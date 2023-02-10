21 Best Candles You'll Want to Burn All Winter Into Spring: Shop Diptyque, Nest, Yankee Candle and More
Prioritizing self-care is especially important throughout the dreary winter months, and what better way to brighten up the season than with a new candle? Lighting a candle not only fills our home with our favorite scents, but also lends a cozy ambiance and relaxation to any space. To keep the winter blues at bay and add a nice fragrance to your home, we've found the best winter candles to enjoy all season long.
Set the mood for Valentine's Day with heady, seductive scents of amber and jasmine, or bring the outdoors inside with woodsy cedar, mahogany, and balsam. Winter is also a great time for whipping up home-cooked meals and baked goods — making savory sage or sugary vanilla a surefire way to awaken your inner chef.
There are hundreds, or maybe even thousands, of scented candles to choose from, but we've rounded up 21 of our favorite scents for celebrating the winter and well into the spring at every price point. From Yankee Candle and Bath and Body Works steals to higher-end options from Diptyque and LAFCO, you're sure to find your next signature home scent with our picks for the best winter candles.
Transform your home into a woodland paradise with a winter-ready blend of balsam pine and cedar. Currently Amazon has tons of Yankee Candles for 50% off.
Not only is this iridescent vessel absolutely gorgeous, but it also perfumes your home with the scents of sparkling wine, grapefruit and barrel oak.
Brighten up dreary days with a sparkling grapefruit scent from beloved candle brand NEST.
This candle smells heavenly with its sultry blend of amber, black vanilla and jasmine. Plus, it comes in a decorative glass vessel that doubles as home decor.
For a wintry blend that's anything but boring, we love this bergamot, cinnamon and sage scent — inspired by the revolutionary musician Duke Ellington.
Juicy, tart blackcurrant berries and romantic rose make this longtime favorite candle a sensual choice for winter.
Even if your home doesn't have a fireplace, you can enjoy the scent of smoky firewood with this luxe candle.
Once you finish this green herb, cardamom, juniper and amber candle, the decorative ceramic vessel doubles as home decor.
If you're looking to perfume your home on a budget, Glade's candles get the job done with modest packaging and an evocative cashmere, bergamot, jasmine and vanilla bean aroma.
Boy Smells is quickly becoming one of the most popular luxury candle brands. If you're curious as to why, check out this smoked black tea-scented candle is made with a coconut and beeswax blend.
Treat yourself to a cozy amber, oud and nutmeg candle that, according to one reviewer, "feels like snuggling in after a night on the town" in stylish, minimalist packaging.
"My new favorite winter candle!" said one glowing review of this unique woodsy candle. "The birch wood is perfectly cut with cardamom to produce a scent that is somehow warm but also fresh. Reminds me of walking through a forest of snow-covered evergreens on a crisp morning."
Awaken your senses with aromas of coffee, caramel and cinnamon.
Fill your home with the cult favorite scent of Le Labo Santal 26 — made from 100% soy wax.
We'd get this candle for the hand-painted vessel alone, but the unique bergamot and fresh fig scent is equally as lovely.
The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill your home with a warm, cozy aroma.
Curl up with a good book when you light this woodsy and aromatic candle, inspired by the intoxicating scent of libraries.
This sultry blend of ripe blackberries, soft jasmine and comforting amber is the ultimate bedroom fragrance.
For a bright fragrance that still feels wintry, a fruity blend of cranberry and orange is a refreshing choice.
Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles, an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender.
Base notes of woodsy musk make this floral jasmine and gardenia candle perfect for winter.
