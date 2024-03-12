With the official first day of spring just a week away, you may be on a mission for a home refresh — especially once your spring cleaning is all squared away. To help welcome the new season, Etsy just kicked off an epic Home Sales Event with deals on everything you could need to breathe new life into your home without breaking the bank.

Shop Etsy's Home Sales Event

Now through April 15, you can save up to 30% on Etsy's wide range of furniture, lighting, patio accessories, decor, candles and so much more. Whether you’re looking to finally invest in a new one-of-a-kind piece of furniture or a handmade vintage rug or are just on the hunt for some new wall art, this Etsy sale has you covered.

Etsy is one of our go-to marketplaces to find unique, handmade products. This sale is the ultimate opportunity to save on those investment pieces for your home and finally finish that home revamp you've been planning for 2024. Ahead, find our favorites to shop from the spring home sale and then head over to Etsy to shop all the furniture and decor deals.

Ruby Lamp Etsy Ruby Lamp Emitting a soft and welcoming glow, the lamp bathes its surroundings in gentle and warm light. Use it as a functional table lamp and a delightful bedside lamp. $171 $128 Shop Now

Birthdate Candle Etsy Birthdate Candle Each candle features your astrological sign, constellation, and glyph, alongside your birthstone and birth month flower. $35 $26 Shop Now

Rustic Log Live Edge Bench Etsy Rustic Log Live Edge Bench This elegant, handcrafted bench is a top seller and an eye catcher for any front porch or lake front view. Log arm rests can be added upon request as well for additional charges. $520 $458 Shop Now

