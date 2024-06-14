If you've been in the market for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, there's no doubt you've considered the AirPods Max as your first choice for noise-cancelling bliss. While they do a great job keeping the world out while you invite music in, they're also exorbitantly expensive and are cost-prohibitive for some budgets. The latest model, when not on sale, can cost upward of $550 – and that’s a lot to pay for headphones, understandably.

Luckily, there are plenty of great alternatives to AirPods Max that offer excellent noise-cancelation, lengthy battery life, and other bells and whistles that you might even prefer over Apple's popular cans. We've rounded up the best noise-cancelling headphones that cost less than Apple AirPods Max so you can get out and enjoy your day with the soundtrack of your choice — uninterrupted and unbothered by the cacophony of sound that could keep you from bopping in bliss.

From Bose and Sennheiser to Sony and Oprah's favorite pair from Beats, shop the best noise-cancelling headphones available on Amazon below.

Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones in 2024

Sony WH-1000XM5 Amazon Sony WH-1000XM5 These over-the-ear headphones boast excellent noise cancellation, with two processors that control eight microphones to dampen outside noise. Plus, its on-board Auto NC Optimizer automatically adjusts cancellation based on where you are. Listen for up to 30 hours per charge with these ultra-light headphones. $400 $328 Shop Now

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones Amazon/Sennheiser Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones Built for audiophiles but great for anyone who needs a comfy pair of headphones. Their Adaptive Noise Cancellation with Adjustable Transparency Mode means you can hear all the important things going on around you when needed, but you can melt back into the music as soon as you're ready. You can even further adjust settings via the Sennheiser Smart Control App for equalizer options. They're sleek, lightweight, and offer 60 hours of playback time with fast charging. $380 $290 Shop Now

JBL Live 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones Amazon/JBL JBL Live 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones These budget-friendly headphones come with a whopping 50 hours of battery life and can still manage to keep all the ambient noise out of your ears so your music remains untainted. They're also stylish, sturdy and support virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

$200 $140 Shop Now

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Amazon Bose QuietComfort Ultra These noise-cancelling headphones offer world-class performance and spatial audio for more immersive sound. CustomTune technology also delivers a more personalized experience, and you can get up to 24 hours of battery life. $429 $379 Shop Now

Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Amazon/Anker Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Don't let these budget-priced headphones fool you. They come with three noise-cancellation modes as well as customizable equalization options by way of the Anker app. They offer 40 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation turned on and 60 without it. Either way, for less than $100, you're getting a pair of headphones that can handle just about any listening situation for less. $80 $64 With Coupon Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones These crisp, great-sounding headphones are perfect for audiophiles. They include fantastic noise-cancellation options, spatial audio support and voice control so you can spin through your favorite songs without manually changing each tune. $200 $153 Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Amazon Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls. $379 $349 Shop Now

Treblab Z2 Over Ear Bluetooth Workout Headphones Amazon/Treblab Treblab Z2 Over Ear Bluetooth Workout Headphones If you need a good pair of headphones to take to the gym, and these will do the trick. Not only do they offer active noise cancelling, but they also come rated at IPX4 to keep out sweat and water if you decide to have a super hard day getting fit. They also boast a 35-hour battery life so they'll be able to hang in there for an entire week of gym sessions without a charge. They also look super sporty and are quite lightweight. $120 $70 Shop Now

Razer Opus X Wireless Headphones Amazon/Razer Razer Opus X Wireless Headphones Gaming headphones with active noise cancellation? You've found it here with this Razer headset. These come in fun candy colors and feature an excellent "Gaming Mode" for low latency connections to reduce lag. But it also has ANC that swiftly reduces ambient noises and outside annoyances to keep you in the game or enjoying your favorite tunes. $100 $50 Shop Now

Cleer Audio Enduro Headphones Amazon/Cleer Audio Cleer Audio Enduro Headphones This budget pair of headphones has a great-looking satin finish and booming 40mm ironless drivers for high-resolution sound. They can block noise up to 25dB for excellent active noise cancellation. Its accompanying Cleer+ app can even help you optimize the balance between the noise in your environment and what you're listening to. Sixty hours of battery life can keep you juiced up as long as you need. $150 $130 Shop Now

Urbanista Wireless Headphones Amazon/Urbanista Urbanista Wireless Headphones These over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones come in great-looking colors, including bright red and green. Their noise-cancelling capabilities rival more expensive models as well, in addition to a lengthy 50-hour playtime. You'll also love wearing them out in public to see how people respond to your super colorful headphones. $95 $90 Shop Now

Monoprice BT-600 ANC Bluetooth Headphones Amazon/Monoprice Monoprice BT-600 ANC Bluetooth Headphones Another budget buy that will surprise you in terms of quality, these Monoprice headphones are absolutely fantastic in terms of noise-cancellation. They use internal and external microphones to cancel out both low and mid-frequency noises that might keep you from being able to enjoy your favorite songs. They're also low-profile and sleek, and their over-the-ear design rivals some of the more expensive models out on the market. $100 Shop Now

