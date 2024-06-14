Shop
Style

Meghan Markle’s Effortless Linen Dress Is on Sale for an Easy, Breezy Look This Summer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Meghan Markle
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images
By Dale Arden Chong
Updated: 9:43 AM PDT, June 14, 2024

Save 15% on the Duchess of Sussex's summer-ready linen dress in a variety of hues while you can.

No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style.

Whether she's delivering a moving speech in a perfectly tailored pantsuit, sporting a pair of sleek Les Specs sunglasses or keeping it casual in her go-to Veja sneakers, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and — more often than not — come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breezy linen dress.

Meghan wore a white linen midi from MagicLinen in 2020 during an outing in Los Angeles and it sold out just a few hours afterwards. The European clothing and bedding brand has the Markle-approved linen Royal Toscana dress in stock in eight versatile colors. Now through Tuesday, June 18, MagicLinen is kicking off summer with a huge sale offering up to 20% off sitewide — including Markle's breathable summer staple.

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in White

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in White
MagicLinen

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in White

Style this breezy dress with a pair of flats and a hat like Markle, or wear it with strappy sandals and a denim jacket. There's no going wrong here.

$99 $84

Shop Now

While white is a natural choice for summer, her dress is also available in seven different shades to suit your style — and while it's 15% off, you might as well pick up more than one. If you're looking for a new summer dress to add to your rotation for beach days and sunny getaways, shop Meghan Markle's effortless linen dress on sale in every color right now.

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Ash Rose

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Ash Rose
MagicLinen

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Ash Rose

The light pink version gives us subtle Barbiecore vibes.

$99 $84

Shop Now

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Teal Blue

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Teal Blue
MagicLinen

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Teal Blue

Stay comfortable all season long with this relaxed, loose-fit dress style.

$99 $84

Shop Now

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Black

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Black
MagicLinen

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Black

The linen dress in black is destined to become your wardrobe staple.

$99 $84

Shop Now

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Clay

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Clay
MagicLinen

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Clay

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this stylish clay-colored dress. 

$99 $84

Shop Now

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Woodrose

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Woodrose
MagicLinen

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Woodrose

This woodrose linen dress can be dressed up or down for all of your summer occasions. 

$99 $84

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Summer Wedding Dresses for Every Dress Code

Style

The Best Summer Wedding Dresses for Every Dress Code

The Best Summer Dresses to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $25

Style

The Best Summer Dresses to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $25

The Best Summer Dresses to Wear at Every Type of Event

Style

The Best Summer Dresses to Wear at Every Type of Event

Take a Twirl in the Best Sundresses of Summer 2024

Style

Take a Twirl in the Best Sundresses of Summer 2024

Where to Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses for Summer

Style

Where to Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses for Summer

The 15 Best Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon

Style

The 15 Best Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon

The Best TikTok-Approved Summer Fashion Picks to Shop at Amazon

Style

The Best TikTok-Approved Summer Fashion Picks to Shop at Amazon

Tags: