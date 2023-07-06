The 36 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Now: Save on Apple, Sony, Samsung and More
Amazon has just confirmed the Prime Day 2023 dates for this year's mega savings event. The epic Amazon sale, happening on July 11 and 12, will give shoppers two full days to score deals on clothing, best-selling electronics, coveted kitchen appliances, home decor and so much more.
Basically the Black Friday of summer, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to score significant savings on big-ticket items like top-of-the-line tech. As in previous years, Amazon has also announced a range of early Prime Day deals you can already shop right now — including laptops, headphones, TVs, tablets and more top-rated devices.
If you're an Amazon Prime member, you won't want to miss these early Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Amazon's offering steep discounts on big brands such as Samsung, LG, Apple, JBL and more, in addition to Amazon devices like the Echo Dot and Fire TVs. To make shopping the hundreds of thousands of early deals easier for you, we rounded up the can't-miss early Prime Day tech deals below.
From smart TVs and noise-cancelling earbuds to a full Amazon smart home ecosystem, there are tech discounts for every need imaginable. Below, we've gathered the 36 best early Prime Day tech deals that are currently available.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Apple MacBook Deals
Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.
The 2023 MacBook Air offers a lightweight design with advanced camera and audio, all running on an M2 processing chip.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop is a portable powerhouse. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory.
The 14-inch MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $500 off, this Apple device is a great deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Tablet Deals
The latest iPad model comes in yellow, blue, pink, and silver. With iPadOS, you can stay productive by running multiple apps at once, using your Apple pen to take detailed notes, and edit and share photos seamlessly.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
Apple's latest iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience, with the astonishing performance of the M2 chip, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS and Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility.
Stream or download your favorite TV shows, movies, and videos on the latest Amazon Fire Tablet. With enhanced Alexa compatibility, make your daily tasks easier and stay connected.
Work and play with the blazing fast speed of Wi-Fi 6E. The large 12.4-inch screen with incredible 8K resolution makes your content look unbelievably brilliant.
Shop now to save on this Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet with a Bluetooth pen and 256GB worth of storage.
Enjoy pocketable entertainment on-the-go for you or your kids with 16 hours of streaming and a family privacy dashboard for security. Snag this early Prime Day deal just in time for back-to-school.
The Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals
Samsung's super-fast 4K Processor minimalizes lag time on this TV, so you never have to deal with a pixelated picture between scenes again. You can also use Ambient Mode+ to mimic the wall behind that TV or use it to display photos or artwork whenever you aren't watching TV.
The 2022 version of the Frame TV features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.
Watch your favorite shows and movies with four times the resolution with this HD Smart Fire 4K TV. Imagining yourself at a movie theater, while at home.
The ULED technologies in this 50-inch television boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. All your favorite streaming services are available thanks to a Fire TV built-in, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and many more.
The Smart Fire 4K TV doesn't have just have Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, but it also comes with 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Digital Plus for a superb viewing experience for an Amazon Prime member like yourself.
Enjoy the same quality QLED display on a budget with this TCL 4K Smart TV. Its built-in HDR Ultra with Dolby Vision replicates more realistic colors and contract values, for a more life-like gaming experience.
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision features Hands-free TV with Alexa. Not to mention its built-in microphones to help you turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote and stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals
Whether you enjoy listening to music while studying or while relaxing in your room, these Beats Studio3 headphones cancel out noise so you will be free of distractions.
Looking for a pair of headphones where you can listen to music, while still being aware of your surroundings? Part of an early Amazon Prime Day sale, these headphones are non-noise cancelling, yet still produce award winning sound. Save $70 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.
Block outside noise for crystal-clear sound with Apple AirPods Max.
Get $49 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.
With voice-activated Siri access and an available wireless charging case, AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply take them out and they’re ready to use with all your devices.
Enjoy up to 27 hours of playtime or talk time with this early Prime Day deal, that includes a built-in mic and active noise cancellation for clear hands-free calls.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will play all of your music, audiobooks, and podcasts in studio-quality sound. This early Prime Day sale combines a comfortable, ergonomic design with premium sound while canceling unwanted background noise.
The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears — even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Deals
Save money on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum and it'll save you time. This robot vacuum pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.
Invest in this home security system to protect your home. Plug in the base station, place your sensors and start protecting your home in minutes.
Here's a smart thermostat that has a customizable touchscreen, and is Alexa-compatible. Plus, it comes with a smoke alarm.
This is the perfect indoor security camera if you're on a budget. Made for indoor use, it has two-way audio capabilities, so you can talk to your dog while you're at work (so you can talk him out of making a mess of your living room). Otherwise, you can use it to leave your housemates or babysitter a quick audio message.
The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes.
The Best Prime Day Amazon Device Deals
The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices, and has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines, like turning on the lights when walking in a room.
This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K. Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.
Snag early deals on Kindle products. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids has a larger black & white 6.8” glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life to help establish healthy reading habits. This deal also includes a1 year subscription of Amazon Kids+ with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, and apps.
Powered by Cloud Direct technology, the Luna Controller connects directly to Amazon’s custom game severs when playing on Luna. Adjust the angles on your smartphone up to 360 degrees or adjust the controller angle up to 270 degree viewing using the clip.
