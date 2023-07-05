Shop

The 25 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials to Shop Now

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals
Getty

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is coming up and bringing tons of incredible sales on home goods. Right now over at Amazon, you can score early Prime Day deals on home and kitchen essentials to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost. 

Enjoying a sparkling home revealed with a deep cleaning is one of the best feelings. But when looking around your house after all your hard work, you may notice old furniture and decor looking a bit more drab than you remembered.

Ahead of Prime Day, the retailer is offering deep discounts on everything you need to refresh your home this season — kitchen tools, storage containers, mattresses, vacuums and more. With savings of up to 84% off, there is no better time to make the most of your space than now.

Shop Amazon Home and Kitchen

To help save your thumbs from scrolling the almost endless deals, we've rounded up everything worth worth shopping below. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air conditioner to beat the early summer heat, we've got you covered.

Ahead, shop the best deals on home and kitchen essentials during the early Prime Day deals event.

Best Amazon Kitchen Deals

Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Amazon
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt

This Cosori air fryer features 9 one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.

$100$76
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Amazon
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers to meal prep or store your leftovers, this glass set is a great deal right now. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70$40
Carote Pots and Pans Set
CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Nonstick
Amazon
Carote Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with this early Prime Day Deal from Carote. This Pots and Pans Set includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, casserole pot and a saute pan. 

$150$80
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric 8 Quart Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker

This 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp electric pressure cooker features setting options to: air fry, bake, pressure cook, slow cook, roast and dehydrate, among others. Plus, the air-fryer lid ensures a crispy fry with 95% less oil, according to the retailer. 

$170$133
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 18% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40$25
WITH COUPON
Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers
Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers
Amazon
Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers

Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer.

$53$34
WITH COUPON
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Amazon
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go.

$200$160

Best Amazon Furniture Deals

Sauder Lux Coffee Table
Sauder Lux Coffee Table
Amazon
Sauder Lux Coffee Table

During this early Prime Day sale, add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style.

$175$123
ZINUS Jennifer 55 Inch Black Frame Desk
ZINUS Jennifer 55 Inch Black Frame Desk
Amazon
ZINUS Jennifer 55 Inch Black Frame Desk

Working from home this summer? This desk is the perfect piece to put your computer, morning beverage and any other work-from-home gear on, and it's on sale for 26% off the list price of $90. 

$90$68
Bush Furniture Key West L-Shaped Desk
Bush Furniture Key West L-Shaped Desk
Amazon
Bush Furniture Key West L-Shaped Desk

Elevate you home office space with this L-shaped desk. It's a great way to get more work space in a smaller spot.

$260$191
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10'
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10'
Amazon
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10'

Elevate any room in your home with this trendy, pet-friendly rug. Save big with this early Prime Day deal, as it's on sale for a whopping 84% off.

$640$147
FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Amazon
FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set

Get ready for warm weather and coffee-sipping on the patio with this lovely, three-piece outdoor furniture set. 

$125$99
Winsome William Folding Screen
Winsome William Folding Screen
Amazon
Winsome William Folding Screen

Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage.

$170$91
DHP Metal Canopy Kids Platform Bed
DHP Metal Canopy Kids Platform Bed
Amazon
DHP Metal Canopy Kids Platform Bed

Get a great deal on this bed that little girls will love and be able to feel like a princess.

$198$155
OneSpace Modern Wood and Steel 3-Shelf Display
OneSpace Modern Wood and Steel 3-Shelf Display
Amazon
OneSpace Modern Wood and Steel 3-Shelf Display

Create a beautiful space to put your books and art on display with this sturdy wooden shelf.

$185$114
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table
Amazon
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table

This Yaheetech lift top coffee table can be transformed into a workspace when sitting on your sofa. Plus, it features a hidden storage compartment for all of your items. 

$66$54
WITH COUPON

Best Amazon Home Deals

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum

Save 44% on a Roomba that can detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly. The 3 Stage Cleaning system and Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners.

$270$150
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
Amazon
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

This cooling mattress topper will be great to have during summer. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling. 

$113$76
WITH COUPON
Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy
Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy
Amazon
Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy

Organize your bath products with this corner shelving caddy that can be assembled without tools.

$46$32
Afloia Air Purifier
Afloia Air Purifier
Amazon
Afloia Air Purifier

Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.

$100$56
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation
Amazon
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation

Get complete and efficient cleaning with the IQ navigation feature on this Shark robot vacuum.

 

 

$600$300
Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon
Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

A smooth silk pillowcase is better for your hair and skin because there is less friction while you sleep. Test it out yourself with these colorful silk pillowcases that are over 50% off.

$19$10
WITH COUPON
Hilife Steamer for Clothes
Hilife Steamer for Clothes
Amazon
Hilife Steamer for Clothes

A steamer is a great alternative to your traditional clothing iron. Simply add water and use the steam to loosen up the wrinkles—no ironing board required. 

$39$26
WITH COUPON
iRobot Roomba j7
iRobot Roomba j7
Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7

The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. 

$600$549

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

