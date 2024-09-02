Spruce up your patio with some of our favorite outdoor furniture finds from Walmart's Labor Day sale.
Summer is winding down and autumn is almost here, making now the ideal time to grab some outdoor furniture at some of the best prices possible. This year's Walmart Labor Day sale has an array of deals on patio furniture for a backyard refresh.
With discounts of more than 70% off, the Walmart sale is full of thousands of items to give your patio a makeover. We’re talking Adirondack chairs, dining tables, full patio sets and more. Whether you're planning gameday BBQs for football season or backyard movie nights, these outdoor furniture deals have you and all your guests covered.
Shop Walmart's Labor Day Deals
Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill, and an umbrella or two. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to upgrade your yard, there are tons of Labor Day patio furniture deals at Walmart to suit outdoor spaces of all sizes.
Before the toasty days transition to crisp evenings, shop the best Labor Day outdoor furniture deals from Walmart's Labor Day sale that will turn your backyard into an oasis.
Best Labor Day Patio Furniture Deals at Walmart
Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.
Aiho 7 Piece Rattan Patio Furniture Set
Transform your patio into the ultimate entertaining space with this sleek 7-piece furniture set.
Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair
Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chairs. Use it as a lounge chair or a recliner to lay back on your patio.
Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set
Whether you are looking to spend quality time with loved ones or entertain guests over dinner, this patio furniture set is ready for the job.
Best Choice Products 7.5ft Outdoor Solar Patio Umbrella
This best-selling patio umbrella is designed with 18 built-in solar powered LED lights that can run for up to 6 hours.
Nicesoul Outdoor Patio Lounge Chair Boho
These stylish wicker egg chairs are everywhere, and for good reason. They are an eclectic style upgrade that also block some sun and wind.
Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
Give yourself something to look forward to in the warmer seasons and upgrade your backyard space with this Gymax 8-piece outdoor furniture set.
Legahome Adirondack Chair Set of 2
Sit back and enjoy the long summer evenings in these timeless Adirondack chairs.
Segmart 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set
The spacious and stylish dining table has an acacia wood tabletop for an eye-catching addition to your backyard, garden and courtyard. Plus, the dining chairs can be stacked when not in use to save space.
Best Walmart Labor Day Deals on Outdoor Decor
Elevate your patio or backyard and improve the ambiance with the right decor. Walmart's Labor Day deals include everything from pillows and rugs to outdoor lighting to refresh your patio ahead of autumn.
UHomePro Wood Burning Fire Pit Table
Stay warm and roast hot dogs and marshmallows with this gorgeous fire pit.
Flngr Waterproof Outdoor Plastic Straw Rug
This versatile area rug makes the perfect addition to your outdoor living space. The rug is easy to clean and keeps vibrant even with heavy foot traffic.
ExcMark 2-Pack Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights
The 2-pack of Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights will make a statement on any patio it adorns. The solar-powered lantern lights consist of a water-proof metal caged frame.
Modway Convene Two Piece Outdoor Patio Pillow Set
Add a pop of color to your outdoor space with these water resistant throw pillows.
Bamworld Large Plant Stand
Give your potted plants a new home with the Bamworld Large Plant Stand. The indoor/outdoor plant holder features 11 shelves that can hold 11 to 25 pots.
PHOPOLLO 100ft Outdoor String Lights
Add a warm glow to your space with these weather-proof LED bulbs.
Celebrate summer with these top 2024 Labor Day Sales. Shop mattress deals, discounts on grills, luggage sales and much more ahead of Labor Day Weekend.
