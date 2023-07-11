The 75 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Now: Save On Apple, Dyson, Theragun and More
Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year is officially here with steep discounts across every category. For the next 48 hours, shoppers can score massive deals on everything from beauty products to headphones. There are steep Amazon Prime Day discounts on robot vacuums, 4K TVs, coffee makers, and luxury skin care products at some of the lowest prices ever.
To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023, we've pulled together the 75 best deals to shop through Wednesday, July 12. Below, you'll find discounts on devices from Apple and Samsung, home essentials from Keurig and Dyson, Alo Yoga leggings and everything in between.
With Amazon rolling out limited-time lightning deals with some of the sale's best discounts, we'll continue updating this guide with the best Prime Day deals and new savings opportunities.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2023
Save nearly $200 on the Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling.
Dyson's most advanced filtration system automatically senses, captures, and traps pollutants for cleaner air. Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology that draws even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room.
The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes.
Save on Crest's best and fastest whitening technology at home. When used as directed, Crest Whitestrips with Light whitens dramatically better than strips alone with complete results that last up to 36 months.
A celeb go-to, these Peter Thomas Roth eye patches uses the power of Vitamin C to help fight dark circles by brightening around the eye and improve signs of aging.
Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things, the Theragun Mini 2.0 massages muscles with deep penetration technology. The percussion therapy gets deep into your tissue to relax muscles.
Energize your daily run with these men's adidas shoes built with an almost sock-like adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort.
This portable air conditioner is as powerful as it is quiet. At the coolest setting, an adjustable fan quickly cools the air to 65°F.
Save $400 on the 65-inch and 75-inch Samsung Frame TV. Just switch on Art Mode to enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching your smart TV.
Kate Somerville's No. 1 best-selling ExfoliKate naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to reveal smoother skin while gently cleansing away oil, makeup and surface impurities.
Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on everything we need fast. We've sorted through the thousands of daily deals across the site to find the marked down must-haves that we're adding to cart before they return to full price.
Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
Keep reading to check out the absolute best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals across all categories before the sale event ends at 2:59 a.m. ET tomorrow.
Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals
This week, Amazon released new deals on smart devices including Apple iPads, AirPods, Bluetooth speakers and more.
Getting that post-worthy solo shot is easy with a phone that stands on its own. Put Galaxy Z Flip4 — available in four colors — in Flex Mode and capture hands-free selfies, record your epic dance moves and never worry about your makeshift tripod falling over.
The latest iPad model comes in yellow, blue, pink, and silver. With iPadOS, you can stay productive by running multiple apps at once, using your Apple pen to take detailed notes, and edit and share photos seamlessly.
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.
Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.
With one of the largest screens, this Amazon Echo can be used for video calls, watching your favorite shows and following along to the steps of a new recipe.
The Kindle Paperwhite is still one of the best ways to read an ebook. Plus, with summer vacations, it will make traveling with more than one book super convenient.
Listen to high-quality sound with this early Prime Day deal, the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods Pro for longer battery life.
Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, brilliant details shine even in daylight. The TV optimizes your content to spectacular 4K resolution and has realistic 3D sound that puts you in the middle of the action.
Phones carry a plethora of germs. Sanitize your phone while charging it with this nifty box.
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.
Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals
Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag great deals on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, Nespresso coffee makers and more.
The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.
This stainless steel cookware set includes three saucepans, a stockpot, two skillets, and a steamer insert with glass covers. Plus, it is still discounted at 60% off.
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, a casserole pot and a sauté pan.
Save over 25% on Cuisinart's small but mighty portable grill. Featuring a dual venting system, it gives you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.
Nespresso's VertuoPlus makes coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes using barcodes to deliver the best in cup results including the perfect crema for large coffee cup sizes.
Fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher-safe Ninja air fryer.
If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy-to-use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot.
This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor cooking progress while busy in the kitchen.
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 18% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate belongs on the kitchen gear shopping list.
Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals
Consider Amazon your one-stop shop for all things beauty, including skincare tools, sunscreen, makeup and hair tools.
Your delicate under-eye skin needs special attention, and this silky cream keeps the area hydrated and supple with Japanese white peony.
Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with Anti-Shock System. According to the brand, it visibly improves signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.
Formulated with blue hyaluronic acid, mint leaf extract, forest yeast extract, and fermented deep sea algae, the moisturizing gel is bursting with up to 48 hours of soothing hydration.
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Formulated to smooth and refresh skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action.
With over 2,400 5-star reviews, this soft skincare device features silicone touchpoints that lift away dirt and oil with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage leaves skin smoother.
Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this Khloe Kardashian-approved anti-aging serum helps protect your skin with clean ingredients.
Enhance your natural glow with one of four shades of this moisturizing and affordable highlighter beloved by Martha Stewart.
De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.
