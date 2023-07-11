During the summer, spritzing on a refreshing face mist can help provide immediate hydration to thirsty, parched skin. Not only can you use a facial spray on the go, but it's a versatile skincare product that can be used to dampen beauty blenders or makeup brushes. Since most face mists are crafted with nourishing antioxidants and moisturizing ingredients, they're superior to the water you'd typically use from the bathroom sink.

For Amazon Prime Day 2023, the face mist that Kendall Jenner uses is currently on sale for just $8. The model spritzed the popular Mario Badescu Facial Spray with green tea, aloe and cucumber on before applying makeup in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video in which she shared her beauty routine. Loved by celebs and influencers alike for its cooling and moisturizing effects, the facial spray is now 30% off.

Kendall's favorite face spray is also included in a Spritz Mist Facial Glow trio which features the Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater spray, as well as the Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender spray — all discounted to $15 for 48 hours.

Many Mario Badescu products are currently at least 30% off during Prime Day, which runs for 48 hours through Wednesday, July 12. Other popular items from the beauty brand include the Mario Badescu Acne Control Kit including the popular drying lotion, a trio of infused lip balms and a five-piece set that helps users achieve brighter skin.

Mario Badescu Radiant Skin Trio Kit Amazon Mario Badescu Radiant Skin Trio Kit On the hunt for products that will give you glowing and radiant skin? Give this Radiant Skin Trio a try. The cleanser, mask and spray can help hydrate skin and potentially improve the appearance of skin over time. $41 $29 Shop Now

Mario Badescu Essentials 5-Piece Kit Amazon Mario Badescu Essentials 5-Piece Kit If you've never had a chance to try out Mario Badescu products, this five-piece set allows you to try out their best-selling products. In this bundle, you'll receive a gel cleanser, facial spray, drying lotion, silver powder and a tonic mask. $38 $27 Shop Now

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

