The Best Apple Deals of Labor Day 2024 to Shop Now on Amazon: Apple AirPods, MacBooks, iPads and More

Apple Labor Day Deal 2024
Apple
By Brittany Vincent
Updated: 11:06 AM PDT, September 2, 2024

These Apple Labor Day 2024 deals can save you hundreds this weekend and make great holiday gifting prep.

It's time to capitalize on some fantastic savings on your favorite Apple products this Labor Day. You can shop some of the best deals on Apple products we've seen all year at Amazon right now. With Labor Day weekend coming to an end soon, now is the time to upgrade your tech with some of the lowest prices we've seen on everything from AirPods to Apple Watches and much more. 

Looking to invest in a new iPad or MacBook? Now's the time to make your move. The normally quite pricey AirPods Max headphones are on sale, for instance, making them a much more affordable pick than usual. Some of the latest iPads are available for a great price as well, so you can bring home a new tablet or prep for the holidays since your family members might be looking forward to some new Apple tech this Christmas. 

This Labor Day, take advantage of these limited-time offers and bring home the Apple tech you've been dreaming about. Check out all the best Apple deals before they disappear. Don't miss your chance to save big, and hit the checkout with affordable Apple goodies for the entire family today. 

Best Labor Day AirPods Deals

Apple EarPods Headphones with USB-C Plug

Apple EarPods Headphones with USB-C Plug
Amazon

Apple EarPods Headphones with USB-C Plug

These simple earbuds are Apple's most basic pair and they connect to your phone by way of USB-C. If you want something simple and inexpensive that still offers great sound, grab a pair of these. 

$19 $18

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $88

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

With dynamic head tracking, Apple's third-generation AirPods deliver an immersive listening experience that places sound all around you.

$169 $137

Shop Now

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Best Buy

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are perfectly portable and compact for students and anyone else needing a minimalistic earbud. From smarter noise cancellation to superior three-dimensional sound and battery life, Apple's H2 chip improves on the best features of AirPods Pro in a big way.

$249 $188

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the fit of over-the-ear headphones, the AirPods Max are a good choice. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. They're an excellent companion for school or elsewhere. 

$550 $383

Shop Now

Best Labor Day Apple AirTag Deals

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $75

Shop Now

Best Labor Day iPad Deals

2024 Apple iPad Pro

2024 Apple iPad Pro
Amazon

2024 Apple iPad Pro

Featuring the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, outrageously fast performance from the M4 chip and speedy wireless connectivity, the 2024 iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience in an impossibly thin and light design.

$999 $899

Shop Now

2024 Apple iPad Air

2024 Apple iPad Air
Amazon

2024 Apple iPad Air

Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model.

$599 $570

Shop Now

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Apple iPad (10th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

The latest version of the classic iPad is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch liquid retina display and A14 Bionic chip. 

$349 $300

WIFI

Shop Now

$499 $474

WIFI + CELLULAR

Shop Now

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)

The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.

$499 $380

Shop Now

Best Labor Day Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm
Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm

This smartwatch can help you stay connected and active with features like fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring. Its large display and stylish design make it a fashionable accessory you'll love every day. 

$249 $181

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) with Midnight Aluminum Case

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) with Midnight Aluminum Case
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) with Midnight Aluminum Case

This watch's S9 chip enables a super bright display and a new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need them, and redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

$429 $316

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. 

$749 $599

Shop Now

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)

Whether you're hiking, swimming or running this summer, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 is up for the job. 

$799 $780

Shop Now

Best Labor Day MacBook Deals

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
Amazon

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer.

$1,099 $890

Shop Now

15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
Amazon

15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

The latest MacBook Air, equipped with Apple's powerful M3 chip and a stunning 15.3-inch liquid retina display, delivers enhanced capabilities and advanced AI features.

$1,499 $1,249

512GB Storage

Shop Now

$1,299 $1,049

256GB Storage

Shop Now

Apple M2 MacBook Pro (2023)

Apple M2 MacBook Pro (2023)
Amazon

Apple M2 MacBook Pro (2023)

This MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance with the power-efficient design of the M2 Pro chip. All your pro apps run lightning-fast — including Adobe Creative Cloud, Xcode, Affinity Designer, Microsoft 365 and many more.

$2,499 $1,880

Shop Now

Apple 2022 MacBook Air

Apple 2022 MacBook Air
Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Air

The redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play or create with this incredible laptop.

$999 $799

Shop Now

Tags: