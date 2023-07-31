Back-to-school season is here, and right now Best Buy is hosting its Back-to-School Sale with deals on all things tech. That means Best Buy is discounting laptops, monitors, TVs, gaming systems, kitchen appliances and headphones, just to name a few. Aside from Apple products and small appliances, some of the best deals to shop during Best Buy's Back-to-School Sale are HP printers.

If you're heading off to college or grad school, having a printer is incredibly helpful for handing in assignments on time and avoiding long printer lines. And if you're looking to refresh your home office, there's no better time to upgrade than during Best Buy's massive savings event.

Shop Best Buy Printer Deals

Whether you need an ultra-fast, high-volume workhouse to support an office, a travel-friendly printer that you can bring on the go, or a simple, affordable option for printing recipes and photos, there's an HP printer deal for everyone at Best Buy.

Starting at just $60, we've found the best HP printer deals to shop during Best Buy's Back to School Sale.

HP OfficeJet 250 Mobile Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer Best Buy HP OfficeJet 250 Mobile Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer "Definitely a 5 star on this printer, it is lightweight, compact and you can take it anywhere," one reviewer praises. "One of the best things that I love about this printer is that I don't have to keep it plugged in, which is convenient when you are on the go; I can print in the car, on the train, and even on the plane." $490 $390 Shop Now

