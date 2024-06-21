In the ever-evolving world of fashion — even in the heat of summer — one accessory has seamlessly blended practicality with high-end style: the designer backpack.

No longer an accessory limited to students, travelers or hikers, these luxurious designer backpacks have become essential for the trendy on-the-go individual. Whether you’re headed to a chic brunch, traveling around the world, attending a summer class, or simply heading to the office, a designer backpack offers the perfect mix of functionality and fashion-forward design.

It is clear that a designer backpack is more than just a trend—it's a statement of contemporary elegance and effortless style. Below, here are some of our favorite designer backpacks, fit for all including classics from Marc Jacobs, Dolce & Gabbana and Givenchy. So get rid of the baggage and carry-on with the trend with these backpacks that will never go out of style.

Marc Jacobs The Large Backpack Amazon Marc Jacobs The Large Backpack A roomy Marc Jacobs backpack in smooth black nylon to fit all of your accessories, featuring a pair of zip compartments in front and accented with a tonal logo patch. $250 Shop Now

Louis Vuitton Discovery Backpack Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Discovery Backpack The pairing of Monogram Macassar canvas with black cowhide-leather trim and palladium-color hardware brings classic elegance to the Discovery Backpack’s modern lines. The roomy outside pocket makes it easy to get to essentials. Inside there are three pockets — one designed specifically for an iPad. $2,670 Shop Now

Longchamp Le Pliage Nylon Canvas Backpack Nordstrom Longchamp Le Pliage Nylon Canvas Backpack The textured leather trim and a logo zipper pull add signature finishing touches to a sleek nylon backpack that's perfectly proportioned for everyday use. This classic Longchamp bag comes in five different colors including red and black. $140 Shop Now

Givenchy Essential Canvas Backpack Nordstrom Givenchy Essential Canvas Backpack The iconic Givenchy logo lettering stands out against the inky canvas of this essential backpack designed with padded straps for a comfortable carry. $1,100 Shop Now

Coach Jordyn Backpack Amazon Coach Jordyn Backpack "It is an absolutely amazing backpack. It has so much space and it’s very comfortable. It is so stylish and the color is just so soothing" raved a 5-star reviewer. $250 Shop Now

