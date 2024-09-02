Summer is winding down and autumn is almost here, making now the ideal time to grab some outdoor furniture at some of the best prices possible. This year's Walmart Labor Day sale has an array of deals on patio furniture for a backyard refresh.

With discounts of more than 70% off, the Walmart sale is full of thousands of items to give your patio a makeover. We’re talking Adirondack chairs, dining tables, full patio sets and more. Whether you're planning gameday BBQs for football season or backyard movie nights, these outdoor furniture deals have you and all your guests covered.

Shop Walmart's Labor Day Deals

Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill, and an umbrella or two. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to upgrade your yard, there are tons of Labor Day patio furniture deals at Walmart to suit outdoor spaces of all sizes.

Before the toasty days transition to crisp evenings, shop the best Labor Day outdoor furniture deals from Walmart's Labor Day sale that will turn your backyard into an oasis.

Best Labor Day Patio Furniture Deals at Walmart

Segmart 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set Walmart Segmart 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set The spacious and stylish dining table has an acacia wood tabletop for an eye-catching addition to your backyard, garden and courtyard. Plus, the dining chairs can be stacked when not in use to save space. $1,000 $350 Shop Now

Best Walmart Labor Day Deals on Outdoor Decor

Elevate your patio or backyard and improve the ambiance with the right decor. Walmart's Labor Day deals include everything from pillows and rugs to outdoor lighting to refresh your patio ahead of autumn.

Bamworld Large Plant Stand Walmart Bamworld Large Plant Stand Give your potted plants a new home with the Bamworld Large Plant Stand. The indoor/outdoor plant holder features 11 shelves that can hold 11 to 25 pots. $43 $26 Shop Now

Celebrate summer with these top 2024 Labor Day Sales. Shop mattress deals, discounts on grills, luggage sales and much more ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

Sign up for More Deals Here! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: