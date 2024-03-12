Sales & Deals

Etsy Just Launched a Huge Home Sales Event to Help Brighten Your Space for Spring

Etsy Home Sale
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:30 AM PDT, March 12, 2024

There's a huge Etsy sale going on right now with everything to give your home a spring refresh.

With the official first day of spring just a week away, you may be on a mission for a home refresh — especially once your spring cleaning is all squared away. To help welcome the new season, Etsy just kicked off an epic Home Sales Event with deals on everything you could need to breathe new life into your home without breaking the bank.

Shop Etsy's Home Sales Event

Now through April 15, you can save up to 30% on Etsy's wide range of furniture, lighting, patio accessories, decor, candles and so much more. Whether you’re looking to finally invest in a new one-of-a-kind piece of furniture or a handmade vintage rug or are just on the hunt for some new wall art, this Etsy sale has you covered.

Etsy is one of our go-to marketplaces to find unique, handmade products. This sale is the ultimate opportunity to save on those investment pieces for your home and finally finish that home revamp you've been planning for 2024. Ahead, find our favorites to shop from the spring home sale and then head over to Etsy to shop all the furniture and decor deals.

Monstera Plant Handing Sun Catcher

Monstera Plant Handing Sun Catcher
Etsy

Monstera Plant Handing Sun Catcher

Crafted with high-quality stained glass and intricate details, this sun catcher brings beauty and charm to any space with mesmerizing patterns.

$125 $88

Shop Now

Live Edge Coffee Table

Live Edge Coffee Table
Etsy

Live Edge Coffee Table

Made with premium South American walnut, this best-selling live edge coffee table is a stunning statement piece for any room.

$450 $270

Shop Now

Ruby Lamp

Ruby Lamp
Etsy

Ruby Lamp

Emitting a soft and welcoming glow, the lamp bathes its surroundings in gentle and warm light. Use it as a functional table lamp and a delightful bedside lamp.

$171 $128

Shop Now

Personalized 40oz Tumbler With Handle, Lid and Straw

Personalized 40oz Tumbler With Handle, Lid and Straw
Etsy

Personalized 40oz Tumbler With Handle, Lid and Straw

Perfect for Mother's Day, a bachelorette party, or a bridal party, these engraved tumblers are double-wall, vacuum insulated construction to provide superior heat and cold retention.

$32 $24

Shop Now

Birthdate Candle

Birthdate Candle
Etsy

Birthdate Candle

Each candle features your astrological sign, constellation, and glyph, alongside your birthstone and birth month flower.

$35 $26

Shop Now

Authentic Moroccan Rug

Authentic Moroccan Rug
Etsy

Authentic Moroccan Rug

Add a charming, vibrant rug with eye-catching designs to your space for a soft and sophisticated look.

$180 $135

Shop Now

Rustic Log Live Edge Bench

Rustic Log Live Edge Bench
Etsy

Rustic Log Live Edge Bench

This elegant, handcrafted bench is a top seller and an eye catcher for any front porch or lake front view. Log arm rests can be added upon request as well for additional charges.

$520 $458

Shop Now

