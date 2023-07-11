Get ready to stock your cart, because Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year is here. Amazon Prime Day 2023 has officially kicked off and now is the perfect time to refresh your kitchen for the summer season with the abundance of kitchen deals going on now. Luckily for you, Amazon is offering deep discounts on tons of top-rated Ninja appliances — up to 50% off.

Shop Prime Day Ninja Deals

Ninja is known for its wide range of compact appliances that are perfect for small kitchens. Whether you are looking for an air fryer to cook up crispy snacks or an indoor grill to bring outdoor grilling power to your countertop, Ninja has tons of options for all of your cooking needs.

With summer officially here, there is no better time to shop for a new blender. Ninja's high-performance models are designed to deliver the smoothest purees and finest blends to satisfy all of your cravings. Right now, you can score incredible Prime Day savings on various Ninja blenders to help you keep cool all summer long.

Ahead, shop all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Ninja appliances to make cooking easier this season.

Best Prime Day Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja Professional Blender Amazon Ninja Professional Blender A fan favorite on Amazon with more than 4,600 reviews and an average 4.7 rating, the Ninja Professional Blender offers plenty of bang for your blender buck. This powerful countertop blender can crush ice, whip and puree vegetables and frozen fruit with 1000 watts of power. $100 $67 Shop Now

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO Amazon Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender. $140 $120 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Shop Now

The Best Prime Day Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers For Summer Cooking

The Viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler Is Back in Stock for Prime Day

The Best Prime Day Deals Under $100 to Shop Right Now

Save Now on Smokers, Gas and Charcoal Grills During Amazon Prime Day

19 Best Amazon Prime Day Major Appliance Deals to Shop Now

Shop the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Highly-Rated Keurig Coffee Machines

Save Up to 35% on Hydro Flasks for All-Day Hydration This Summer

The Best Vitamix Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day 2023

The Best Portable Blenders for Delicious Smoothies On the Go