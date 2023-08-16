The Best Laptop Backpacks for Students of All Ages to Protect Their Computers On the Go
Aside from notebooks, pencils, calculators and a new outfit or two, one thing at the top of most students' back-to-school shopping lists in 2023 is a laptop. Once you've scored a great deal on a new MacBook or another pick from this month's wide selection of laptop sales, you'll need a backpack to safely carry it to and from class.
Whether you're in grad school, off to college or shopping for a teen or grade-schooler, a laptop-compatible backpack is a must-have. We've tracked down the best laptop backpacks for all ages, starting at just $14. All of our picks are equipped with a dedicated laptop sleeve, and some even have padding for extra protection and slots for charging cables.
From a glittery Pottery Barn pick to a ready-for-anything North Face backpack and a luxe leather Coach bag, there's something for everyone among our favorite laptop backpacks. For even more classroom essentials, check out our 2023 Back-to-School shopping guide.
The Best Laptop Backpacks for Kids
This bold canvas everyday backpack is straightforward in its structure, but certainly not simple with its bright tie-dye design. The large main compartment can fit a 15-inch laptop and the bag features a front-zippered pocket and two side pockets. You can also pick up a Ban.Do lunch box featuring the same design.
This laptop-friendly backpack from STATE comes in so many fun colors and patterns, from color-blocked blue to metallic pink and everything in between.
Stand out from the crowd with a glittery backpack available in three sizes and a rolling style, all complete with laptop sleeves.
Herschel backpacks are always a classic, and this laptop sleeve-equipped option is perfect for kids aged 8-12.
She'll feel prepared for anything the day brings with Athleta's recycled polyester equipped with pockets for laptops, pencils, water bottles, notebooks and so much more.
The Best Laptop Backpacks for Teens
Featuring a padded laptop sleeve, molded shoulder straps, organized compartments, water bottle pockets and more, this North Face backpack is a sleek and functional choice.
This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling to and from campus with all your tech easier. It contains multiple hidden anti-theft pockets and has a luggage strap for added convenience. It also features a built-in USB port on the outside of the bag, so you can plug in anywhere, even on the go.
Simple and stylish, lululemon offers a modern take on the classic backpack outfitted with an internal laptop sleeve and water bottle pocket.
L.L. Bean's backpack is designed to reduce strain on your shoulders while carrying everything you need for the day.
Swedish bag brand Fjallraven's best-selling Kanken backpack is now available with a laptop sleeve.
The Best Laptop Backpacks for Adults
This backpack from Shay Mitchell's luggage line is equal parts practical and pretty with leather accents, a padded laptop sleeve and an abundance of pockets.
Made from refined pebble leather, the Coach West Backpack fits a 16-inch laptop and goes with virtually any outfit.
On sale for under $15, this Lenovo backpack is an affordable and functional option.
"This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy."
A chic and durable faux leather exterior makes this top-rated laptop backpack a stylish choice.
