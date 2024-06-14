The first day of summer is coming up fast on June 20 and Michael Kors is bringing the heat with massive designer deals. Just in time to upgrade your wardrobe for the sunniest season, Michael Kors added new must-have summer styles to its sale for as much as 60% off. The sale is overflowing with serious deals on designer totes, shoes, dresses and so much more.

This Michael Kors sale includes so many stylish new arrivals, so if you're not planning your summer wardrobe yet, it's time to get on it. From belt bags to ballet flats and even luggage, new-season must-haves are being majorly marked down. Whether you're shopping for a trendy pair of shoes for the beach or need a new everyday handbag, the Michael Kors deals have you covered.

Below, shop the best Michael Kors deals to step up your fashion game this summer.

Small Signature Logo Suitcase Michael Kors Small Signature Logo Suitcase Get nearly $500 off first-class style. This timeless carry-on features 360-spinning wheels and opens to a compartmented interior that will keep your essentials in place during long-haul flights. $768 $299 Shop Now

Emilia Small Logo Satchel Michael Kors Emilia Small Logo Satchel This everyday handbag has a silhouette that is so classic and feminine for elevating your jeans and t-shirt that's just as stylish when dressing up. $498 $99 Shop Now

