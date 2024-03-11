Sales & Deals

Save 25% on Lulu and Georgia's Best-Selling Furniture, Rugs and Decor This Week

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lulu and Georgia Friends and Family Sale
Lulu and Georgia
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 11:22 AM PDT, March 11, 2024

Lulu and Georgia's Friends and Family Sale is here. Save 25% on their highly coveted furniture and decor.

Lulu and Georgia is one of our favorite places to shop for stylish home essentials and rugs this season — and now, you can enjoy major deals on the brand's gorgeous selection of furniture, decor and more. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home this spring or splurge on investment-worthy pieces at a discount, the Lulu and Georgia Friends and Family Sale is not one to miss.

Now through Tuesday, March 19, Lulu and Georgia is offering 25% off sitewide — including best-selling furniture, rugs and decor pieces that are perfect for a seasonal home refresh. 

Shop 25% Off Lulu and Georgia

Marked by luxurious textures, sleek silhouettes and elegant vintage-inspired touches, Lulu and Georgia's designs are at once minimalist and warm. From modern and minimal to boho and vintage, the selection of elevated essentials and coveted statement pieces is hard to beat. 

The Friends and Family Sale also includes lighting, bedding and dinnerware to upgrade your entire home at a discount. No matter what room you’re looking to upgrade, there’s a good chance Lulu and Georgia will have just the right addition. Below, shop the best furniture and rug deals happening at Lulu and Georgia this week.

Best Furniture Deals at the Lulu and Georgia Sale

Corso Side Table

Corso Side Table
Lulu and Georgia

Corso Side Table

Sleek, modern and a little moody, this hand-carved mango wood side table offers lots of textural appeal and stylishly displays its artisan craftsmanship.

$498 $298

Shop Now

Celeste Accent Chair

Celeste Accent Chair
Lulu and Georgia

Celeste Accent Chair

The Celeste accent chair features a unique curved wishbone frame to bring chic comfort. 

$1,598 $1,199

Shop Now

Gemma Sham, (Set Of 2)

Gemma Sham, (Set Of 2)
Lulu and Georgia

Gemma Sham, (Set Of 2)

At just $15, this set of two printed shams is a steal.

$108 $15

Shop Now

Merrit Nightstand, Pecan

Merrit Nightstand, Pecan
Lulu and Georgia

Merrit Nightstand, Pecan

The Merrit nightstand features a deco-inspired woodwork construction that pairs crisp, curving lines with ridged detailing. A convenient drawer provides helpful storage. 

$598 $449

Shop Now

Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table

Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table
Lulu and Georgia

Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table

Add this sleek oval-shaped coffee table to your living room. The reclaimed French oak shelf below makes the perfect spot for books, decor pieces and more. 

$1,598 $1,199

Shop Now

Adara Bed - Queen

Adara Bed - Queen
Lulu and Georgia

Adara Bed - Queen

Bring a bespoke touch to your bedroom with this upholstered bed that suits a tailored environment.

$1,498 $1,124

Shop Now

Alaia Bed Cover

Alaia Bed Cover
Lulu and Georgia

Alaia Bed Cover

Prepare your home for chillier days ahead with this snuggly organic cotton throw.

$210 $158

Shop Now

Jaz Dining Chair

Jaz Dining Chair
Lulu and Georgia

Jaz Dining Chair

Airy rattan contrasted by a stark black frame gives these simple dining chairs an eye-catching look.

$498 $374

Shop Now

Ada Oval Coffee Table

Ada Oval Coffee Table
Lulu and Georgia

Ada Oval Coffee Table

Sculptural lines and unique curved legs give this oak coffee table a modern look.

$1,298 $974

Shop Now

Best Rug Deals at the Lulu and Georgia Sale

Most of the brand's pieces are crafted in soothing neutrals and earth tones, making them easy to incorporate into your home. Rugs can either make or break a room's ambiance, so whether you're after an eye-catching statement piece or a clean-yet-cozy Moroccan style, you can treat yourself to the gorgeous designs on sale at Lulu and Georgia

Cariad Moroccan Shag Rug

Cariad Moroccan Shag Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Cariad Moroccan Shag Rug

The plush texture of this Moroccan-style shag rug makes it feel extra luxurious.

$972 $729

Shop Now

Estie Rug

Estie Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Estie Rug

Thickly braided, the Estie Rug offers natural appeal and soft texture to a space. It pairs well with neutral, earthy tones like terracotta and shades of sand and pale whites.

$498 $299

Shop Now

Adentro Rug

Adentro Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Adentro Rug

Durable wool fibers make this area rug a strong choice to bring natural textures into a high-traffic area. Its dark blue tone is set off by gray and ivory accents woven into an intricate geometric pattern that shows off an artisan's handiwork. 

$398 $149

Shop Now

Abode Rug

Abode Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Abode Rug

In an earthy, two-toned palette, this hand-knotted floor rug features a dynamic pattern that contrasts with its woven border.

$1,298 $974

Shop Now

Arches Rug

Arches Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Arches Rug

Add some soothing texture to your home with the miminalist Arches rug.

$3,589 $1,346

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Easter Decorations Under $35 You Can Find on Amazon

Best Lists

The Best Easter Decorations Under $35 You Can Find on Amazon

Drew Barrymore Launches New Affordable Furniture for Spring at Walmart

Home

Drew Barrymore Launches New Affordable Furniture for Spring at Walmart

15 Best Patio Furniture Deals at Walmart to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space

Sales & Deals

15 Best Patio Furniture Deals at Walmart to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space

27 Best Furniture Deals to Shop from Amazon’s End-of-Season Sale

Sales & Deals

27 Best Furniture Deals to Shop from Amazon’s End-of-Season Sale

15 Expensive-Looking Furniture Pieces You Can Buy at Walmart

Home

15 Expensive-Looking Furniture Pieces You Can Buy at Walmart

Tags:

Latest News