"I have EXTREMELY sensitive, acne-prone skin and have never once had an issue with this moisturizer (I have been using it for at least 6 months)," praised one five-star reviewer. "I actually swear by a number of COSRX products but this one is my favorite! I use it morning and night daily, and it is also a great base for under makeup."
If you find yourself scrolling through TikTok, you've potentially seen this viral blow-drying brush from Revlon. Produce a salon-quality blowout at home without the fuss, by sectioning off damp hair and wrapping it around the brush for fast drying, curling and volume.
Affordable and reliable, CeraVe is one of today's premier dermatologist-approved brands. Its mineral sunscreen contains CeraVe's signature ceramides to restore and maintain the skin's barrier.
Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals
Amazon has tons of summer-ready fashion with steep discounts on sneakers, designer handbags and dresses.
TikTok and Hailey Bieber love Levi's denim shorts for summer and now you can score a pair for 40% off.
Available in a variety of lens colours, such as green, grey and blue, which perfectly match the slim frame, Clubmaster Square delivers top-quality comfort while knowing how to turn heads.
Lightweight and soft, this bra top will keep you comfortable even through the sweatiest workouts.
Made with a clean, sleek design and ultra lightweight Vapor fabric, this smooth, second-skin favorite is destined for heavy rotation – in and out of yoga. You can choose from a variety of camouflage print colors.
Level up your training with this comfy athletic sneaker.
Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have.
Step into these shoes with super soft Cloudfoam cushioning for crisp, clean style and comfort.
Tuck this sleeveless bodysuit into a pair of denim jeans or shorts for an effortless outfit.
Runners will love the comfort and support provided by adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.
Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals
Amazon is overflowing with furniture deals up to 65% off. With discounts this steep, you can give every room of your home the refresh it deserves.
Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor.
The Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman has comfy padded cushions and a storage pocket on the side. It rocks very smoothly so you and your baby can unwind in total comfort.
Simple and yet elegant, this rustic dining table is the perfect piece to complete your backyard, patio, and garden. It can be expanded, allowing you to resize depending on your crowd.
This discounted set includes 2 comfortable armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks, and beverages.
Though the gold-finished glass coffee table may look delicate, it's built with metal for lasting durability and the glass top is safety-tempered.
Enjoy this seat for years thanks to durable, water-resistant wicker, tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame.
Safavieh's collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table.
Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals
Whether you have summer travel on the horizon or simply need an excuse to upgrade your current suitcase situation, there are so many Prime Day deals from top travel brands such as Samsonite, American Tourister and Travelpro.
This carry-on features a safe lock that all of your belongings will arrive safely to your destination.
With a capacity of 21 inches, this highly functional and expandable carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits.
Samsonite Omni PC luggage looks just as good on the 100th trip as it does on the first. Its scratch-resistant textures and polycarbonate construction make it lightweight yet durable.
This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.
Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.
With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.
Best Amazon Prime Day Mattress Deals
Our favorite mattress brands are slashing their prices on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for a firm mattress to help with back pain or a plush memory foam option that makes you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud every night, Amazon has mattress deals on Nectar, Casper, DreamCloud, Serta and more.
Sleep easy breezy on an airy, heat-wicking quilted cover with cooling technology. Gel memory foam cradles your body and relieves pressure, while the dynamic response transition layer provides tailored support.
For anyone who suffers back, hip, or shoulder pain, this mattress has high-airflow premium foam comfort layers and active-pocket springs to provide advanced support for you. This mattress also has a combination of foam and springs to target and relieve any pressure on your body.
This Serta cooling mattress is now marked down to its lowest price ever. Serta's exclusive HexCloud Gel Memory Foam boasts unique geometric cut outs to deliver cool, contouring pressure relief for oh-so-relaxing sleep.
With two layers of premium foam creating a balance of softness and support, the Element is the perfect introduction to Casper quality at a comfortable price. A top layer of AirScape perforated foam helps keep you cool at night by promoting breathability.
Get 20% off Casper's Original Hybrid Mattress that combines premium, breathable foam with added springs for lift, support and airflow. The soft knit cover is designed with added stretch so you can experience all the comfort your mattress has to offer.
Save more than 60% on Zinus' firmest mattress ideal for stomach sleepers. With over 6,800 five-star reviews, customers love this mattress for its support and great motion isolation.
Discover the perfect balance of breathable, contouring support and softness with DreamCloud's innovative gel memory foam, plush cashmere blend tight top, and innerspring coil system.
For overnight guests, air mattresses are also steeply discounted for Prime Day. Designed for in-home and camping use, the highly rated Dream Series mattress reaches full inflation in under 4 minutes and will stay inflated for days.
Experience a deep and refreshing sleep with the Green Tea mattress. The soft, breathable knitted cover and natural green tea in every layer delivers a comfortable and supportive sleep.
Amazon's not the only place to find bargains this week: Walmart, Best Buy, and Wayfair are all hosting competing Prime Day sales events, too.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
