As the crisp winter air ushers in heightened air pollution and cold and flu season bring forth a presence of bacteria and viruses, we could all use a bit of help breathing cleaner air. Aside from staying inside and wearing filtration masks when necessary, you can help keep your home air quality at a safer level by investing in an air purifier.

Air purifiers act as filtration systems using a HEPA filter that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home, the classroom, dorm room and other important spaces. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly. Luckily, you can save on these useful gadgets with incredible Amazon deals right now.

Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, you can find the best deals right now to help you breathe easier and keep your home clean. Top-rated brands like Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale to remove gases, allergens and odors without making too much noise or requiring much maintenance. There are tons of different options for cleaner air, so you can find one that’s right for your living space.

Afloia Air Purifier Amazon Afloia Air Purifier Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer. $115 $60 Shop Now

GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Air Purifier Amazon GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Air Purifier The GermGuardian AC5250PT gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light. UV-C light is a powerful disinfectant, so you can trust GermGuardian will take care of protecting the air in your home. $265 $125 With Coupon Shop Now

LG AeroTower Air Purifying Fan Amazon LG AeroTower Air Purifying Fan The LG AeroTower purifies spaces up to 818 sq. ft. and looks stylish while doing so. You can choose from 10 different fan speeds and 3 airflow options. The UVNano LED provides an extra layer of protection against harmful particles in the air. $550 $399 Shop Now

