" said one glowing review of this unique woodsy candle. "The birch wood is perfectly cut with cardamom to produce a scent that is somehow warm but also fresh. Reminds me of walking through a forest of snow-covered evergreens on a crisp morning." $29 Shop Now

SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle Nordstrom SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill your home with a warm, cozy aroma. $45 Shop Now

Bryedo Bibliotheque Candle Nordstrom Bryedo Bibliotheque Candle Curl up with a good book when you light this woodsy and aromatic candle, inspired by the intoxicating scent of libraries. $90 Shop Now

