Best Labor Day Outdoor Furniture Deals at Walmart to Shop Now: Save Up to 70% on Patio Must-Haves

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:10 PM PDT, September 2, 2024

Spruce up your patio with some of our favorite outdoor furniture finds from Walmart's Labor Day sale.

Summer is winding down and autumn is almost here, making now the ideal time to grab some outdoor furniture at some of the best prices possible. This year's Walmart Labor Day sale has an array of deals on patio furniture for a backyard refresh.

With discounts of more than 70% off, the Walmart sale is full of thousands of items to give your patio a makeover. We’re talking Adirondack chairs, dining tables, full patio sets and more. Whether you're planning gameday BBQs for football season or backyard movie nights, these outdoor furniture deals have you and all your guests covered.

Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill, and an umbrella or two. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to upgrade your yard, there are tons of Labor Day patio furniture deals at Walmart to suit outdoor spaces of all sizes.

Before the toasty days transition to crisp evenings, shop the best Labor Day outdoor furniture deals from Walmart's Labor Day sale that will turn your backyard into an oasis.

Best Labor Day Patio Furniture Deals at Walmart

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.

$389 $180

Aiho 7 Piece Rattan Patio Furniture Set

Aiho 7 Piece Rattan Patio Furniture Set
Walmart

Aiho 7 Piece Rattan Patio Furniture Set

Transform your patio into the ultimate entertaining space with this sleek 7-piece furniture set. 

$570 $320

Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair

Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair
Walmart

Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair

Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chairs. Use it as a lounge chair or a recliner to lay back on your patio. 

$180 $100

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set
Walmart

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set

Whether you are looking to spend quality time with loved ones or entertain guests over dinner, this patio furniture set is ready for the job.

$300 $110

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Outdoor Solar Patio Umbrella

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Outdoor Solar Patio Umbrella
Walmart

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Outdoor Solar Patio Umbrella

This best-selling patio umbrella is designed with 18 built-in solar powered LED lights that can run for up to 6 hours. 

$120 $60

Nicesoul Outdoor Patio Lounge Chair Boho

Nicesoul Outdoor Patio Lounge Chair Boho
Walmart

Nicesoul Outdoor Patio Lounge Chair Boho

These stylish wicker egg chairs are everywhere, and for good reason. They are an eclectic style upgrade that also block some sun and wind. 

$600 $194

Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set

Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
Walmart

Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set

Give yourself something to look forward to in the warmer seasons and upgrade your backyard space with this Gymax 8-piece outdoor furniture set.

$510 $380

Legahome Adirondack Chair Set of 2

Legahome Adirondack Chair Set of 2
Walmart

Legahome Adirondack Chair Set of 2

Sit back and enjoy the long summer evenings in these timeless Adirondack chairs.

$260 $109

Segmart 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

Segmart 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set
Walmart

Segmart 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

The spacious and stylish dining table has an acacia wood tabletop for an eye-catching addition to your backyard, garden and courtyard. Plus, the dining chairs can be stacked when not in use to save space.

$1,000 $350

Best Walmart Labor Day Deals on Outdoor Decor

Elevate your patio or backyard and improve the ambiance with the right decor. Walmart's Labor Day deals include everything from pillows and rugs to outdoor lighting to refresh your patio ahead of autumn.

UHomePro Wood Burning Fire Pit Table

UHomePro Wood Burning Fire Pit Table
Walmart

UHomePro Wood Burning Fire Pit Table

Stay warm and roast hot dogs and marshmallows with this gorgeous fire pit.

$200 $80

Flngr Waterproof Outdoor Plastic Straw Rug

Flngr Waterproof Outdoor Plastic Straw Rug
Walmart

Flngr Waterproof Outdoor Plastic Straw Rug

This versatile area rug makes the perfect addition to your outdoor living space. The rug is easy to clean and keeps vibrant even with heavy foot traffic.

$70 $36

ExcMark 2-Pack Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights

ExcMark 2-Pack Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights
Walmart

ExcMark 2-Pack Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights

The 2-pack of Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights will make a statement on any patio it adorns. The solar-powered lantern lights consist of a water-proof metal caged frame.

$47 $25

Modway Convene Two Piece Outdoor Patio Pillow Set

Modway Convene Two Piece Outdoor Patio Pillow Set
Walmart

Modway Convene Two Piece Outdoor Patio Pillow Set

Add a pop of color to your outdoor space with these water resistant throw pillows.

$118 $31

Bamworld Large Plant Stand

Bamworld Large Plant Stand
Walmart

Bamworld Large Plant Stand

Give your potted plants a new home with the Bamworld Large Plant Stand. The indoor/outdoor plant holder features 11 shelves that can hold 11 to 25 pots.

$43 $26

PHOPOLLO 100ft Outdoor String Lights

PHOPOLLO 100ft Outdoor String Lights
Walmart

PHOPOLLO 100ft Outdoor String Lights

Add a warm glow to your space with these weather-proof LED bulbs.

$70 $32

Celebrate summer with these top 2024 Labor Day SalesShop mattress deals, discounts on grills, luggage sales and much more ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

