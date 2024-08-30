The best Amazon Labor Day deals include massive discounts on Bose, Dyson, Keurig, Samsung, Ray-Ban and more top brands.
Labor Day weekend is finally here, which sadly means that summer is almost over. However, Amazon isn't pumping the brakes on the season's savings just yet. To celebrate the long weekend, Amazon has added all new deals on shopper-favorite items to celebrate the season. From must-see markdowns on Apple devices and kitchen gadgets to fall wardrobe staples, Amazon's Labor Day sale is overflowing with impressive deals on big-name brands across every category.
We sorted through thousands of promotions to find the best Amazon deals worth shopping today. Prime member or not, everyone can get in on the unbeatable prices Amazon is known for. Like all Amazon deals, these flash sales won't last long, so be sure to score the biggest discounts before they disappear.
Right now, Amazon shoppers can save on everything from noise-cancelling headphones to kids' sneakers and best-selling Colorfulkoala leggings. With category-wide discounts on top brands like Keurig, Adidas, Dyson, Kindle and more, we've narrowed it down to the best Amazon sales that should be definitely be on your radar. Consider this guide as your cheat sheet for finding the top Labor Day deals on Amazon.
10 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals 2024
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
This carry-on features a safe lock to help make sure that all of your belongings arrive safely at your destination.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's best headphones are higher-priced than most of their competition, but that's for good reason. Their comfortable earcups, mesh headband and excellent sound make them an easy buy if you want to splurge.
Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler, 40 oz
The Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler is dishwasher safe and comes in nine colors — all of which are on sale now.
Levoit Core 300-P Air Purifier
Minimize allergens inside your home, dorm or classroom with an air filter. Among the nearly 100,000 positive reviews, owners say things like, "No congestion, absolutely clear nasal passages, and NO sore throat at all!"
Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Color Graphing Calculator
Make graphing and calculations easy and efficient with the TI-84 Plus CE's vibrant color screen and intuitive interface. It also has a built-in USB port, which allows you to transfer data between the calculator and a computer.
Amazon Kindle
Save $15 on the lightest and most compact Kindle, with extended battery life, an adjustable front light, and 16 GB storage.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Not only is this best-selling Keurig coffee maker adorable, but it also allows you to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button and is 40% off right now.
Samsung 75" Class QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV
Save big on the Samsung QN85C and see just how brilliant every detail becomes on a screen that’s packed with over 30 million pixels with Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs.
Sonos Ace
The sleek and lightweight Sonos Ace headphones are $50 off and offer rich, warm sound that you'll absolutely love getting immersed in every time you cue up your favorite album.
Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Labor Day Deals
Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the summer refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From iconic Le Creuset cookware to air conditioners and patio furniture, save on home upgrades below.
Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
The Dyson TP07 smart air purifier and fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. It’s engineered with two phases of purification so what goes inside stays inside.
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.
Whirlpool 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote
A 3-in-1 portable unit can act as an air conditioner, fan, or dehumidifier for rooms up to 350 square feet.
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
With Matrix Clean, this robot vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for the whole home, deep cleaning coverage.
Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers
Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer.
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt
The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchen. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, its everyday versatility makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.
Carote Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.
Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest
Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler shuts tight to prevent things from spilling out. The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans.
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, the Floor One S5 automatically adjusts suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow — making it the ultimate solution for hardwood floors.
Best Choice Products Oversized Padded Zero Gravity Chair
Save 30% on a comfortable chair to lounge for hours on end. It includes a convenient accessory tray equipped with two cupholders, a phone mount, and a tablet holder to keep your favorite devices close at hand.
Best Amazon Labor Day Tech Deals
Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on Apple Watches, AirTags, iPads and more.
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)
Enjoy pocket-sized entertainment anywhere you'd like by saving over $100 on the iPad Mini. You'll get the full iPad experience with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful A15 Bionic chip, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, USB-C connectivity, and ultrafast Wi-Fi.
13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
With an all-new design that plugs right into your TV, you can start streaming channels like Disney plus, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV plus, Netflix, Sling, and Hulu in a snap—just turn on your TV.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more.
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)
The Apple Watch Series 9 adds new features for more convenient interactions with your smartwatch. That includes Double Tap, an even-brighter display, faster on-device Siri, and Precision Finding for iPhone.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
This sleek smartwatch packs fitness tracking, sleep coaching, wellness insights and phone-centric features into one attractive package. It's a no-brainer for Android phone owners.
65" LG C4 OLED TV
Save up to $900 on the new LG C4 OLED TV that just recently launched in March.
Hogwarts Legacy
The wizarding world awaits you. Be the witch or wizard you want to be as you freely roam Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area.
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
The Fire TV Omni Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, brilliant picture quality, Dolby Digital Plus, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of hands-free control with Alexa to your living room.
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
These wireless headphones offer superior noise cancellation with an option to block out all outside noise or to let it pass through so you can hear the world around you. All those perks, along with Bose's signature audio and a lengthy listening time, make these the perfect headphones for schoolwork at home and on the go.
Best Amazon Labor Day Fashion Deals
Summer is still in full swing, so sandals, swimsuits, jean shorts and sunglasses are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's daily deals are full of stylish picks.
Marc Jacobs The Small Tote Bag
The most classic version of Marc Jacobs' Small Tote brings style to your every day. Crafted from textural cotton canvas, this silhouette is intended to fade and relax over time for an authentically broken-in look.
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban's Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses are designed with the brand's iconic polarized lenses for improved clarity and contrast.
Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Work-ready or weekend casual, the Corso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
TikTok and Hailey Bieber have a thing for Levi's denim shorts, and now you can score a pair for 50% off.
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneaker
The Cloudfoam comfort you expect, now in a sleek black and white marled color.
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair.
Levi's 505 Regular Jeans
Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt.
Best Amazon Labor Day Beauty Deals
From moisturizers and eye creams to designer fragrances, restock all of your go-to beauty products this season while they're on sale.
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum
Capturing the rich scent of a thriving garden, Gucci Bloom features a bouquet of tuberose, jasmine and Rangoon Creeper, a powdery floral from South India.
TruSkin Super Vitamin C Face Serum
Powered by a blend of vitamin C, retinol, niacinamide, botanical hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid and nourishing plant extracts, this comprehensive anti-aging serum is gentle and incorporates easily into your skincare routine.
Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage."
Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum
Gucci's floral fragrance is great for daily wear and is nearly 40% off right now. The spring blend has jasmine bud, Rangoon creeper, Indian tuberose, damask rose, and Tuscan orris.
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer
Achieve perfect at-home blowouts with this TikTok-approved hot air brush featuring an ergonomic handle, oval-shaped head and three heat settings.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.
