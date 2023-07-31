Shop

The Best Deals on HP Printers at Best Buy's Back-to-School Sale, Starting at Just $60

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Back-to-school season is here, and right now Best Buy is hosting its Back-to-School Sale with deals on all things tech. That means Best Buy is discounting laptops, monitors, TVs, gaming systems, kitchen appliances and headphones, just to name a few. Aside from Apple products and small appliances, some of the best deals to shop during Best Buy's Back-to-School Sale are HP printers.

If you're heading off to college or grad school, having a printer is incredibly helpful for handing in assignments on time and avoiding long printer lines. And if you're looking to refresh your home office, there's no better time to upgrade than during Best Buy's massive savings event.

Whether you need an ultra-fast, high-volume workhouse to support an office, a travel-friendly printer that you can bring on the go, or a simple, affordable option for printing recipes and photos, there's an HP printer deal for everyone at Best Buy.

Starting at just $60, we've found the best HP printer deals to shop during Best Buy's Back to School Sale.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer
HP - OfficeJet Pro 9025e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer
Best Buy
HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer

The HP OfficeJet Pro handles the usual home-office basics — copying, scanning and faxing. But that's not all: it boasts fast scanning speeds and a 500-sheet paper capacity for maximum efficiency.

$400$280
HP ENVY 6065e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer
HP ENVY 6065e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer
Best Buy
HP ENVY 6065e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer

At under $100, this wireless printer is a steal.

$130$80
HP LaserJet Pro M283fdw Wireless Color All-In-One Laser Printer
HP LaserJet Pro M283fdw Wireless Color All-In-One Laser Printer
Best Buy
HP LaserJet Pro M283fdw Wireless Color All-In-One Laser Printer

Take over $100 off this wireless all-in-one laser printer that allows for easy document organization thanks to its Smart Tasks app.

$550$430
HP OfficeJet 250 Mobile Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer
HP OfficeJet 250 Mobile Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer
Best Buy
HP OfficeJet 250 Mobile Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer

"Definitely a 5 star on this printer, it is lightweight, compact and you can take it anywhere," one reviewer praises. "One of the best things that I love about this printer is that I don't have to keep it plugged in, which is convenient when you are on the go; I can print in the car, on the train, and even on the plane."

$490$390
HP ENVY Inspire 7955e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Photo Printer
HP ENVY Inspire 7955e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Photo Printer
Best Buy
HP ENVY Inspire 7955e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Photo Printer

The HP Envy Inspire is an all-in-one printer optimized for high-quality photo printing (of 4800 x 1200 dpi). It features a separate photo tray and can print square, standard and panoramic photos. It also boasts traditional features, such as wireless document printing, scanning and copying.

$220$180
HP DeskJet 3755 Wireless All-In-One Instant Ink Ready Inkjet Printer
HP DeskJet 3755 Wireless All-In-One Instant Ink Ready Inkjet Printer
Best Buy
HP DeskJet 3755 Wireless All-In-One Instant Ink Ready Inkjet Printer

This affordable HP printer model is wireless and can print, scan and copy your documents and photos. It comes with black and color cartridges and can be set up in minutes via the HP Smart App.

$105$80
HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4101fdwe Wireless All-In-One Black-and-White Laser Printer
HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4101fdwe Wireless All-In-One Black-and-White Laser Printer
Best Buy
HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4101fdwe Wireless All-In-One Black-and-White Laser Printer

Easily print professional-quality black and white prints from any device with HP's LaserJet Pro.

$540$380
HP DeskJet 2755e Wireless Inkjet Printer
HP DeskJet 2755e Wireless Inkjet Printer
Best Buy
HP DeskJet 2755e Wireless Inkjet Printer

Perfect for college students and essential tasks, this printer has your bases covered with wireless color printing, scanning and copying — on sale for just $60.

$85$60
HP Smart Tank 6001 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer
HP Smart Tank 6001 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer
Best Buy
HP Smart Tank 6001 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer

If you're tired of dealing with ink cartridges, opt for this HP printer that features refillable ink tanks that store up to two years of ink.

$345$235
HP OfficeJet 8015e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer
HP OfficeJet 8015e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer
Best Buy
HP OfficeJet 8015e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer

Increase your productivity rates with this wireless printer that features custom mobile shortcuts and impressive speeds.

$160$140

