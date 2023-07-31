We hate to break it to you, but back-to-school season is coming up quicker than you think. Whether your kid is counting down the minutes until the first day of class or dreading the end of summer, the cost of school supplies can add up. That's why with the best back-to-school shopping deals, you'll have more peace of mind knowing that they're prepared for anything the new school year may bring.

Aside from lunch boxes, caculators and backpacks, shoes are likely at the top of your shopping list for the new school year. Whether you're on the hunt for comfy everyday sneakers, weather-proof rain boots or athletic shoes for his after-school activities, we've found the best deals on back-to-school shoes for boys. From colorful Crocs to classic Converse, he's sure to start the school year off on the right foot.

Below, check out our ten favorite on-sale picks for boys' back-to-school shoes, including top brands such as Nike, Adidas, New Balance and more. For even more shopping inspiration, check out our ultimate best back-to-school shopping list before school starts.

