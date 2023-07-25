Style

The Best Back-To-School Clothes for Students of All Ages: Check Off Trendy Outfits from Your Shopping List

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Back to School Clothes 2023
Getty Images

Even though it feels like summer just started, it's never too early to start thinking about back-to-school shopping. And with some schools starting as soon as next month, now is the time to start getting organized before the learning kicks off. Aside from new pencils, notebooks and dorm room essentials for college kids, you can never forget about the most fun part about shopping for the new school year: the clothes.

Get your kid, teen or college student ready for class with a wardrobe to feel excited about. To make your back-to-school shopping a little easier, we've rounded up our favorite picks for every age group from top retailers such as GAP Kids, Target, Abercrombie, Urban Outfitters, Amazon, lululemon and more.

Below, check out our favorite back-to-school clothes for students all ages to help them start the school year off on the right foot.

The Best Back-to-School Clothes for Elementary School

Clothing for grade schoolers needs to withstand quite a bit of wear and tear, so we recommend sticking to cotton T-shirts and classic jeans that won't break the bank if they need to be replaced.

Boden Square Neck Swing Top
Boden Square Neck Swing Top
Boden
Boden Square Neck Swing Top

Lace trim and a square neckline dress up this otherwise simple top — available in four colors.

$36$22
Abercrombie Kids high rise 90s straight jeans
Abercrombie Kids
Abercrombie Kids
Abercrombie Kids high rise 90s straight jeans

Yes, they make Abercrombie jeans for kids, too — and they're just as stylish.

$60$17
Levi's® Boys' 510 Skinny Fit Everyday Performance Jeans
Levi's® Boys' 510 Skinny Fit Everyday Performance Jeans
Target
Levi's® Boys' 510 Skinny Fit Everyday Performance Jeans

Everyone needs a classic pair of Levi's in their back-to-school wardrobe.

$22
Nordstrom Kids' Everyday Cotton Pocket T-Shirt
Nordstrom Kids' Everyday Cotton Pocket T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Kids' Everyday Cotton Pocket T-Shirt

You can never have too many cotton tees on hand, and this unisex style comes in plenty of colors for parents to snag.

$11-$19
Old Navy Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
Old Navy Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
Old Navy
Old Navy Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt

Old Navy has great deals on t-shirts, like this cactus print graphic tee.

$10$6
TUCKER + TATE Kids' Pretty Pocket Dress
TUCKER + TATE Kids' Pretty Pocket Dress
Nordstrom
TUCKER + TATE Kids' Pretty Pocket Dress

Pockets on either side makes this bright dress equal parts fun and functional for an elementary school student this upcoming school year.

$39
Gap Kids Easy Pull-On Shorts with Washwell
Gap Kids Easy Pull-On Shorts with Washwell
Gap
Gap Kids Easy Pull-On Shorts with Washwell

These pull-on shorts can be dressed up or down, making them a versatile back-to-school item that parents can easily wash.

$30$23

The Best Back-to-School Clothes for Teens

For teens in middle school and high school, striking the balance between stylish and school-appropriate can be a challenge. Our picks include a sweet floral sundress, comfy joggers and trendy tops from their favorite brands.

American Eagle Cropped Hey Baby Waffle Tee
American Eagle Cropped Hey Baby Waffle Tee
American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Cropped Hey Baby Waffle Tee

American Eagle has back to school shopping basics on sale now, including this waffle tee.

$20$15
Hollister Detroit Record Store Graphic Tee
Hollister Detroit Record Store Graphic Tee
Hollister
Hollister Detroit Record Store Graphic Tee

This graphic tee comes in a variety of cool prints, including this Detroit record store graphic.

$20
LA Hearts Tie Front Mini Dress
LA Hearts Tie Front Mini Dress
PacSun
LA Hearts Tie Front Mini Dress

One of PacSun's great deals, save money and look stylish with a simple short-sleeve sundress.

$43$29
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece

These comfy yet stylish joggers are best-sellers for a reason. Snag them at Nike's Back to School sale.

$60$43
BDG Perfect Baby Tee
BDG Perfect Baby Tee
Urban Outfitters
BDG Perfect Baby Tee

Comfy, soft and not too cropped, she'll want this baby tee item in every color.

$25
PacSun Eco Light Blue '90s Boyfriend Jeans
PacSun Eco Light Blue '90s Boyfriend Jeans
PacSun
PacSun Eco Light Blue '90s Boyfriend Jeans

'90s-inspired jeans are right on trend for fall and are on sale with this back to school deal.

$60$45
Amazon Essentials Men's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
Amazon Essentials Men's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

This cozy crewneck might technically be under the mens' section, but we think it's a staple for anyone's wardrobe. For students with school uniforms, throw this on over your outfit on the way to school for added warmth.

$19$15

The Best Back-to-School Clothes for College Students

When it comes to college students, we've included a mix of comfy staples for studying and versatile basics they can wear in and out of the classroom.

Abercrombie and Fitch Cotton Seamless Fabric Scoopneck Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch Cotton Seamless Fabric Scoopneck Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Cotton Seamless Fabric Scoopneck Bodysuit

Made of a stretchy, lightweight cotton fabric, this bodysuit can be styled to suit virtually any occasion.

$45$23
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike
Nike Solo Swoosh

Keep it comfy in a stylish Nike crewneck that's easy to dress up or down.

$90$45
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise Loose Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise Loose Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Loose Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise Loose Jean

Score a pair of Abercrombie's best-selling jeans while they're on sale.

$90$60
Banana Republic Desert Camp Shirt
Banana Republic Desert Camp Shirt
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Desert Camp Shirt

Save money on this button-up shirt that can be worn open over an undershirt or buttoned up for dressier events.

$65$33
Uniqlo Slim-Fit Chino Pants
Uniqlo Slim-Fit Chino Pants
Uniqlo
Uniqlo Slim-Fit Chino Pants

These chinos have just the right amount of stretch for a comfortable fit.

$40
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Perfect for an active college student, these best-selling leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$25
lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
lululemon
lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Say hello to your new favorite hoodie with a comfy oversized fit and just the right amount of crop.

$118

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals: Save On MacBooks, iPads and More

Back to School Supplies: Shop School Essentials All Below $100

The Best Back-to-School Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now

Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Sneakers: Shop the Best-Selling Shoes Starting at $27

Abercrombie's Sale Is Packed With Summer Must-Haves For Up to 30% Off

Today's the Last Day for Walmart Plus Week Back-to-School Deals

Save Up to 60% On Back-to-College Essentials at this Wayfair Sale

The 24 Best College Graduation Gift Ideas to Shop for 2023 Grads

20 College Dorm Room Essentials to Shop on Amazon for This School Year