Shopping

The Best Patio Umbrellas With Lights to Brighten Up Your Backyard This Summer

By Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Patio Umbrella with Lights
Walmart

Now that Memorial Day and summer is around the corner (and deep cleaning, for that matter), the seasonal motivation to upgrade our backyards and patio furniture is well underway. Even with your porch lights handy, you'll want a way to keep your backyard and patio well lit after sundown. That's where our favorite patio umbrellas with lights come into play.

Instead of wasting time and energy manually tying string lights to your old umbrella, you can opt for a model that already has light built-in. Since you want your new outdoor umbrella to last, we've found several sturdy, top-rated options from Wayfair, Walmart, and Amazon that’ll never disappoint. 

With warmer temperatures on the horizon, treat your patio to a spruce-up. The space is an extension of your home after all, and dining outside is one of its many benefits. Ahead, shop the best patio umbrellas with lights that will brighten up your next soiree this summer.

Autlaycil 10ft & 2-Tier Patio Solar Umbrella
Autlaycil 10ft & 2-Tier Patio Solar Umbrella
Walmart
Autlaycil 10ft & 2-Tier Patio Solar Umbrella

Outdoor patio umbrellas enhance any outdoor space -- and patio umbrellas with lights not only provide sun protection during the day, but beautiful lighting at night. This 10 foot patio umbrella with solar powered lights from Walmart will elevate your patio just in time for summer.

$159$90
Arlmont & Co. Siegler Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella
Arlmont & Co. Siegler Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Siegler Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella

If you're on the hunt for new patio umbrellas with LED lights, you can't beat this rectangular market umbrella at a fantastic discount.

$240$163
Best Choice Products 10ft Solar LED Lighted Patio Umbrella
Best Choice Products 10ft Solar LED Lighted Patio Umbrella
Walmart
Best Choice Products 10ft Solar LED Lighted Patio Umbrella

An umbrella for all occasions that turns your outdoor dining area into a shaded lounge for family and friends during the day. In the night, use solar powered LED to brighten up the festivities and keep them going. 

$80
EliteShade Sunumbrella 9-foot Market Umbrella
EliteShade Sunumbrella 9-foot Market Umbrella
Amazon
EliteShade Sunumbrella 9-foot Market Umbrella

This patio umbrella with LED lights has a fade-proof, water-resistant and oil-resistant top. So it can light up your backyard and outlast the elements.

$190
Best Choice Products Solar Powered LED Lighted Patio Umbrella
Best Choice Products Solar Powered LED Lighted Patio Umbrella
Amazon
Best Choice Products Solar Powered LED Lighted Patio Umbrella

This solar-powered patio umbrella is equipped with an easy-to-use tilt adjustment. Just tilt it to keep the sun out of your eyes. And when night falls, you can continue hosting your party outdoors.

$85$80
Durable Solar LED Patio Umbrella
Durable Solar LED Patio Umbrella
Amazon
Durable Solar LED Patio Umbrella

Choose between 12 different colorways and 3 different size options, then get ready to shed some light on your outdoor space with the best patio umbrella.

$75
Sol 72 Outdoor Yolanda 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella
Lark Manor Lighted Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Sol 72 Outdoor Yolanda 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella

Grab this lighted patio market umbrella in four different color options, then get to decorating your deck, poolside or backyard. 

$90$74
Arlmont & Co. Doralice Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella
Arlmont and Co. Doralice Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Doralice Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella

You don't have to struggle to set up string lights this summer. Instead, finish your outdoor furniture arrangement with this lighted patio umbrella. Its canopy helps protect you from the UV ray during the day, and it keeps your patio nice and bright at night.

$125$110

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the 12 Best Outdoor Grill Deals for Memorial Day Cookouts

The Best Portable Grills to Get You Cooking Anywhere — Starting at $27

The Best Meat Delivery Services for the Ultimate Memorial Day Cookout

Save Up to 35% On Solo Stove's Smokeless Fire Pits for Summer

The Best Patio Furniture Sales to Shop Before Summer

Memorial Day 2023: Shop Backyard Games for the Whole Family

The 15 Best Memorial Day 2023 Furniture Sales You Can Already Shop Now

Adirondack Chairs Are Up to 63% Off at Wayfair Just in Time for Summer

Save Up to 50% On Patio Furniture at Wayfair Before Memorial Day

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score Ahead of Summer

The 12 Best Outdoor Furniture Deals at Amazon for Spring 2023

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture to Shop For Spring 2023