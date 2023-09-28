Shop luxurious-looking furniture without breaking the bank.
If you love the look of spendy, coveted furniture retailers such as Pottery Barn and West Elm furniture — but not the price tag — you need to start shopping at Walmart. The retailer has elevated their furniture game and is selling luxurious-looking designs that won't break the bank, including bed frames, mattresses, sleeper sofas, couches, dining sets and dressers, all at an affordable price point.
Like got-it-all retailers like Amazon and Target, Walmart's inventory is massive. To help you find a new stylish piece fit for your home, ET selected some of the best affordable furniture at Walmart that you can buy right now. From expensive-looking home decor to design-forward furniture pieces from brands such as Nathan James, Gap Home and Queer Eye, our list has something for everyone whether you can't get enough of mid-century modern, boho, farmhouse or glam decor.
Keep scrolling to discover chic, expensive-looking furniture from Walmart.
Nathan James Mina Modern TV Stand Entertainment Cabinet Media Console Oak Wood and Black Accents with Storage Doors
You can't beat the price of this chic rattan TV stand.
Easyfashion 2pcs Faux Leather Accent Chair
With its plywood frame, foam cushioning, sturdy solid pine wood legs and faux leather upholstery, these club chairs are the perfect addition to your living space.
Sainspeed Mushroom Lamp
This vintage-inspired table lamp features a dimming function and offers a choice of three-color light sources: yellow light, warm white light or natural white light.
OSP Home Furnishings Weldon Chair in Linen fabric with Brushed Finished Frame
We love this rustic wooden armchair with plush seating for an organic, airy feel.
Ember Interiors Modern Round Coffee Table
The Ember Interiors Modern Round Coffee Table blends modern elegance with the comforting ambiance of a homebody, making it the perfect focal point for your living room.
BME Dalen Nightstand
Bringing a touch of mid-century style to your bedroom, this solid wood nightstand comes in a rich dark chocolate color.
Noble House Ember Interiors Aaniya Velvet Chesterfield Loveseat Sofa
Blame it on 'Bridgerton' — Regency era-inspired furniture is trending. Add a decadent, classic vibe to your living room with this Chesterfield loveseat, featuring deep button tufting, nailhead accents, scrolled arms and turned legs.
Desert Fields Modern Boho Solid Wood Platform Queen Bed
You'd never believe this eye-catching boho queen bed is affordable furniture from Walmart. It's made of solid pine wood and offers the perfect midcentury look. Also find it in twin and king sizes.
Queer Eye Liam Futon
Who said futons only belong in dorm rooms? This green velvet sleeper sofa from Netflix's Fab Five passes as a regular couch. Measuring 79 inches long and 33 inches deep, it easily converts between sitting, lounging and sleeping positions.
Barton 3 Pieces Outdoor Patio Wicker Chat Bistro Set with 2 Chairs and Glass Table
Get ready for coffee-sipping on the patio with this contemporary-style, three-piece outdoor bistro set.
TMS Marsai Mid-Century Round Metal Dining Table
The mid-century inspired metal base with a gold-tone finish is sure to elevate your dining area.
Gap Home Upholstered Wood Base Sofa
Transform your living room or den with an expensive looking couch (that's actually super affordable) from Gap's furniture line. This 85-inch-long modern sofa in a linen-style fabric has an exposed wood base. Find it in three colors. Two throw pillows are included.
Woven Paths Modern Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand
This modern farmhouse-style TV stand fits up to a 65-inch TV. Find this 24" x 58" x 16" TV stand with barn doors in five colors.
Duhome Counter Stools Set of 2 Velvet Upholstered Barstools
Designed with metal legs, foam cushioning and velvet fabric upholstery, these counter stools offer a stylish and contemporary look.
Desert Fields Eclectic Boho Four-Drawer Dresser
Choose from three colors in this boho, 41.3" x 29.7" x 19.7", four-drawer dresser. Each drawer is finished in a linen-look paper and the dresser comes with a wall anchor kit to prevent tipping.
RELATED CONTENT: