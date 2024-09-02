It's time to capitalize on some fantastic savings on your favorite Apple products this Labor Day. You can shop some of the best deals on Apple products we've seen all year at Amazon right now. With Labor Day weekend coming to an end soon, now is the time to upgrade your tech with some of the lowest prices we've seen on everything from AirPods to Apple Watches and much more.

Looking to invest in a new iPad or MacBook? Now's the time to make your move. The normally quite pricey AirPods Max headphones are on sale, for instance, making them a much more affordable pick than usual. Some of the latest iPads are available for a great price as well, so you can bring home a new tablet or prep for the holidays since your family members might be looking forward to some new Apple tech this Christmas.

This Labor Day, take advantage of these limited-time offers and bring home the Apple tech you've been dreaming about. Check out all the best Apple deals before they disappear. Don't miss your chance to save big, and hit the checkout with affordable Apple goodies for the entire family today.

Best Labor Day AirPods Deals

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Best Buy AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are perfectly portable and compact for students and anyone else needing a minimalistic earbud. From smarter noise cancellation to superior three-dimensional sound and battery life, Apple's H2 chip improves on the best features of AirPods Pro in a big way. $249 $188 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the fit of over-the-ear headphones, the AirPods Max are a good choice. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. They're an excellent companion for school or elsewhere. $550 $383 Shop Now

Best Labor Day Apple AirTag Deals

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $75 Shop Now

Best Labor Day iPad Deals

2024 Apple iPad Pro Amazon 2024 Apple iPad Pro Featuring the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, outrageously fast performance from the M4 chip and speedy wireless connectivity, the 2024 iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience in an impossibly thin and light design. $999 $899 Shop Now

2024 Apple iPad Air Amazon 2024 Apple iPad Air Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model. $599 $570 Shop Now

Best Labor Day Apple Watch Deals

Best Labor Day MacBook Deals

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer. $1,099 $890 Shop Now

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Air The redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play or create with this incredible laptop. $999 $799 Shop Now

