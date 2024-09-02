These Apple Labor Day 2024 deals can save you hundreds this weekend and make great holiday gifting prep.
It's time to capitalize on some fantastic savings on your favorite Apple products this Labor Day. You can shop some of the best deals on Apple products we've seen all year at Amazon right now. With Labor Day weekend coming to an end soon, now is the time to upgrade your tech with some of the lowest prices we've seen on everything from AirPods to Apple Watches and much more.
Looking to invest in a new iPad or MacBook? Now's the time to make your move. The normally quite pricey AirPods Max headphones are on sale, for instance, making them a much more affordable pick than usual. Some of the latest iPads are available for a great price as well, so you can bring home a new tablet or prep for the holidays since your family members might be looking forward to some new Apple tech this Christmas.
This Labor Day, take advantage of these limited-time offers and bring home the Apple tech you've been dreaming about. Check out all the best Apple deals before they disappear. Don't miss your chance to save big, and hit the checkout with affordable Apple goodies for the entire family today.
Best Labor Day AirPods Deals
Apple EarPods Headphones with USB-C Plug
These simple earbuds are Apple's most basic pair and they connect to your phone by way of USB-C. If you want something simple and inexpensive that still offers great sound, grab a pair of these.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
With dynamic head tracking, Apple's third-generation AirPods deliver an immersive listening experience that places sound all around you.
AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are perfectly portable and compact for students and anyone else needing a minimalistic earbud. From smarter noise cancellation to superior three-dimensional sound and battery life, Apple's H2 chip improves on the best features of AirPods Pro in a big way.
Apple AirPods Max
For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the fit of over-the-ear headphones, the AirPods Max are a good choice. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. They're an excellent companion for school or elsewhere.
Best Labor Day Apple AirTag Deals
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
Best Labor Day iPad Deals
2024 Apple iPad Pro
Featuring the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, outrageously fast performance from the M4 chip and speedy wireless connectivity, the 2024 iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience in an impossibly thin and light design.
2024 Apple iPad Air
Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model.
Apple iPad (10th Generation)
The latest version of the classic iPad is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch liquid retina display and A14 Bionic chip.
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)
The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.
Best Labor Day Apple Watch Deals
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm
This smartwatch can help you stay connected and active with features like fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring. Its large display and stylish design make it a fashionable accessory you'll love every day.
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) with Midnight Aluminum Case
This watch's S9 chip enables a super bright display and a new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need them, and redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)
The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go.
Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)
Whether you're hiking, swimming or running this summer, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 is up for the job.
Best Labor Day MacBook Deals
13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer.
15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The latest MacBook Air, equipped with Apple's powerful M3 chip and a stunning 15.3-inch liquid retina display, delivers enhanced capabilities and advanced AI features.
Apple M2 MacBook Pro (2023)
This MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance with the power-efficient design of the M2 Pro chip. All your pro apps run lightning-fast — including Adobe Creative Cloud, Xcode, Affinity Designer, Microsoft 365 and many more.
Apple 2022 MacBook Air
The redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play or create with this incredible laptop.
