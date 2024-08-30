Labor Day weekend is finally here, which sadly means that summer is almost over. However, Amazon isn't pumping the brakes on the season's savings just yet. To celebrate the long weekend, Amazon has added all new deals on shopper-favorite items to celebrate the season. From must-see markdowns on Apple devices and kitchen gadgets to fall wardrobe staples, Amazon's Labor Day sale is overflowing with impressive deals on big-name brands across every category.

Shop Amazon's Labor Day Sale

We sorted through thousands of promotions to find the best Amazon deals worth shopping today. Prime member or not, everyone can get in on the unbeatable prices Amazon is known for. Like all Amazon deals, these flash sales won't last long, so be sure to score the biggest discounts before they disappear.

Right now, Amazon shoppers can save on everything from noise-cancelling headphones to kids' sneakers and best-selling Colorfulkoala leggings. With category-wide discounts on top brands like Keurig, Adidas, Dyson, Kindle and more, we've narrowed it down to the best Amazon sales that should be definitely be on your radar. Consider this guide as your cheat sheet for finding the top Labor Day deals on Amazon.

10 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals 2024

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's best headphones are higher-priced than most of their competition, but that's for good reason. Their comfortable earcups, mesh headband and excellent sound make them an easy buy if you want to splurge. $549 $399 Shop Now

Amazon Kindle Amazon Amazon Kindle Save $15 on the lightest and most compact Kindle, with extended battery life, an adjustable front light, and 16 GB storage. $100 $85 Shop Now

Sonos Ace Amazon Sonos Ace The sleek and lightweight Sonos Ace headphones are $50 off and offer rich, warm sound that you'll absolutely love getting immersed in every time you cue up your favorite album. $449 $399 Shop Now

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Labor Day Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the summer refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From iconic Le Creuset cookware to air conditioners and patio furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers Amazon Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer. $53 $33 Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $50 $20 Shop Now

Best Amazon Labor Day Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on Apple Watches, AirTags, iPads and more.

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer. $1,099 $899 Shop Now

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Amazon Roku Streaming Stick 4K With an all-new design that plugs right into your TV, you can start streaming channels like Disney plus, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV plus, Netflix, Sling, and Hulu in a snap—just turn on your TV. $50 $34 Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation) The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more. $329 $199 Shop Now

Hogwarts Legacy Amazon Hogwarts Legacy The wizarding world awaits you. Be the witch or wizard you want to be as you freely roam Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area. $60 $37 Shop Now

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones These wireless headphones offer superior noise cancellation with an option to block out all outside noise or to let it pass through so you can hear the world around you. All those perks, along with Bose's signature audio and a lengthy listening time, make these the perfect headphones for schoolwork at home and on the go. $349 $249 Shop Now

Best Amazon Labor Day Fashion Deals

Summer is still in full swing, so sandals, swimsuits, jean shorts and sunglasses are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's daily deals are full of stylish picks.

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Amazon Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. $40 $20 Shop Now

Best Amazon Labor Day Beauty Deals

From moisturizers and eye creams to designer fragrances, restock all of your go-to beauty products this season while they're on sale.

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Amazon Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck. $329 $230 Shop Now

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Try Prime for Free

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price of $69 per year.

Try Prime Student

Celebrate summer with these top 2024 Labor Day Sales. Shop mattress deals, discounts on grills, luggage sales and much more ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up