The Best Walmart Plus Week Deals: Save Big on Tech, Home and More at Walmart's Rival Prime Day Sale
Did you know Amazon Prime Day is not the only major sales event offering incredible deals this week? Big box retailer Walmart is also getting in on the price-slashing action with Walmart Plus Week, which starts ahead of Prime Day.
Walmart+ Week kicks off today, July 10, but only Walmart Plus members can take advantage of early savings and exclusive discounts. The annual sale event will open to all shoppers tomorrow, July 11 at noon and run through Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. ET, when some deals may already be sold out.
Formerly known as "Deals for Days," Walmart+ Week is serving up major markdowns on top brands like Apple, Vitamix, Ninja, LG, Dyson and more. There will be sales in every category — including electronics and appliances to kitchen essentials and so many back-to-school items. With so many deeply discounted products, it's hard to know where to start, but we've done the leg work for you and rounded up the best deals to shop during Walmart Plus Week.
From a Samsung Frame TV to iRobot Roomba robot vacuums, below you can shop the top deals from Walmart's sale. Be sure to check back here as we'll continue to update this list with the best Walmart+ Week deals. If you want to start shopping today, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Walmart+ to avoid missing out on exclusive early deals before they sell out.
Best Walmart Plus Tech Deals
Watch your favorite shows and movies with crystal-clear quality and vivid colors with this smart TV from Samsung. It's built with a quantum processor that transforms all your shows into 4K quality.
Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity and range.
Enjoy 4K gaming at up to 120 frames per second, high dynamic range, and more with this fast and powerful Xbox. In addition to the white wireless controller that comes with the Xbox, you'll get a second one in black.
With Galaxy Buds+, you can listen to your music while moving to the rhythm and enjoying satisfying bass tones.
Take your movie night experience up a notch with this LG television that has beautiful picture quality and intense contrast.
Enjoy your go-to entertainment wherever you go with the AirPods Pro (Second Generation). With longer battery life and greater noise-canceling abilities, you'll be able to tune out surrounding noise in favor of your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series.
With the new Apple Watch Series 8's advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. Thanks to even more features such as crash detection, sleep stages tracking, and workout metrics, the smart watch can help you stay active, healthy, safe and connected.
Best Walmart Plus Home and Kitchen Deals
Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum that empties itself for up to 60 days. The vacuum uses floor tracking sensors to clean purposefully and logically in neat rows.
The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features four cooling modes and two fan speeds. Just roll your air conditioner to the preferred cooling area, attach the 5ft hose and adjustable window brackets, turn the unit on and let the cooling begin.
Enjoy a vacation-like experience at home thanks to these chaise lounge chairs with spacious and soft cushions and adjustable backs.
This Allswell mattress offers luxurious comfort and a premium sleep experience at an approachable price. The hybrid design combines cooling gel memory foam with durable springs for the perfect combo of medium-firm support and cool, sink-in comfort.
For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, a casserole pot and a sauté pan.
Save $150 on the TikTok-favorite countertop nugget ice maker. This ice maker produces one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to 3 lbs of crunchable nugget ice.
Clean your floors with the push of a button using the eufy robot vacuum. With three brushes that loosen particles, three-layer filtration, and a dustbin to capture and contain them, this robot vacuum is suitable for both carpets and hard floors.
The Ninja Air Fryer ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The wide temperature range gives you the ability to air fry, reheat, or dehydrate foods, making it your new go-to appliance.
Best Walmart Plus Back-to-School Deals
Perfect for kids ages 5 and up, the school backpack has a padded back with adjustable padded shoulder straps for added comfort, a spacious main compartment with double zipper pulls, a smaller front pocket, and a mesh pocket on each side for easy access to water bottles.
Complete with a cup holder, this laptop workstation can be used as a laptop table for a bed, a children's bed table, a mini writing table, and a standing table for office work.
Designed to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP laptop combines long-lasting battery life with a thin and portable, micro-edge bezel design. Enjoy comfortable computing with a flicker-free, anti-glare HD screen.
All things fashion and glam, this spacious L.O.L Surprise printed backpack set features one backpack, one lunch bag, one gadget case, and one lanyard. The main compartment is equipped with a padded laptop pocket.
Best Walmart Plus Beauty Deals
This gourmet floral fragrance is a perfect perfume for special summer outings.
Save big on this Olaplex haircare bundle featuring their popular Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner that helps repair, strengthen and nourish hair.
Save big on 60 luxurious eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.
Drew Barrymore's favorite EltaMD sunscreen works to protect against the sun and contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and lactic acid to promote hydration and help calm sensitive skin.
The customizable Personal Microderm Pro combines patented spinning disc technology with perfectly calibrated vacuum suction to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, blemishes, and enlarged pores.
Best Walmart Plus Clothing Deals
A lightweight pair of sneakers made from breathable cotton, like these blush kicks from Keds are a summer go-to. They also have a supportive rubber sole and cozy cushioning.
Switch up your sweats with these Russell pants for maximum comfort and modern style.
A modern twist on classic style, Levi's timeless 501 jeans get reinterpreted for today with a modern, skinny leg.
Sofia Vergara's leggings are made with super-soft, lightly suede fabric and a sculpted V-back waistband that enhances and contours your natural curves. A hidden waistband pocket holds your essentials and won’t get in the way.
Hit the beach or lounge by the pool in Reebok's swimwear collection designed for you to move in and out of the water in comfort.
