Amazon Prime Day 2023 is coming up and bringing tons of incredible sales on home goods. Right now over at Amazon, you can score early Prime Day deals on home and kitchen essentials to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost.
Enjoying a sparkling home revealed with a deep cleaning is one of the best feelings. But when looking around your house after all your hard work, you may notice old furniture and decor looking a bit more drab than you remembered.
Ahead of Prime Day, the retailer is offering deep discounts on everything you need to refresh your home this season — kitchen tools, storage containers, mattresses, vacuums and more. With savings of up to 84% off, there is no better time to make the most of your space than now.
To help save your thumbs from scrolling the almost endless deals, we've rounded up everything worth worth shopping below. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air conditioner to beat the early summer heat, we've got you covered.
Ahead, shop the best deals on home and kitchen essentials during the early Prime Day deals event.
Best Amazon Kitchen Deals
This Cosori air fryer features 9 one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.
Whether you need containers to meal prep or store your leftovers, this glass set is a great deal right now. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty.
Elevate your cookware with this early Prime Day Deal from Carote. This Pots and Pans Set includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, casserole pot and a saute pan.
This 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp electric pressure cooker features setting options to: air fry, bake, pressure cook, slow cook, roast and dehydrate, among others. Plus, the air-fryer lid ensures a crispy fry with 95% less oil, according to the retailer.
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 18% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer.
The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go.
Best Amazon Furniture Deals
During this early Prime Day sale, add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style.
Working from home this summer? This desk is the perfect piece to put your computer, morning beverage and any other work-from-home gear on, and it's on sale for 26% off the list price of $90.
Elevate you home office space with this L-shaped desk. It's a great way to get more work space in a smaller spot.
Elevate any room in your home with this trendy, pet-friendly rug. Save big with this early Prime Day deal, as it's on sale for a whopping 84% off.
Get ready for warm weather and coffee-sipping on the patio with this lovely, three-piece outdoor furniture set.
Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage.
Get a great deal on this bed that little girls will love and be able to feel like a princess.
Create a beautiful space to put your books and art on display with this sturdy wooden shelf.
This Yaheetech lift top coffee table can be transformed into a workspace when sitting on your sofa. Plus, it features a hidden storage compartment for all of your items.
Best Amazon Home Deals
Save 44% on a Roomba that can detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly. The 3 Stage Cleaning system and Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners.
This cooling mattress topper will be great to have during summer. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling.
Organize your bath products with this corner shelving caddy that can be assembled without tools.
Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.
Get complete and efficient cleaning with the IQ navigation feature on this Shark robot vacuum.
A smooth silk pillowcase is better for your hair and skin because there is less friction while you sleep. Test it out yourself with these colorful silk pillowcases that are over 50% off.
A steamer is a great alternative to your traditional clothing iron. Simply add water and use the steam to loosen up the wrinkles—no ironing board required.
The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
