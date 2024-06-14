Save 15% on the Duchess of Sussex's summer-ready linen dress in a variety of hues while you can.
No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style.
Whether she's delivering a moving speech in a perfectly tailored pantsuit, sporting a pair of sleek Les Specs sunglasses or keeping it casual in her go-to Veja sneakers, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and — more often than not — come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breezy linen dress.
Meghan wore a white linen midi from MagicLinen in 2020 during an outing in Los Angeles and it sold out just a few hours afterwards. The European clothing and bedding brand has the Markle-approved linen Royal Toscana dress in stock in eight versatile colors. Now through Tuesday, June 18, MagicLinen is kicking off summer with a huge sale offering up to 20% off sitewide — including Markle's breathable summer staple.
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in White
Style this breezy dress with a pair of flats and a hat like Markle, or wear it with strappy sandals and a denim jacket. There's no going wrong here.
While white is a natural choice for summer, her dress is also available in seven different shades to suit your style — and while it's 15% off, you might as well pick up more than one. If you're looking for a new summer dress to add to your rotation for beach days and sunny getaways, shop Meghan Markle's effortless linen dress on sale in every color right now.
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Ash Rose
The light pink version gives us subtle Barbiecore vibes.
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Teal Blue
Stay comfortable all season long with this relaxed, loose-fit dress style.
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Black
The linen dress in black is destined to become your wardrobe staple.
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Clay
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this stylish clay-colored dress.
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Woodrose
This woodrose linen dress can be dressed up or down for all of your summer occasions.
