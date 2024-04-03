From daily commutes to running errands and getting around campus, electric bikes are becoming more and more popular. While e-bikes can seriously change your life for the better, many of the best models can be expensive. If you've been wanting an e-bike, now's your best chance to score one without breaking the bank. Walmart is welcoming the new season with major deals on electric bikes.

Right now, you can save up to $818 on top-rated electric bikes at Walmart's spring sale. E-bikes are loved for their speed, reliability, and convenience of getting you wherever you need to go, without leaving you feeling exhausted by the time you arrive. Top brands like Gocio and Colorway are included in these Walmart deals to make going the distance a whole lot easier.

Biking weather has arrived. Whether you want to save money on gas and enjoy some fresh air, or are just looking for an environmentally-friendly way to get around town, shop the best e-bike deals at Walmart below.

Best E-Bike Deals at Walmart

Gocio 500W Electric Bike Walmart Gocio 500W Electric Bike This cruise e-bike features a removable 374.4Wh battery and charger, supporting a range of 25-50 miles per full charge. With speeds up to 19 mph, it will get you anywhere swiftly. $1,000 $517 Shop Now

Hidoes Electric Bike for Adults Walmart Hidoes Electric Bike for Adults Easy to fold and store, this e-bike is small enough to put in your car trunk. It also comes with a rear seat that has a recommended load capacity of no more than 80 pounds, so you can take your child with you. $890 $620 Shop Now

Colorway 500W 26" Electric Bike Walmart Colorway 500W 26" Electric Bike The Colorway electric bike is equipped with a powerful and stable 500W motor that delivers reliable and consistent power for your daily rides. For long-distance travel and daily commutes, there are 3 modes: Accelerator Mode, Pedal Assist Mode, and Classic Pedal Mode. $1,100 $680 Shop Now

For even more electric bike sales this month, check out all the best e-bike deals at Amazon available now.

