Amazon Prime Day 2023: Shop All the Best Deals from Summer's Biggest Sale Only Available Today
Happy Prime Day! Amazon's biggest sale of the year is finally here, and there are thousands upon thousands of deals to shop while the event lasts through Wednesday, July 12. But even though Amazon Prime Day goes on for 48 hours, many of the deals are only available today — which means you'll have to act fast to secure these Day 1-exclusive savings.
Feeling overwhelmed? Us too, which is why we've already scoured Amazon's site to find the best Prime Day deals worth shopping before they're gone tomorrow.
We've tracked down the best products in every category, from tech and home appliances to fashion and beauty, to help you make the most of Amazon Prime Day's first 24 hours. With discounts including nearly $200 off Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones, celeb-loved NuFace facial toning devices and even a sale on Spanx's best-selling leather leggings, you won't want to miss out on these Amazon Prime Day deals.
Below, we've rounded up all the best Amazon Prime Day deals on tech, home, beauty, luggage, fashion and bedding that you can only shop today. Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals
Save nearly $200 on the Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling.
Samsung's advanced 4K OLED processor takes ordinary picture and makes it extraordinary. Thanks to self-illuminating pixels and Quantum Dots, you can enjoy a naturally bright and colorful picture every time.
Experience television like no other with this Samsung QLED Series that features a slim design and uses a learning-based AI.
This small but mighty portable charger can deliver up to three and a half iPhone charges.
Enjoy dynamically optimized audio with enhanced voice clarity thanks to this soundbar. You can experience the intensity of action movies or the excitement of sports with the rich, powerful bass coming from the included subwoofer.
Best Amazon Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals
Enjoy incomparable Cappuccino or Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. The art of coffee has never been so simple and pleasurable.
Crafted from heavy-gauge aluminum, this cream-colored collection cooks tried-and-tested recipes and gourmet hacks through efficient heat distribution all throughout each vessel.
Brew delicious lattes, cappuccinos and shots of espresso right at home using Lavazza's singe-serve espresso machine.
Take $50 off a lightweight, portable cordless vacuum from BLACK+DECKER with a 40 minute runtime on one charge.
Fill the home with the soothing aromas of essential oils using this stunning Vitruvi diffuser.
Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals
Enjoy a 5-minute facial life at home with NuFace's advanced microcurrent facial toning device. This power set includes the Trinity Starter Kit plus the Lip & Eye attachment and LED wrinkle reducer.
Kate Somerville's No. 1 best-selling ExfoliKate naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to reveal smoother skin while gently cleansing away oil, makeup and surface impurities.
Treat your tresses to this TikTok-viral styling oil that doubles as an overnight treatment. Plus, it smells amazing.
The luxe texture of K-beauty brand innisfree's SPF 30 sunscreen will make you want to apply it over and over again. Plus, its hydrating formula looks great under makeup.
Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with Anti-Shock System. According to the brand, it visibly improves signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.
Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals
You'll feel prepared for your next adventure with this 20-inch carry-on from Coolife complete with a TSA-approved lock and spinner wheels.
These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized.
Not only does this weekender bag hold plenty of clothing and supplies for your travel needs, but it looks gorgeous to boot.
Pair your new weekender bag with an equally stylish carry-on suitcase.
Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals
They're a bestseller for a reason. These faux leather leggings from Spanx bring edge to any outfit, which means you can pair them with the coziest sweater and still look like a rock star.
Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.
Score a two-pack of comfy, moisture-wicking athletic shorts for just $10.
For days when you can't be bothered to put together a top and bottom, throw on this chic short-sleeved jumpsuit.
Best Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals
Upgrade your bedding with these 1000-thread count Egyptian cotton sheets from Lane Linen.
Genuine goose down and feather fill makes these machine-washable pillows extra plush.
Take over 50% off this pillow-top mattress topper that keeps you cool for a better night's sleep.
Perfect for when it's hot out but you still want to feel cozy, reach for this lightweight cotton throw.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
