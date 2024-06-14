Shop
Michael Kors Sale: Save Up to 60% on Totes, Luggage, Sneakers and More Must-Have Summer Styles

Michael Kors Summer Sale
Michael Kors
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:54 PM PDT, June 14, 2024

Shop the Michael Kors sale for up to 60% off stylish totes, sneakers and more summer essentials.

The first day of summer is coming up fast on June 20 and Michael Kors is bringing the heat with massive designer deals. Just in time to upgrade your wardrobe for the sunniest season, Michael Kors added new must-have summer styles to its sale for as much as 60% off. The sale is overflowing with serious deals on designer totes, shoes, dresses and so much more.

Shop the Michael Kors Sale

This Michael Kors sale includes so many stylish new arrivals, so if you're not planning your summer wardrobe yet, it's time to get on it. From belt bags to ballet flats and even luggage, new-season must-haves are being majorly marked down. Whether you're shopping for a trendy pair of shoes for the beach or need a new everyday handbag, the Michael Kors deals have you covered. 

Below, shop the best Michael Kors deals to step up your fashion game this summer.

Hamilton Extra-Small Crystal Embellished Washed Denim Satchel

Hamilton Extra-Small Crystal Embellished Washed Denim Satchel
Michael Kors

Hamilton Extra-Small Crystal Embellished Washed Denim Satchel

A mini bag with major style, this extra-small satchel is covered in light-catching crystals and finished with gleaming hardware.

$398 $139

Mirella Large Canvas Tote Bag

Mirella Large Canvas Tote Bag
Michael Kors

Mirella Large Canvas Tote Bag

If you're looking for a great everyday bag, the structured Mirella tote is crafted from lightweight cotton-blend canvas. Thanks to its neutral hues and roomy interior, you can take this bag everywhere.

$558 $179

Mercer Small Pebbled Leather Bucket Bag

Mercer Small Pebbled Leather Bucket Bag
Michael Kors

Mercer Small Pebbled Leather Bucket Bag

The Mercer bucket bag is crafted from pebbled leather and features a softly structured silhouette that opens to a roomy interior with space for storing small essentials.

$398 $79

Small Signature Logo Suitcase

Small Signature Logo Suitcase
Michael Kors

Small Signature Logo Suitcase

Get nearly $500 off first-class style. This timeless carry-on features 360-spinning wheels and opens to a compartmented interior that will keep your essentials in place during long-haul flights. 

$768 $299

Jet Set Travel Large Logo Tote Bag

Jet Set Travel Large Logo Tote Bag
Michael Kors

Jet Set Travel Large Logo Tote Bag

This tote is a timeless style for every season. Crafted from Signature-print canvas with leather trim, it opens to a spacious interior with plenty of room to store all your essentials—be it for a day or for an entire weekend. 

$498 $109

Emilia Small Logo Satchel

Emilia Small Logo Satchel
Michael Kors

Emilia Small Logo Satchel

This everyday handbag has a silhouette that is so classic and feminine for elevating your jeans and t-shirt that's just as stylish when dressing up.

$498 $99

Medium Saffiano Leather Chain Card Case

Medium Saffiano Leather Chain Card Case
Michael Kors

Medium Saffiano Leather Chain Card Case

On sale for less than $40, this card case is a stylish and practical day-to-dark accessory.

$258 $39

Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors

Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

Travel light while holding the essentials in style. Made from pebbled leather with smooth accents, this handbag features structured top handles and an adjustable shoulder strap for added versatility.

$348 $69

