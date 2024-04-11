Sales & Deals

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals at Amazon: Save Up to 60% on Patio Dining Sets, Sofas and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon 4th of July Patio Furniture Deals
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:13 PM PDT, April 11, 2024

From patio dining sets to stylish egg chairs, elevate your backyard this spring with Amazon's patio furniture deals.

With spring now in full swing, Amazon is rolling out tons of deals on outdoor and patio furniture to help you spruce up your space this season. From outdoor lounging sets and Adirondack chairs to storage furniture, right now is one of the best times of the year to save on big home spends.

If you’re ready for the warmer days, not many things are better than spending time relaxing outdoors, reading a book on your porch, or throwing a party in your backyard. Turning your backyard into an outdoor oasis is no inexpensive undertaking, but sometimes all you need to do is upgrade your patio and outdoor furniture. Whether you're looking for a patio dining set, lounge chair, or an outdoor sofa set, Amazon has everything you need to upgrade your outdoor space this spring.

With many cool days and barbecuing nights on the horizon, you don't want to miss Amazon's patio furniture deals. Below, check out the best Amazon deals to save on top-rated products that will transform your outdoor space in no time.

The Best Amazon Patio Furniture Deals

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set
Amazon

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Save more than 30% on Amazon's best-selling patio set, which includes two corner chairs, one armless chair, one ottoman chair, and one glass coffee table.

$439 $280

Shop Now

FDW Patio Furniture Set 4 Pieces

FDW Patio Furniture Set 4 Pieces
Amazon

FDW Patio Furniture Set 4 Pieces

This 4-piece outdoor furniture set comes with a wicker sofa, two rattan chairs and a coffee table, making it the perfect addition to your patio.

$200 $119

With Coupon

Shop Now

Shintenchi Outdoor Patio Furniture 4-Piece Set

Shintenchi Outdoor Patio Furniture 4-Piece Set
Amazon

Shintenchi Outdoor Patio Furniture 4-Piece Set

Complete the appeal of your outdoor space with a 4-piece conversation set made for lasting impressions. The comfortable, versatile setup lets you rearrange a stylish loveseat, two single chairs and a glass table to fit your outdoor space perfectly. 

$370 $310

Shop Now

YitaHome 4-Piece Patio Furniture Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set

YitaHome 4-Piece Patio Furniture Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set
Amazon

YitaHome 4-Piece Patio Furniture Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set

This collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table.

$360 $276

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners
Amazon

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners

Choose from 26 different colors of these lightweight, foldable chairs. This lounge chair set makes an easy addition to your next trip to the park or your child's next sporting event.

$130 $100

Shop Now

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
Amazon

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

This discounted set includes two modern armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks, and beverages in your outdoor living space. 

$200 $170

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair
Amazon

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

Enjoy this patio chair for years thanks to its durable, water-resistant wicker that's tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame.

$375 $350

Shop Now

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge
Amazon

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge

Your little ones need their own space by the pool, and this double chair set will have them lounging like pros.

$160 $132

Shop Now

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table
Amazon

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table

Resistant to weather, water, and UV rays, this 2-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs provides you with a bright, breezy spot to enjoy the nice weather with a friend on your porch, patio, or balcony.

$914 $499

Shop Now

YitaHome Large Portable Outdoor Wicker Bar Table

YitaHome Large Portable Outdoor Wicker Bar Table
Amazon

YitaHome Large Portable Outdoor Wicker Bar Table

Elevate your hosting game with this modern wicker bar counter table, perfect for your outdoor dining area.

$200 $140

Shop Now

Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set

Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set
Amazon

Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set

Simple and stylish, this set includes two lounge chairs and a table suitable for different yards, patios, decks, and poolsides. The lounge chair set also come with armrests for added comfort.

$280 $220

Shop Now

Genimo Outdoor Rug for Patio

Genimo Outdoor Rug for Patio
Amazon

Genimo Outdoor Rug for Patio

An outdoor rug adds style to your patio and other outdoor areas. This versatile and functional rug comes in a variety of colors and patterns.

$90 $76

Shop Now

Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set

Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set
Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set

This outdoor dining set from Christopher Knight comes with four wicker chairs (which are stackable), a wood dining table and a bench. It's perfect for hosting a party with all your friends.

$829 $527

Shop Now

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock
Amazon

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock

Is there a better way than ending the day than chilling on the hammock with an ice-cold drink in hand? 

$140 $60

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 40% on Outdoor Grills at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Outdoor Grills at Amazon

The Best Spring Black Friday Deals at Home Depot

Sales & Deals

The Best Spring Black Friday Deals at Home Depot

Shop the Best Lowe's SpringFest Deals to Save on Home Improvement

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Lowe's SpringFest Deals to Save on Home Improvement

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop from Wayfair This Spring

Sales & Deals

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop from Wayfair This Spring

The Best Adirondack Chairs for Every Style and Budget This Spring

Home

The Best Adirondack Chairs for Every Style and Budget This Spring

The Best Outdoor Dining Sets for Every Budget and Style This Spring

Best Lists

The Best Outdoor Dining Sets for Every Budget and Style This Spring

The Best Patio Furniture Deals from Target's Spring Home Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Patio Furniture Deals from Target's Spring Home Sale

The 15 Best Deals to Shop at Walmart’s Patio Furniture Sale This Week

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Deals to Shop at Walmart’s Patio Furniture Sale This Week

Shop the 25 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Sales & Deals

Shop the 25 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Etsy's Home Sales Event Is Here to Help Brighten Your Space for Spring

Sales & Deals

Etsy's Home Sales Event Is Here to Help Brighten Your Space for Spring

Tags:

Latest News