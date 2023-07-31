Sales & Deals

The Best Back-to-School Shoe Deals for Boys: Shop Nike, Crocs, Vans and More

By Lauren Gruber
We hate to break it to you, but back-to-school season is coming up quicker than you think. Whether your kid is counting down the minutes until the first day of class or dreading the end of summer, the cost of school supplies can add up. That's why with the best back-to-school shopping deals, you'll have more peace of mind knowing that they're prepared for anything the new school year may bring.

Aside from lunch boxes, caculators and backpacks, shoes are likely at the top of your shopping list for the new school year. Whether you're on the hunt for comfy everyday sneakers, weather-proof rain boots or athletic shoes for his after-school activities, we've found the best deals on back-to-school shoes for boys. From colorful Crocs to classic Converse, he's sure to start the school year off on the right foot.

Below, check out our ten favorite on-sale picks for boys' back-to-school shoes, including top brands such as Nike, Adidas, New Balance and more. For even more shopping inspiration, check out our ultimate best back-to-school shopping list before school starts.

Nike Revolution 6 Sneaker
Nike Revolution 6 Sneaker
Nordstrom
Nike Revolution 6 Sneaker

Nike sneakers are a popular choice for their comfortable, supportive fit.

$65$48
adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court Sneaker
Amazon
adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court Sneaker

These classic Court sneakers are a stylish option at any age.

$50$24
Hunter Kids' Original First Classic Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter Kids' Original First Classic Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Hunter Kids' Original First Classic Waterproof Rain Boot

These puddle-proof wellies from Hunter are built to keep his feet dry and comfy even in a downpour.

$70$47
Native Shoes Robbie Sugarlite Slip-On Sneaker
Native Shoes Robbie Sugarlite Slip-On Sneaker
Nordstrom
Native Shoes Robbie Sugarlite Slip-On Sneaker

Native's best-selling slip-on sneakers are made from waterproof rubber to withstand any weather.

$55$39
Crocs Unisex Kids Crocband Clog
Crocs Unisex Kids Crocband Clog
Amazon
Crocs Unisex Kids Crocband Clog

Waterproof and easy to clean, Crocs are a staple part of any kids' wardrobe.

$45$31
Nautica Kid's Slip-On Casual Shoe Athletic Sneaker
Nautica Kid's Slip-On Casual Shoe Athletic Sneaker
Amazon
Nautica Kid's Slip-On Casual Shoe Athletic Sneaker

A brown vegan leather exterior gives these sneakers a dressier look without sacrificing comfort.

$65$35
Vans Kids' Ward Low Top Sneaker Little/Big Kid
Vans Kids' Ward Low Top Sneaker Little/Big Kid
Famous Footwear
Vans Kids' Ward Low Top Sneaker Little/Big Kid

Comfy, lightweight and durable, these canvas sneakers from Vans are a best-seller for kids.

$50$36
Under Armour Unisex-Child Ignite Pro Slide Sandal
Under Armour Unisex-Child Ignite Pro Slide Sandal
Amazon
Under Armour Unisex-Child Ignite Pro Slide Sandal

Plenty of traction and an adjustable strap make these slide sandals slip-resistant.

$35$23
Chuck Taylor All Star Street Twill
Chuck Taylor All Star Street Twill
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Street Twill

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Converse All Stars.

$50$33
WITH CODE BACKTOSCHOOL
New Balance Kid's FuelCore Reveal V3 Boa Running Shoe
New Balance Kid's FuelCore Reveal V3 Boa Running Shoe
Amazon
New Balance Kid's FuelCore Reveal V3 Boa Running Shoe

Available in big and little kids' sizes, these New Balances feature a dial closure for a secure fit and easy fastening.

$65$41

