Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year is officially here with steep discounts across every category. For the next 48 hours, shoppers can score massive deals on everything from beauty products to headphones. There are steep Amazon Prime Day discounts on robot vacuums, 4K TVs, coffee makers, and luxury skin care products at some of the lowest prices ever.

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023, we've pulled together the 75 best deals to shop through Wednesday, July 12. Below, you'll find discounts on devices from Apple and Samsung, home essentials from Keurig and Dyson, Alo Yoga leggings and everything in between.

With Amazon rolling out limited-time lightning deals with some of the sale's best discounts, we'll continue updating this guide with the best Prime Day deals and new savings opportunities.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2023

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. $599 $399 Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Save on Crest's best and fastest whitening technology at home. When used as directed, Crest Whitestrips with Light whitens dramatically better than strips alone with complete results that last up to 36 months. $70 $45 Shop Now

Theragun Mini 2.0 Amazon Theragun Mini 2.0 Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things, the Theragun Mini 2.0 massages muscles with deep penetration technology. The percussion therapy gets deep into your tissue to relax muscles. $199 $169 Shop Now

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Amazon Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Kate Somerville's No. 1 best-selling ExfoliKate naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to reveal smoother skin while gently cleansing away oil, makeup and surface impurities. $44 $35 Shop Now

Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on everything we need fast. We've sorted through the thousands of daily deals across the site to find the marked down must-haves that we're adding to cart before they return to full price.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Keep reading to check out the absolute best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals across all categories before the sale event ends at 2:59 a.m. ET tomorrow.

This week, Amazon released new deals on smart devices including Apple iPads, AirPods, Bluetooth speakers and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Getting that post-worthy solo shot is easy with a phone that stands on its own. Put Galaxy Z Flip4 — available in four colors — in Flex Mode and capture hands-free selfies, record your epic dance moves and never worry about your makeshift tripod falling over. $1,000 $900 Shop Now

LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV Amazon LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space. $1,900 $1,387 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $450 Shop Now

Echo Pop Amazon Echo Pop The audiophiles will want the Echo Pop, which is Amazon's first full-sound and compact speaker. Along with playing bold sounds, you'll get all the perks of an Alexa enabled device. $40 $18 Shop Now

Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag great deals on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, Nespresso coffee makers and more.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy-to-use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $110 Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 18% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $25 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Consider Amazon your one-stop shop for all things beauty, including skincare tools, sunscreen, makeup and hair tools.

FOREO Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Amazon FOREO Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with Anti-Shock System. According to the brand, it visibly improves signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck. $329 $203 Shop Now

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream Amazon COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream "I have EXTREMELY sensitive, acne-prone skin and have never once had an issue with this moisturizer (I have been using it for at least 6 months)," praised one five-star reviewer. "I actually swear by a number of COSRX products but this one is my favorite! I use it morning and night daily, and it is also a great base for under makeup." $24 $16 Shop Now

Amazon has tons of summer-ready fashion with steep discounts on sneakers, designer handbags and dresses.

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses Available in a variety of lens colours, such as green, grey and blue, which perfectly match the slim frame, Clubmaster Square delivers top-quality comfort while knowing how to turn heads. $163 $130 Shop Now

Amazon is overflowing with furniture deals up to 65% off. With discounts this steep, you can give every room of your home the refresh it deserves.

Whether you have summer travel on the horizon or simply need an excuse to upgrade your current suitcase situation, there are so many Prime Day deals from top travel brands such as Samsonite, American Tourister and Travelpro.

Our favorite mattress brands are slashing their prices on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for a firm mattress to help with back pain or a plush memory foam option that makes you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud every night, Amazon has mattress deals on Nectar, Casper, DreamCloud, Serta and more.

Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress, Queen Amazon Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress, Queen For anyone who suffers back, hip, or shoulder pain, this mattress has high-airflow premium foam comfort layers and active-pocket springs to provide advanced support for you. This mattress also has a combination of foam and springs to target and relieve any pressure on your body. $1,899 $1,444 Shop Now

Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen Amazon Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen With two layers of premium foam creating a balance of softness and support, the Element is the perfect introduction to Casper quality at a comfortable price. A top layer of AirScape perforated foam helps keep you cool at night by promoting breathability. $595 $535 Shop Now

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen Amazon Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen Get 20% off Casper's Original Hybrid Mattress that combines premium, breathable foam with added springs for lift, support and airflow. The soft knit cover is designed with added stretch so you can experience all the comfort your mattress has to offer. $1,495 $1,196 Shop Now

Amazon's not the only place to find bargains this week: Walmart, Best Buy, and Wayfair are all hosting competing Prime Day sales events, too.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

