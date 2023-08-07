Walmart's Back-to-School Sale is here with huge deals on essentials and supplies for all students starting the 2023-24 school year. Walmart customers can alway count on the retailer for big savings on electronics, home appliances, furniture and more. While Walmart deals are a great excuse to score deep discounts on big-ticket items, it can also keep your budget in check for much-needed smaller purchases, including most things on the back-to-school shopping list.

Shop Walmart Deals

You've still got a month or two of summer to enjoy before heading back to the classroom, but with Walmart Back-to-School deals underway, now's the time to take advantage of major savings on back-to-school shopping essentials. Get those fancy colored pens, a notebook to track everything, that adorable lunchbox and maybe even a new laptop to stay on top of homework. Whether you or your child is entering elementary school, middle school, high school or college, get a jump start with Walmart to save money in the long run.

With the hundreds of deals Walmart is offering during this summer savings event, it's hard to know which back-to-school deals are the best. To help you get the most bang for your buck before the sale ends, we've rounded all the best discounts on school supplies, lunchboxes, backpacks, laptops and more.

Best Walmart Back to School Deals on School Supplies

For extra credit, buy one for yourself (or your child) and one for the teacher and classroom.

Pen+Gear Drawer Organization Set Walmart Pen+Gear Drawer Organization Set If you have organization videos on your TikTok FYP, you've likely seen people utilizing these viral drawer organizers to neatly separate everything in their desk drawers. Give yourself the ultimate homework spot by grabbing some for yourself. $12 $10 Shop Now

Best Walmart Back to School Deals on Backpacks and Lunch Boxes

Pencil cases, book bags and lunch boxes are also being discounted at Walmart. Here are some of the best (and most stylish) options we found.

Best Walmart Back to School Deals on Headphones

Stop the distractions during your next study sessions with these deals on noise-canceling and over-the-ear headphones.

Ausdom E9 Noise Cancelling Headphones Walmart Ausdom E9 Noise Cancelling Headphones Already a more affordable option for noise-canceling headphones, this pair from Ausdom is currently $39 off and will help take another item off your school supply list. The well-reviewed headphones have 50 hours of battery life. $79 $43 Shop Now

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphone Walmart Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphone Apart from the bass-boasting features in the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Over-Ear Headphones, our favorite feature on these earphones is their long-lasting battery life. You can enjoy up to 40 hours of listening to music or watching movies before you have to charge these headphones. $199 $138 Shop Now

Best Walmart Back to School Deals on Laptops and Tablets

Whether you're in online classes or need to write some essays, a new laptop or tablet can always come in handy during the school year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, 8.7" Tablet 32GB Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, 8.7" Tablet 32GB If you prefer a more petite tablet, but with all the power of your standard tablet, go for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It's light and slim design makes it easy to slip into a bag when you're on the go. Besides the convenience factor, this portable screen has a long-lasting battery, fast processing speeds, and can pair with your other Samsung Galaxy devices. $159 $129 Shop Now

