If you love the look of spendy, coveted furniture retailers such as Pottery Barn and West Elm furniture — but not the price tag — you need to start shopping at Walmart. The retailer has elevated their furniture game and is selling luxurious-looking designs that won't break the bank, including bed frames, mattresses, sleeper sofas, couches, dining sets and dressers, all at an affordable price point.

Like got-it-all retailers like Amazon and Target, Walmart's inventory is massive. To help you find a new stylish piece fit for your home, ET selected some of the best affordable furniture at Walmart that you can buy right now. From expensive-looking home decor to design-forward furniture pieces from brands such as Nathan James, Gap Home and Queer Eye, our list has something for everyone whether you can't get enough of mid-century modern, boho, farmhouse or glam decor.

Keep scrolling to discover chic, expensive-looking furniture from Walmart.

Sainspeed Mushroom Lamp Walmart Sainspeed Mushroom Lamp This vintage-inspired table lamp features a dimming function and offers a choice of three-color light sources: yellow light, warm white light or natural white light. $21 Shop Now

BME Dalen Nightstand Walmart BME Dalen Nightstand Bringing a touch of mid-century style to your bedroom, this solid wood nightstand comes in a rich dark chocolate color. $138 $124 Shop Now

Queer Eye Liam Futon Walmart Queer Eye Liam Futon Who said futons only belong in dorm rooms? This green velvet sleeper sofa from Netflix's Fab Five passes as a regular couch. Measuring 79 inches long and 33 inches deep, it easily converts between sitting, lounging and sleeping positions. $425 Shop Now

