The Best Designer Backpacks to Carry This Summer and All Year Long

The Best Designer Backpacks
By Julian Palacio
Updated: 7:53 AM PDT, June 21, 2024

Nothing better than a hands-free accessory to carry all your things in. A designer backpack is more than just a trend—it's a must-have!

In the ever-evolving world of fashion — even in the heat of summer — one accessory has seamlessly blended practicality with high-end style: the designer backpack.

No longer an accessory limited to students, travelers or hikers, these luxurious designer backpacks have become essential for the trendy on-the-go individual. Whether you’re headed to a chic brunch, traveling around the world, attending a summer class, or simply heading to the office, a designer backpack offers the perfect mix of functionality and fashion-forward design.

It is clear that a designer backpack is more than just a trend—it's a statement of contemporary elegance and effortless style. Below, here are some of our favorite designer backpacks, fit for all including classics from Marc Jacobs, Dolce & Gabbana and Givenchy. So get rid of the baggage and carry-on with the trend with these backpacks that will never go out of style. 

Marc Jacobs The Large Backpack

Marc Jacobs The Large Backpack
Marc Jacobs The Large Backpack

A roomy Marc Jacobs backpack in smooth black nylon to fit all of your accessories, featuring a pair of zip compartments in front and accented with a tonal logo patch.

Louis Vuitton Discovery Backpack

Louis Vuitton Discovery Backpack
Louis Vuitton Discovery Backpack

The pairing of Monogram Macassar canvas with black cowhide-leather trim and palladium-color hardware brings classic elegance to the Discovery Backpack’s modern lines. The roomy outside pocket makes it easy to get to essentials. Inside there are three pockets — one designed specifically for an iPad.

$2,670

Shop Now

Burberry Jett Check Canvas Backpack

Burberry Jett Check Canvas Backpack
Burberry Jett Check Canvas Backpack

An updated design improves ease of access and stability for this classic nylon-canvas backpack pattered with the iconic house check.

$1,550

Shop Now

Dolce & Gabbana Logo Backpack

Dolce & Gabbana Logo Backpack
Dolce & Gabbana Logo Backpack

A sturdy design lends lasting durability to a pocket-packed backpack equipped with adjustable straps and a discreet ID slot. High-contrast logo lettering authenticates this practical style.

$1,925

Shop Now

MAISON de SABRÉ Large Leather Soft Backpack

MAISON de SABRÉ Large Leather Soft Backpack
MAISON de SABRÉ Large Leather Soft Backpack

A chic and ultra-spacious office companion to refine your work-from-anywhere style. This leather backpack has enhanced storage capability and increased all-day comfort.

Tom Ford Recycled Nylon Backpack

Tom Ford Recycled Nylon Backpack
Tom Ford Recycled Nylon Backpack

This super-durable backpack, cut from recycled nylon and trimmed in smooth leather, is outfitted with plenty of pockets and compartments to keep you organized. 

$2,990

Shop Now

Rebecca Minkoff Pebbled Leather Convertible Backpack

Rebecca Minkoff Pebbled Leather Convertible Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff Pebbled Leather Convertible Backpack

Featuring a convenient vertical zip entry and a clip that can be clasped to the bottom ring (perfect for extra security while traveling), this mini pack is sure to be your new daily go-to.

Longchamp Le Pliage Nylon Canvas Backpack

Longchamp Le Pliage Nylon Canvas Backpack
Longchamp Le Pliage Nylon Canvas Backpack

The textured leather trim and a logo zipper pull add signature finishing touches to a sleek nylon backpack that's perfectly proportioned for everyday use. This classic Longchamp bag comes in five different colors including red and black. 

Givenchy Essential Canvas Backpack

Givenchy Essential Canvas Backpack
Givenchy Essential Canvas Backpack

The iconic Givenchy logo lettering stands out against the inky canvas of this essential backpack designed with padded straps for a comfortable carry.

$1,100

Shop Now

Coach Jordyn Backpack

Coach Jordyn Backpack
Coach Jordyn Backpack

"It is an absolutely amazing backpack. It has so much space and it’s very comfortable. It is so stylish and the color is just so soothing" raved a 5-star reviewer.

Tory Burch Flap Nylon Backpack

Tory Burch Flap Nylon Backpack
Tory Burch Flap Nylon Backpack

A stacked Tory Burch logo and gleaming hardware shine against the sleek nylon silhouette of a versatile backpack perfect for any day of the week.

Kate Spade Medium Nylon Backpack

Kate Spade Medium Nylon Backpack
Kate Spade Medium Nylon Backpack

Happy customers like the cute design, good size, and great quality of the backpack. They mention that the bag is very roomy, has several compartments, and is lightweight.

$140 $103

Shop Now

Michael Kors Jaycee Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack

Michael Kors Jaycee Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack
Michael Kors Jaycee Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack

If you are looking for a statement bag to fit all of your essentials, this bright red Michael Kors backpack is the one for you.

$82 $72

Shop Now

Calvin Klein Reyna Flap Backpack

Calvin Klein Reyna Flap Backpack
Calvin Klein Reyna Flap Backpack

This casual backpack is perfect for a day on the go. Whether you're going to the office, university, or running errands, throw all of your essentials into this bag and hit the road.

$168 $152

Shop Now

Ralph Lauren Bedford Calfskin Leather Backpack

Ralph Lauren Bedford Calfskin Leather Backpack
Ralph Lauren Bedford Calfskin Leather Backpack

Not only is this bag spacious enough to fit every essential you can think of,  but the hand-stitched details and antique-finish brass hardware make this bag a must-have.

$3,950

Shop Now

Tags: