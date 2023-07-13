Shop

Walmart Plus Week Back-to-School Deals: Last Day to Save on Laptops, Headphones, School Supplies and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart (Plus Week) Back-to-School Deals
Getty

The mega savings of Amazon Prime Day may be over, but Walmart Plus Week is still in full swing for one more day.

On the last day of the competing Prime Day Sale, Walmart customers can save big on electronics, home appliances, furniture and more. While Walmart+ Week is a great excuse to score deep discounts on big-ticket items, it can also keep your budget in check for much-needed smaller purchases, including most things on the back-to-school shopping list. 

Shop Walmart Plus Week Deals

You've still got a month or two of summer to enjoy before heading back to the classroom, but with Walmart Plus Week underway, now's the time to take advantage of major savings on back-to-school shopping essentials. Get those fancy colored pens, a notebook to track everything, that adorable lunchbox and maybe even a new laptop to stay on top of homework. Get a jump start with Walmart+ Week to save money in the long run.

With the hundreds of deals Walmart is offering during this summer savings event, it's hard to know which back-to-school deals are the best. To help you get the most bang for your buck before the sale ends tonight, we've rounded all the best discounts on school supplies, lunchboxes, backpacks, laptops and more. 

Best Walmart Plus Week Deals on School Supplies 

For extra credit, buy one for yourself (or your child) and one for the teacher and classroom. 

Sharpie Tank Style Highlighters
Sharpie Tank Style Highlighters
Walmart
Sharpie Tank Style Highlighters

Take your studying to the next level by color coordinating the information you've learned with these vibrant highlighters. 

$9$6
Mr. Pen Food Erasers 30-Pack
Mr. Pen Food Erasers 30-Pack
Walmart
Mr. Pen Food Erasers 30-Pack

No one needs food-shaped erasers, but it sure does make getting rid of any mistakes much more exciting. 

$11$9
Pen+Gear Drawer Organization Set
Pen+Gear Drawer Organization Set
Walmart
Pen+Gear Drawer Organization Set

If you have organization videos on your TikTok FYP, you've likely seen people utilizing these viral drawer organizers to neatly separate everything in their desk drawers. Give yourself the ultimate homework spot by grabbing some for yourself. 

$12$10
Blue Sky Hardcover Notebook
Blue Sky Hardcover Notebook
Walmart
Blue Sky Hardcover Notebook

There's just something appealing about taking notes in a pretty notebook.

$11$9
Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pens
Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pens
Walmart
Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pens

Color coordinate your notes with these gel pens from Paper Mate that smoothly glide across the page.

$14$10
Crayola Classic Broad Line Markers
Crayola Classic Broad Line Markers
Walmart
Crayola Classic Broad Line Markers

These Crayola markers are on many back-to-school shopping lists, and right now they're less than $1.

$3$1
Mr. Pen Expanding File Folders
Mr. Pen Expanding File Folders
Walmart
Mr. Pen Expanding File Folders

Create a tab for each class with these expandable folders to keep all your handouts and homework organized. 

$11$9
Mr. Pen 15-Piece Compass Set With Swing Arm Protractor
Mr. Pen 15-Piece Compass Set With Swing Arm Protractor
Walmart
Mr. Pen 15-Piece Compass Set With Swing Arm Protractor

Save almost 50% on this compass set with everything they'll need for that geometry class. 

$22$12
Bazic Elementary School Kit Supply Box
Bazic Elementary School Kit Supply Box
Walmart
Bazic Elementary School Kit Supply Box

A ruler, scissors, colored pencils, crayons, dry erase markers, construction paper, a notebook, erasers and notebook paper are just some of the items you'll get in this 86-piece back-to-school kit. 

$48$34
Soontrans Folding Laptop Desk Stand
Soontrans Folding Laptop Desk Stand
Walmart
Soontrans Folding Laptop Desk Stand

Complete with a cup holder, this laptop workstation can be used as a laptop table for a bed, a children's bed table, a mini writing table, and a standing table for office work. 

$23$17
BIC PrevaGuard Round Stic Pens
BIC PrevaGuard Round Stic Pens
Walmart
BIC PrevaGuard Round Stic Pens

You can never have too many pens, especially when you can save over 50% on them. 

$20$10

Best Walmart Plus Week Deals on Backpacks and Lunchboxes

Pencil cases, book bags and lunchboxes are also being discounted during Walmart+ Week. Here are some of the best (and most stylish) options we found. 

Justice Girls 3-Piece Backpack Set
Justice Girls 3-Piece Backpack Set
Walmart
Justice Girls 3-Piece Backpack Set

This shiny metallic backpack comes with a matching lunchbox and pouch. 

