The mega savings of Amazon Prime Day may be over, but Walmart Plus Week is still in full swing for one more day.

On the last day of the competing Prime Day Sale, Walmart customers can save big on electronics, home appliances, furniture and more. While Walmart+ Week is a great excuse to score deep discounts on big-ticket items, it can also keep your budget in check for much-needed smaller purchases, including most things on the back-to-school shopping list.

Shop Walmart Plus Week Deals

You've still got a month or two of summer to enjoy before heading back to the classroom, but with Walmart Plus Week underway, now's the time to take advantage of major savings on back-to-school shopping essentials. Get those fancy colored pens, a notebook to track everything, that adorable lunchbox and maybe even a new laptop to stay on top of homework. Get a jump start with Walmart+ Week to save money in the long run.

With the hundreds of deals Walmart is offering during this summer savings event, it's hard to know which back-to-school deals are the best. To help you get the most bang for your buck before the sale ends tonight, we've rounded all the best discounts on school supplies, lunchboxes, backpacks, laptops and more.

Best Walmart Plus Week Deals on School Supplies

For extra credit, buy one for yourself (or your child) and one for the teacher and classroom.

Pen+Gear Drawer Organization Set Walmart Pen+Gear Drawer Organization Set If you have organization videos on your TikTok FYP, you've likely seen people utilizing these viral drawer organizers to neatly separate everything in their desk drawers. Give yourself the ultimate homework spot by grabbing some for yourself. $12 $10 Shop Now

Best Walmart Plus Week Deals on Backpacks and Lunchboxes

Pencil cases, book bags and lunchboxes are also being discounted during Walmart+ Week. Here are some of the best (and most stylish) options we found.

Hotbest School Lunch Box Walmart Hotbest School Lunch Box Take off the lid of this bento box style lunch box to uncover two divided spaces to put delicious meals your kid will gobble up before recess. $17 $11 Shop Now

Kato Insulated Lunch Bag Walmart Kato Insulated Lunch Bag Reviewers are raving about this leakproof lunchbox that has enough room for their lunch and some extra snacks. The lunch bag currently has a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. $17 $13 Shop Now

Best Walmart Plus Week Deals on Headphones

Stop the distractions during your next study sessions with these deals on noise-canceling and over-the-ear headphones.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphone Walmart Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphone Apart from the bass-boasting features in the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Over-Ear Headphones, our favorite feature on these earphones is their long-lasting battery life. You can enjoy up to 40 hours of listening to music or watching movies before you have to charge these headphones. $199 $146 Shop Now

Best Walmart Plus Week Deals on Laptops

Whether you're in online classes or need to write some essays, a new laptop can always come in handy during the school year.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go Walmart Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go The Galaxy Chromebook Go is built with premium craftsmanship to endure everyday hiccups and long-lasting battery life to power through class without needing to sit by a power outlet. $287 $199 Shop Now

ASUS CM3200 Chromebook Walmart ASUS CM3200 Chromebook With a 16-hour battery life and top-of-the-line processors, there's never been a better time to upgrade your laptop. Its processing power and impressive graphics make this a laptop that's versatile for both school and downtime. $299 $199 Shop Now

