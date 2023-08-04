Best Lists

Best Back to School Supplies Under $100: Planners, Backpacks, Tablets and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
As we enjoy our fun in the sun this summer, the fall semester is right around the corner. That means that whether you're a parent shopping for your grade school-age child or a college student getting ready to head back to campus, it's time to look forward to back-to-school shopping

These days, your everyday No. 2 pencils and plain folders in primary colors aren't going to cut it. Now there are nearly endless options, allowing you to choose school supplies that match your personal style. These more personalized school supplies don't even have to be expensive: Some of the best options can be purchased for under $100. Whether you need a new, top-of-the-line backpack to tote around all your books or a pair of noise-canceling headphones to improve your study habits, there are great products at good prices out there for you.

From pencil cases and tech that will make your school days easier to the most adorable school supplies, we've rounded up the best finds around the web that are all under $100. Get ready to mark off items on your back-to-school checklist by shopping our picks below.

Best School Supplies Under $100

School Supply Boxes Back-to-School Box Grades K-5
Amazon
School Supply Boxes Back-to-School Box Grades K-5

Knock out everything on your school supply list in one go with this box filled with everything your child may need. It includes a pencil box, Crayola markers and crayons, colored pencils, Elmer's glue sticks, erasers, a ruler, composition books and more. This is one of the best school supply kits for saving money while buying the essentials.

$30
Inamio Academic Planner 2023-2024
Amazon
Inamio Academic Planner 2023-2024

You can really stay organized with this planner that lets you schedule by the hour each day.

$15$13
Four Candies Cute Mechanical Pencil Set
Amazon
Four Candies Cute Mechanical Pencil Set

Doing homework and taking notes is more enticing when you have super cute mechanical pencils.

$16$11
Rifle Paper Co. Strawberry Fields Assorted File Folders
Amazon
Rifle Paper Co. Strawberry Fields Assorted File Folders

Keep your class assignments and notes separate with these pretty folders from Rifle Paper Co.

$18
Mario Stationery Set for Kids
Amazon
Mario Stationery Set for Kids

If your kiddo loved The Super Mario Bros. movie, they will adore using items from this Mario Stationary Set at school. The set includes a notepad, pencils, a pencil sharpener, a calculator and more.

$13$12
Mr. Pen Pastel Highlighters Set
Amazon
Mr. Pen Pastel Highlighters Set

Not only will you have great, comprehensive notes when using these pastel highlighters, but you'll also bring a fun pop of color to the page. 

$10$7
Vicnova Magnetic Pencil Holder
Amazon
Vicnova Magnetic Pencil Holder

Keep your locker more streamlined with this magnetic organization set. 

$14
Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Tackle Box
Pottery Barn Teen
Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Tackle Box

Complete with pencils, paper clips, push pins, binder clips, magnets and more, this tackle box from Rifle Paper Co. has everything you need to organize your desk and better keep on top of school work. 

$34
Paper Mate InkJoy Retractable Ballpoint Pens (24-Pack)
Amazon
Paper Mate InkJoy Retractable Ballpoint Pens (24-Pack)

Color coordinate your notes with these gel pens from Paper Mate that smoothly glide across the page.

$17$10
Papier Bright Future Academic Year Planner
Papier
Papier Bright Future Academic Year Planner

With weekly planning pages, monthly overviews, spaces to track your deadlines and more, you'll have the most organized school year yet when using this Papier academic planner. 

$37
Wade Logan Mccullar Laptop Tray
Wayfair
Wade Logan Mccullar Laptop Tray

Study from the couch or bed on this bamboo lap desk from Wayfair. One side of the surface can be raised and has ventilation cut-outs to help keep the laptop cool. It also comes with a small side drawer.

$50$36

Best Backpacks and Pencil Cases Under $100

Herschel Classic Backpack | XL
Herschel
Herschel Classic Backpack | XL

This timeless back to school backpack features contoured shoulder straps and breathable air mesh back padding. 