$40$25
Yomym Leather Women's Backpack and Travel Bag
Yomym Leather Women's Backpack and Travel Bag
Walmart
Yomym Leather Women's Backpack and Travel Bag

This leather backpack transitions from school to the office to a day running errands. 

$36$20
Reebok Cameron Print Quilted Mini Backpack
Reebok Cameron Print Quilted Mini Backpack
Walmart
Reebok Cameron Print Quilted Mini Backpack

When you don't need to lug around the textbooks, opt for this mini and stylish backpack from Reebok. It's large enough to hold your school essentials and a few personal items. 

$22$15
Marvel Avengers Backpack
Marvel Avengers Backpack
Walmart
Marvel Avengers Backpack

You'll be the hero when you buy your child this Avengers backpack.

$23$14
Kepooman Kids Backpack
Kepooman Kids Backpack
Walmart
Kepooman Kids Backpack

Complete with unicorns and rainbows, we can't get over how cute this children's backpack is. 

$35$29
Hotbest School Lunch Box
Hotbest School Lunch Box
Walmart
Hotbest School Lunch Box

Take off the lid of this bento box style lunch box to uncover two divided spaces to put delicious meals your kid will gobble up before recess. 

$17$11
Kato Insulated Lunch Bag
Kato Insulated Lunch Bag
Walmart
Kato Insulated Lunch Bag

Reviewers are raving about this leakproof lunchbox that has enough room for their lunch and some extra snacks. The lunch bag currently has a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. 

$17$13
Hommtina Boba Pencil Case
Hommtina Boba Pencil Case
Walmart
Hommtina Boba Pencil Case

Perhaps one of the cutest pencil cases on the market, this boba-shaped bag scrunches down for easy access to your writing utensils. 

$11$10

Best Walmart Plus Week Deals on Headphones

Stop the distractions during your next study sessions with these deals on noise-canceling and over-the-ear headphones. 

Ausdom E9 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Ausdom E9 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart
Ausdom E9 Noise Cancelling Headphones

Already a more affordable option for noise-canceling headphones, this pair from Ausdom is currently $39 off. The well-reviewed headphones have 50 hours of battery life. 

$79$40
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphone
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphone
Walmart
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphone

Apart from the bass-boasting features in the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Over-Ear Headphones, our favorite feature on these earphones is their long-lasting battery life. You can enjoy up to 40 hours of listening to music or watching movies before you have to charge these headphones.

$199$146
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones
Walmart
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Sony's flagship over-ear headphones are fitted with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 30 hours of battery life. Use the Touch Sensor controls to pause play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls.

$348$265
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Walmart
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones immerse you in rich, award-winning sound everywhere you want to go. With up to 40 hours of battery life, it's your perfect everyday headphone.

$179$149

Best Walmart Plus Week Deals on Laptops

Whether you're in online classes or need to write some essays, a new laptop can always come in handy during the school year.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

The Galaxy Chromebook Go is built with premium craftsmanship to endure everyday hiccups and long-lasting battery life to power through class without needing to sit by a power outlet. 

$287$199
Lenovo Ideapad 5 14" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad 5 14" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop
Walmart
Lenovo Ideapad 5 14" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop

This lightweight and portable Lenovo laptop comes equipped with everything you need to work at home or on campus. It's slim with a 14-inch screen and it's super speedy. 

$519$464
ASUS CM3200 Chromebook
ASUS CM3200 Chromebook
Walmart
ASUS CM3200 Chromebook

With a 16-hour battery life and top-of-the-line processors, there's never been a better time to upgrade your laptop. Its processing power and impressive graphics make this a laptop that's versatile for both school and downtime.

$299$199
HP 15.6" Laptop Intel Core i3
HP 15.6" Laptop, Intel Core i3
Walmart
HP 15.6" Laptop Intel Core i3

Designed to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP laptop combines long-lasting battery life with a thin and portable, micro-edge bezel design. Enjoy comfortable computing with a flicker-free, anti-glare HD screen.

    $360$299
    ASUS Vivobook 15.6" Laptop
    ASUS Vivobook 15.6" Laptop
    Walmart
    ASUS Vivobook 15.6" Laptop

    This sleek user-friendly laptop has an ultra-thin frame, yet doesn't sacrifice speed or storage. 

    $400$349

    RELATED CONTENT:

    Get Your Glow On With Can’t-Miss Deals from Walmart's Beauty Sale

    La Mer's Iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is Nearly $200 Off Now

    Hailey Bieber & Drew Barrymore's Favorite Sunscreens Are on Rare Sale

    The 30 Best Walmart Plus Week Deals to Shop Now

    Walmart Plus Week Combats Amazon Prime Day With Huge Tech Deals

    Walmart+ Memberships Are 50% Off for an Entire Year Right Now

    Walmart Plus Week Kicks Off July 10: Here's What You Need to Know