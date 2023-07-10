Did you know Amazon Prime Day is not the only major sales event offering incredible deals this week? Big box retailer Walmart is also getting in on the price-slashing action with Walmart Plus Week, which starts ahead of Prime Day.

Walmart+ Week kicks off today, July 10, but only Walmart Plus members can take advantage of early savings and exclusive discounts. The annual sale event will open to all shoppers tomorrow, July 11 at noon and run through Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. ET, when some deals may already be sold out.

Formerly known as "Deals for Days," Walmart+ Week is serving up major markdowns on top brands like Apple, Vitamix, Ninja, LG, Dyson and more. There will be sales in every category — including electronics and appliances to kitchen essentials and so many back-to-school items. With so many deeply discounted products, it's hard to know where to start, but we've done the leg work for you and rounded up the best deals to shop during Walmart Plus Week.

From a Samsung Frame TV to iRobot Roomba robot vacuums, below you can shop the top deals from Walmart's sale. Be sure to check back here as we'll continue to update this list with the best Walmart+ Week deals. If you want to start shopping today, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Walmart+ to avoid missing out on exclusive early deals before they sell out.

Best Walmart Plus Tech Deals

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm With the new Apple Watch Series 8's advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. Thanks to even more features such as crash detection, sleep stages tracking, and workout metrics, the smart watch can help you stay active, healthy, safe and connected. $399 $329 Shop Now

Best Walmart Plus Home and Kitchen Deals

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum Walmart Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum that empties itself for up to 60 days. The vacuum uses floor tracking sensors to clean purposefully and logically in neat rows. $600 $298 Shop Now

LifePlus Portable Air Conditioner 10,000 BTU Walmart LifePlus Portable Air Conditioner 10,000 BTU The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features four cooling modes and two fan speeds. Just roll your air conditioner to the preferred cooling area, attach the 5ft hose and adjustable window brackets, turn the unit on and let the cooling begin. $430 $294 Shop Now

Ninja 4QT Air Fryer Walmart Ninja 4QT Air Fryer The Ninja Air Fryer ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The wide temperature range gives you the ability to air fry, reheat, or dehydrate foods, making it your new go-to appliance. $89 $69 Shop Now

Best Walmart Plus Back-to-School Deals

Super Mario Backpack with Lunch Box Walmart Super Mario Backpack with Lunch Box Perfect for kids ages 5 and up, the school backpack has a padded back with adjustable padded shoulder straps for added comfort, a spacious main compartment with double zipper pulls, a smaller front pocket, and a mesh pocket on each side for easy access to water bottles. $46 $25 Shop Now

Best Walmart Plus Beauty Deals

PMD Personal Microderm Pro Walmart PMD Personal Microderm Pro The customizable Personal Microderm Pro combines patented spinning disc technology with perfectly calibrated vacuum suction to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, blemishes, and enlarged pores. $199 $131 Shop Now

Best Walmart Plus Clothing Deals

