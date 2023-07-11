The Best Prime Day Dyson Deals: Get Up to 30% Off Vacuums and Air Purifiers at Amazon Now
Amazon Prime Day 2023 kicked off Tuesday, July 11. With the annual mega-sale event comes Black Friday-level discounts across a wide range of household essentials, including Dyson vacuums and air purifying fans.
Right now, you can score Prime Day discounts up to 30% on Dyson's powerful cleaning gadgets. Whether you live in a small apartment or a spacious home — or need to clean up after pets and kids — Dyson's vacuums are truly life-changing. For all your cleaning needs, you can save on high-quality Dyson vacuums and bladeless tower fans that double as air purifiers at Amazon.
The best way to shop during Prime Day is by getting a Prime membership — so by the time the sale officially starts, you’ll be ready to go. You can try out Amazon’s 30-day free trial now and get access to exclusive deals.
Snagging a Dyson on sale makes the investment even more worth it. With lightweight cordless vacuums and slim upright options, any chore can become easier than ever. Dyson's most powerful vacuums and air purifiers rarely see discounts, so don't miss out on snapping up these Amazon Prime Day deals. Ahead, shop all the best Dyson deals available at Amazon now.
Best Prime Day Dyson Vacuum Deals
During Amazon's Prime day sale, get powerful Dyson suction for versatile deep cleaning without the cord. The V10 has three cleaning modes for the right power where you need it, and 30% more suction than the Dyson V8.
The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. This Prime Day deal is engineered with suction power, additional run time, a larger format, and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.
Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date as it features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration. The V15 vacuum has an upgraded HEPA post-motor filter to trap even more microscopic particles.
Dyson's lightest cordless vacuum adopts power based on the amount of debris found and is 24% lighter than the V15 model.
Best Prime Day Dyson Air Purifier and Fan Deals
A cooling tower fan when you need it, the Dyson TP01 with Air Multiplier technology projects a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air.
The Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. This Prime Day deal is engineered with two phases of purification so what goes inside stays inside.
This Dyson purifying heater and fan provides a powerful stream of purified airflow that will keep you warm or cool depending on your needs for the day. Add this fan to your smart home by connecting to Amazon Alexa and the Dyson app.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
