Walmart Plus Week Back-to-School Deals: Last Day to Save on Laptops, Headphones, School Supplies and More
The mega savings of Amazon Prime Day may be over, but Walmart Plus Week is still in full swing for one more day.
On the last day of the competing Prime Day Sale, Walmart customers can save big on electronics, home appliances, furniture and more. While Walmart+ Week is a great excuse to score deep discounts on big-ticket items, it can also keep your budget in check for much-needed smaller purchases, including most things on the back-to-school shopping list.
You've still got a month or two of summer to enjoy before heading back to the classroom, but with Walmart Plus Week underway, now's the time to take advantage of major savings on back-to-school shopping essentials. Get those fancy colored pens, a notebook to track everything, that adorable lunchbox and maybe even a new laptop to stay on top of homework. Get a jump start with Walmart+ Week to save money in the long run.
With the hundreds of deals Walmart is offering during this summer savings event, it's hard to know which back-to-school deals are the best. To help you get the most bang for your buck before the sale ends tonight, we've rounded all the best discounts on school supplies, lunchboxes, backpacks, laptops and more.
Best Walmart Plus Week Deals on School Supplies
For extra credit, buy one for yourself (or your child) and one for the teacher and classroom.
Take your studying to the next level by color coordinating the information you've learned with these vibrant highlighters.
No one needs food-shaped erasers, but it sure does make getting rid of any mistakes much more exciting.
If you have organization videos on your TikTok FYP, you've likely seen people utilizing these viral drawer organizers to neatly separate everything in their desk drawers. Give yourself the ultimate homework spot by grabbing some for yourself.
There's just something appealing about taking notes in a pretty notebook.
Color coordinate your notes with these gel pens from Paper Mate that smoothly glide across the page.
These Crayola markers are on many back-to-school shopping lists, and right now they're less than $1.
Create a tab for each class with these expandable folders to keep all your handouts and homework organized.
Save almost 50% on this compass set with everything they'll need for that geometry class.
A ruler, scissors, colored pencils, crayons, dry erase markers, construction paper, a notebook, erasers and notebook paper are just some of the items you'll get in this 86-piece back-to-school kit.
Complete with a cup holder, this laptop workstation can be used as a laptop table for a bed, a children's bed table, a mini writing table, and a standing table for office work.
You can never have too many pens, especially when you can save over 50% on them.
Best Walmart Plus Week Deals on Backpacks and Lunchboxes
Pencil cases, book bags and lunchboxes are also being discounted during Walmart+ Week. Here are some of the best (and most stylish) options we found.
This shiny metallic backpack comes with a matching lunchbox and pouch.
This leather backpack transitions from school to the office to a day running errands.
When you don't need to lug around the textbooks, opt for this mini and stylish backpack from Reebok. It's large enough to hold your school essentials and a few personal items.
You'll be the hero when you buy your child this Avengers backpack.
Complete with unicorns and rainbows, we can't get over how cute this children's backpack is.
Take off the lid of this bento box style lunch box to uncover two divided spaces to put delicious meals your kid will gobble up before recess.
Reviewers are raving about this leakproof lunchbox that has enough room for their lunch and some extra snacks. The lunch bag currently has a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Perhaps one of the cutest pencil cases on the market, this boba-shaped bag scrunches down for easy access to your writing utensils.
Best Walmart Plus Week Deals on Headphones
Stop the distractions during your next study sessions with these deals on noise-canceling and over-the-ear headphones.
Already a more affordable option for noise-canceling headphones, this pair from Ausdom is currently $39 off. The well-reviewed headphones have 50 hours of battery life.
Apart from the bass-boasting features in the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Over-Ear Headphones, our favorite feature on these earphones is their long-lasting battery life. You can enjoy up to 40 hours of listening to music or watching movies before you have to charge these headphones.
Sony's flagship over-ear headphones are fitted with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 30 hours of battery life. Use the Touch Sensor controls to pause play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls.
Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones immerse you in rich, award-winning sound everywhere you want to go. With up to 40 hours of battery life, it's your perfect everyday headphone.
Best Walmart Plus Week Deals on Laptops
Whether you're in online classes or need to write some essays, a new laptop can always come in handy during the school year.
The Galaxy Chromebook Go is built with premium craftsmanship to endure everyday hiccups and long-lasting battery life to power through class without needing to sit by a power outlet.
This lightweight and portable Lenovo laptop comes equipped with everything you need to work at home or on campus. It's slim with a 14-inch screen and it's super speedy.
With a 16-hour battery life and top-of-the-line processors, there's never been a better time to upgrade your laptop. Its processing power and impressive graphics make this a laptop that's versatile for both school and downtime.
Designed to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP laptop combines long-lasting battery life with a thin and portable, micro-edge bezel design. Enjoy comfortable computing with a flicker-free, anti-glare HD screen.
This sleek user-friendly laptop has an ultra-thin frame, yet doesn't sacrifice speed or storage.
