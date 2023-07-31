The Best Deals on HP Printers at Best Buy's Back-to-School Sale, Starting at Just $60
Back-to-school season is here, and right now Best Buy is hosting its Back-to-School Sale with deals on all things tech. That means Best Buy is discounting laptops, monitors, TVs, gaming systems, kitchen appliances and headphones, just to name a few. Aside from Apple products and small appliances, some of the best deals to shop during Best Buy's Back-to-School Sale are HP printers.
If you're heading off to college or grad school, having a printer is incredibly helpful for handing in assignments on time and avoiding long printer lines. And if you're looking to refresh your home office, there's no better time to upgrade than during Best Buy's massive savings event.
Whether you need an ultra-fast, high-volume workhouse to support an office, a travel-friendly printer that you can bring on the go, or a simple, affordable option for printing recipes and photos, there's an HP printer deal for everyone at Best Buy.
Starting at just $60, we've found the best HP printer deals to shop during Best Buy's Back to School Sale.
The HP OfficeJet Pro handles the usual home-office basics — copying, scanning and faxing. But that's not all: it boasts fast scanning speeds and a 500-sheet paper capacity for maximum efficiency.
At under $100, this wireless printer is a steal.
Take over $100 off this wireless all-in-one laser printer that allows for easy document organization thanks to its Smart Tasks app.
"Definitely a 5 star on this printer, it is lightweight, compact and you can take it anywhere," one reviewer praises. "One of the best things that I love about this printer is that I don't have to keep it plugged in, which is convenient when you are on the go; I can print in the car, on the train, and even on the plane."
The HP Envy Inspire is an all-in-one printer optimized for high-quality photo printing (of 4800 x 1200 dpi). It features a separate photo tray and can print square, standard and panoramic photos. It also boasts traditional features, such as wireless document printing, scanning and copying.
This affordable HP printer model is wireless and can print, scan and copy your documents and photos. It comes with black and color cartridges and can be set up in minutes via the HP Smart App.
Easily print professional-quality black and white prints from any device with HP's LaserJet Pro.
Perfect for college students and essential tasks, this printer has your bases covered with wireless color printing, scanning and copying — on sale for just $60.
If you're tired of dealing with ink cartridges, opt for this HP printer that features refillable ink tanks that store up to two years of ink.
Increase your productivity rates with this wireless printer that features custom mobile shortcuts and impressive speeds.