$65$46
PBteen Gear-Up Ombre Multi Cool Backpack
PBteen
PBteen Gear-Up Ombre Multi Cool Backpack

 

This backpack by PBteen is constructed using water-resistant polyester and is complete with various compartments and even includes a headphone wire port. Plus, you can add a monogram for extra personalization.

$70$35
L.L.Bean Original Book Pack
L.L.Bean
L.L.Bean Original Book Pack

The classic L.L. Bean backpack comes in a wide range of colors and patterns for your little ones this school year.

$40
It's Academic EVA Zipper Pencil Pouch Avocado
Target
It's Academic EVA Zipper Pencil Pouch Avocado

You don't even need to like avocados to enjoy this adorable avocado-shaped pencil case.

$13
LoveShackFancy Pink Floral Ribbon Gear-Up Backpack
Pottery Barn Teen
LoveShackFancy Pink Floral Ribbon Gear-Up Backpack

You're sure to get compliments on this pink floral backpack from LoveShackFancy.

$75
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling to and from campus with all your tech easier. It contains multiple hidden anti-theft pockets and has a luggage strap for added convenience. It also features a built-in USB port on the outside of the bag, so you can plug in anywhere, even on the go.

$40$24
WITH COUPON
Nykkola Kawaii Milk Carton Pencil Cases + Carrot Gel Ink Pens (Set of 3)
Amazon
Nykkola Kawaii Milk Carton Pencil Cases + Carrot Gel Ink Pens (Set of 3)

For those that like cute, kitschy items, you won't want to miss this set of milk cartoon pencil cases and carrot-shaped pens. Since it's a set of three, you can gift them to friends for matching pencil pouches. 

$14
High Sierra Loop Backpack
Amazon
High Sierra Loop Backpack

With a multitude of colors and styles, this backpack from High Sierra can keep up with all your needs. 

$45$40
Easthill Large Capacity Pencil and Pen Case
Amazon
Easthill Large Capacity Pencil and Pen Case

We're all guilty of gaining and losing pencils throughout the school year. Expand or collapse this pencil case — which comes in a variety of colors — as needed. 

$20$15
Lovevook Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Lovevook Laptop Backpack

Not only is this backpack stylish and large enough to fit your laptop and books, it also has a USB charging port to keep your laptop and phone charged. 

$37$31

Best Tech and Electronics Under $100

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods are necessary for studying, watching videos for class, or listening to music on campus.

$129$99
C Inverter iPad Case Keyboard
Amazon
C Inverter iPad Case Keyboard

Keep up on your class notes when using your iPad by connecting a wireless keyboard that allows you to write faster. 

$38$32
WITH COUPON
Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Get up to 40 hours of non-stop playtime in wireless active noise cancellation mode using these Soundcore by Anker Life headphones. That's a lot of study time without any distractions. 

$86$73
WITH COUPON
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet allows for on-the-go and at-home web browsing and entertainment. Keep up on school emails, track your assignments and download apps to help you study. 

$100
HP Chromebook 11A G8 Education Edition
Amazon
HP Chromebook 11A G8 Education Edition

Here's another refurbished Chromebook option that won't break the bank. Nearly 50% off, this laptop even has a camera and microphone for virtual classes. 

$145$100
Telsor Portable 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Station
Amazon
Telsor Portable 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Station

Don't be tardy. Make sure you're ready to get out the door and to school on time by using this charging pad that allows you to charge multiple devices at once, including an iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch.

$26$20
Android Tablet Blackview Tab 7
Walmart
Android Tablet Blackview Tab 7

Kids can connect their Google accounts to complete school work on this Android Tablet, with 64GB of storage.

$80
Beats Studio Buds
Amazon
Beats Studio Buds

Earbuds are a back to school must have and these Beats Studio Buds are on sale for less than $100 right now.

$150$100

