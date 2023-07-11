Shop

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Shop All the Best Deals from Summer's Biggest Sale Only Available Today

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Day 1 Prime Day Deals to Shop Now
Getty

Happy Prime Day! Amazon's biggest sale of the year is finally here, and there are thousands upon thousands of deals to shop while the event lasts through Wednesday, July 12. But even though Amazon Prime Day goes on for 48 hours, many of the deals are only available today — which means you'll have to act fast to secure these Day 1-exclusive savings.

Feeling overwhelmed? Us too, which is why we've already scoured Amazon's site to find the best Prime Day deals worth shopping before they're gone tomorrow.

We've tracked down the best products in every category, from tech and home appliances to fashion and beauty, to help you make the most of Amazon Prime Day's first 24 hours. With discounts including nearly $200 off Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones, celeb-loved NuFace facial toning devices and even a sale on Spanx's best-selling leather leggings, you won't want to miss out on these Amazon Prime Day deals.

Below, we've rounded up all the best Amazon Prime Day deals on tech, home, beauty, luggage, fashion and bedding that you can only shop today. Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Save nearly $200 on the Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling.

$350$160
Samsung 55" Class S95B OLED 4K TV
Samsung 55" Class S95B OLED 4K TV
Amazon
Samsung 55" Class S95B OLED 4K TV

Samsung's advanced 4K OLED processor takes ordinary picture and makes it extraordinary. Thanks to self-illuminating pixels and Quantum Dots, you can enjoy a naturally bright and colorful picture every time.

$1,205$1,000
Samsung 50" Class QLED Q60A Series
Samsung 50-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series
Amazon
Samsung 50" Class QLED Q60A Series

Experience television like no other with this Samsung QLED Series that features a slim design and uses a learning-based AI.

$998$738
Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger
Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger
Amazon
Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger

This small but mighty portable charger can deliver up to three and a half iPhone charges.

$26$16
Samsung Soundbar with Dolby Audio and Subwoofer Included
Samsung Soundbar with Dolby Audio and Subwoofer Included
Amazon
Samsung Soundbar with Dolby Audio and Subwoofer Included

Enjoy dynamically optimized audio with enhanced voice clarity thanks to this soundbar. You can experience the intensity of action movies or the excitement of sports with the rich, powerful bass coming from the included subwoofer.

$198$128

Best Amazon Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals

Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine with Milk Frother
Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine by De'Longhi with Milk Frother
Amazon
Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

Enjoy incomparable Cappuccino or Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. The art of coffee has never been so simple and pleasurable.

$649$470
Martha Stewart Lockton Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set
Martha Stewart Lockton Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set
Amazon
Martha Stewart Lockton Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set

Crafted from heavy-gauge aluminum, this cream-colored collection cooks tried-and-tested recipes and gourmet hacks through efficient heat distribution all throughout each vessel.

$170$119
Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine
Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine
Amazon
Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine

Brew delicious lattes, cappuccinos and shots of espresso right at home using Lavazza's singe-serve espresso machine.

$175$113
Black+Decker Powerseries+ 20V MAX Cordless Vacuum
BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES+ 20V MAX Cordless Vacuum
Amazon
Black+Decker Powerseries+ 20V MAX Cordless Vacuum

Take $50 off a lightweight, portable cordless vacuum from BLACK+DECKER with a 40 minute runtime on one charge.

$150$99
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Amazon
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Fill the home with the soothing aromas of essential oils using this stunning Vitruvi diffuser. 

$120$93

Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals

NuFACE Trinity Complete
NuFACE Trinity Complete
Amazon
NuFACE Trinity Complete

Enjoy a 5-minute facial life at home with NuFace's advanced microcurrent facial toning device. This power set includes the Trinity Starter Kit plus the Lip & Eye attachment and LED wrinkle reducer.

$525$368
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser
Amazon
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser

Kate Somerville's No. 1 best-selling ExfoliKate naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to reveal smoother skin while gently cleansing away oil, makeup and surface impurities.

$44$35
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil
Amazon
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil

Treat your tresses to this TikTok-viral styling oil that doubles as an overnight treatment. Plus, it smells amazing.

$87$61
innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion
innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion
Amazon
innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion

The luxe texture of K-beauty brand innisfree's SPF 30 sunscreen will make you want to apply it over and over again. Plus, its hydrating formula looks great under makeup.

$16$11
FOREO Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
FOREO Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Amazon
FOREO Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with Anti-Shock System. According to the brand, it visibly improves signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.

$329$203

Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals

Coolife Expandable Carry-On Suitcase
Coolife Expandable Carry-On Suitcase
Amazon
Coolife Expandable Carry-On Suitcase

You'll feel prepared for your next adventure with this 20-inch carry-on from Coolife complete with a TSA-approved lock and spinner wheels.

$80$60
BAGAIL 8 Set Packing Cubes
BAGAIL 8 Set Packing Cubes
Amazon
BAGAIL 8 Set Packing Cubes

These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized. 

$25$20
BOSTANTEN Leather Travel Duffel
BOSTANTEN Leather Travel Duffel
Amazon
BOSTANTEN Leather Travel Duffel

Not only does this weekender bag hold plenty of clothing and supplies for your travel needs, but it looks gorgeous to boot.

$120$84
FIGESTIN Carry On luggage with Spinner Wheels
FIGESTIN Carry On luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon
FIGESTIN Carry On luggage with Spinner Wheels

Pair your new weekender bag with an equally stylish carry-on suitcase.

$140$100

Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

SPANX Faux Leather Leggings for Women Tummy Control
SPANX Faux Leather Leggings for Women Tummy Control
Amazon
SPANX Faux Leather Leggings for Women Tummy Control

They're a bestseller for a reason. These faux leather leggings from Spanx bring edge to any outfit, which means you can pair them with the coziest sweater and still look like a rock star. 

$98$78
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.

$45$39
Amazon Essentials Men's Performance Tech Loose-Fit Shorts
Amazon Essentials Men's Performance Tech Loose-Fit Shorts
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Performance Tech Loose-Fit Shorts

Score a two-pack of comfy, moisture-wicking athletic shorts for just $10.

$26$10
PRETTYGARDEN Summer Casual Short Sleeve Wrap Jumpsuit
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Casual Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Wrap Jumpsuit
Amazon
PRETTYGARDEN Summer Casual Short Sleeve Wrap Jumpsuit

For days when you can't be bothered to put together a top and bottom, throw on this chic short-sleeved jumpsuit.

$51$36

Best Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals

LANE LINEN 100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets - 1000 Thread Count
LANE LINEN 100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets - 1000 Thread Count
Amazon
LANE LINEN 100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets - 1000 Thread Count

Upgrade your bedding with these 1000-thread count Egyptian cotton sheets from Lane Linen.

$100$70
puredown Goose Down Feather White Pillow Inserts
puredown Goose Down Feather White Pillow Inserts
Amazon
puredown Goose Down Feather White Pillow Inserts

Genuine goose down and feather fill makes these machine-washable pillows extra plush.

$60$44
Sleep Mantra Full Cooling Mattress Topper
Sleep Mantra Full Cooling Mattress Topper
Amazon
Sleep Mantra Full Cooling Mattress Topper

Take over 50% off this pillow-top mattress topper that keeps you cool for a better night's sleep.

$110$50
EMME Muslin Cotton Throw
EMME Muslin Cotton Throw
Amazon
EMME Muslin Cotton Throw

Perfect for when it's hot out but you still want to feel cozy, reach for this lightweight cotton throw.

$60$32

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

