Now that Memorial Day and summer is around the corner (and deep cleaning, for that matter), the seasonal motivation to upgrade our backyards and patio furniture is well underway. Even with your porch lights handy, you'll want a way to keep your backyard and patio well lit after sundown. That's where our favorite patio umbrellas with lights come into play.

Instead of wasting time and energy manually tying string lights to your old umbrella, you can opt for a model that already has light built-in. Since you want your new outdoor umbrella to last, we've found several sturdy, top-rated options from Wayfair, Walmart, and Amazon that’ll never disappoint.

With warmer temperatures on the horizon, treat your patio to a spruce-up. The space is an extension of your home after all, and dining outside is one of its many benefits. Ahead, shop the best patio umbrellas with lights that will brighten up your next soiree this summer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the 12 Best Outdoor Grill Deals for Memorial Day Cookouts

The Best Portable Grills to Get You Cooking Anywhere — Starting at $27

The Best Meat Delivery Services for the Ultimate Memorial Day Cookout

Save Up to 35% On Solo Stove's Smokeless Fire Pits for Summer

The Best Patio Furniture Sales to Shop Before Summer

Memorial Day 2023: Shop Backyard Games for the Whole Family

The 15 Best Memorial Day 2023 Furniture Sales You Can Already Shop Now

Adirondack Chairs Are Up to 63% Off at Wayfair Just in Time for Summer

Save Up to 50% On Patio Furniture at Wayfair Before Memorial Day

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score Ahead of Summer

The 12 Best Outdoor Furniture Deals at Amazon for Spring 2023

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture to Shop For Spring 2023