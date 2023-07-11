The official Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale started today with deals spanning nearly all products across the mega-retailer's site. Now is the perfect time to trade in your old headphones for a heavily discounted new noise-cancelling pair.

Whether you’re looking for wireless earbuds to keep you moving at the gym or comfortable over-ear headphones for tuning out and jamming out, there are currently can't-miss Prime Day deals on top-rated brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, Beats and more. From Apple AirPods at their lowest prices ever to best-in-class Bose headphones, we've gathered the biggest sales on headphones with excellent sound quality, noise-cancellation capability, and long battery life.

Make your workday more productive and your workout more enjoyable with a great pair of headphones. As you will spend more time outdoors this summer, upgrading your old earbuds to a newer pair with better sound quality can improve your morning walks or afternoon run. Below, shop the best Prime Day headphone deals available right now.

Best Prime Day Headphone Deals of 2023

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Looking for a pair of headphones where you can listen to music, while still being aware of your surroundings? Part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, these headphones are non-noise cancelling, yet still produce award winning sound. Save $85 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones. $200 $115 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods Max block outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music﻿ while Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you﻿. The spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿. $549 $450 Shop Now

Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Headphones Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Headphones Sony's flagship over-ear headphones are fitted with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 30-hour battery life. Use the Touch Sensor controls to pause play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls. $350 $248 Shop Now

JBL Live 460NC Headphones Amazon JBL Live 460NC Headphones Ambient Aware technology allows you to safely walk busy streets by increasing ambient sounds, while with TalkThru music is lowered and speech is amplified so you can easily chat keeping your headphones on. Score on JBL deals at the Amazon early Prime Day sale. $130 $100 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Earbud Deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will play all of your music, audiobooks, and podcasts in studio-quality sound. This Prime Day sale item combines a comfortable, ergonomic design with premium sound while canceling unwanted background noise. $150 $65 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. Get same-day shipping on these Apple classics as an Amazon Prime Member. $129 $90 Shop Now

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Amazon Jabra Elite 7 Pro These headphones are perfect if you always hit the gym after work. These headphones have 6mm custom speakers that will give you outstanding music from anywhere. $200 $120 Shop Now

