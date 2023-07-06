Amazon has just confirmed the Prime Day 2023 dates for this year's mega savings event. The epic Amazon sale, happening on July 11 and 12, will give shoppers two full days to score deals on clothing, best-selling electronics, coveted kitchen appliances, home decor and so much more.

Basically the Black Friday of summer, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to score significant savings on big-ticket items like top-of-the-line tech. As in previous years, Amazon has also announced a range of early Prime Day deals you can already shop right now — including laptops, headphones, TVs, tablets and more top-rated devices.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you won't want to miss these early Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Amazon's offering steep discounts on big brands such as Samsung, LG, Apple, JBL and more, in addition to Amazon devices like the Echo Dot and Fire TVs. To make shopping the hundreds of thousands of early deals easier for you, we rounded up the can't-miss early Prime Day tech deals below.

From smart TVs and noise-cancelling earbuds to a full Amazon smart home ecosystem, there are tech discounts for every need imaginable. Below, we've gathered the 36 best early Prime Day tech deals that are currently available.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Apple MacBook Deals

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip The 14-inch MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $500 off, this Apple device is a great deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day. $2,499 $1,999 14-INCH Shop Now

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop Amazon Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $1,000 $800 13-INCH Shop Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Tablet Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals

Samsung 32" The Frame TV Amazon Samsung 32" The Frame TV The 2022 version of the Frame TV features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens. $598 $448 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Looking for a pair of headphones where you can listen to music, while still being aware of your surroundings? Part of an early Amazon Prime Day sale, these headphones are non-noise cancelling, yet still produce award winning sound. Save $70 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones. $200 $129 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $49 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $249 $200 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will play all of your music, audiobooks, and podcasts in studio-quality sound. This early Prime Day sale combines a comfortable, ergonomic design with premium sound while canceling unwanted background noise. $150 $98 Shop Now

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears — even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. $250 $200 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Deals

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum Save money on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum and it'll save you time. This robot vacuum pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. $700 $449 Shop Now

Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K Amazon Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K This is the perfect indoor security camera if you're on a budget. Made for indoor use, it has two-way audio capabilities, so you can talk to your dog while you're at work (so you can talk him out of making a mess of your living room). Otherwise, you can use it to leave your housemates or babysitter a quick audio message. $55 $25 WITH COUPON Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. $600 $549 Shop Now

The Best Prime Day Amazon Device Deals

Echo Dot (5th Gen) Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices, and has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines, like turning on the lights when walking in a room. $50 $23 Shop Now

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids Snag early deals on Kindle products. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids has a larger black & white 6.8” glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life to help establish healthy reading habits. This deal also includes a1 year subscription of Amazon Kids+ with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, and apps. $170 $105 Shop Now

Luna Controller with Phone Clip Bundle Amazon Luna Controller with Phone Clip Bundle Powered by Cloud Direct technology, the Luna Controller connects directly to Amazon’s custom game severs when playing on Luna. Adjust the angles on your smartphone up to 360 degrees or adjust the controller angle up to 270 degree viewing using the clip. $83 $53 Shop Now

