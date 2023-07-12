Meghan Markle's knack for style is undeniable — and with that in mind, this mom of two has become a primary source of fashion inspiration. From her effortless and elegant maternity style and comfortable sneakers to her luxurious designer dresses, it's clear that the Meghan knows how to put together a good outfit, including these incredibly affordable Le Specs sunglasses. Summer is here, so it's the perfect time to grab a pair while they're on major sale for Amazon Prime Day.

David Gray/Getty Images

Meghan donned the the Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses — which feature a glossy black acetate frame and sleek cat-eye effect for another summer-ready look. The stylish sunglasses are remarkably affordable for someone who has access to the biggest designers in the fashion industry. And right now they can be yours for $47 for Amazon Prime Day. Grab them while they're still in stock and on sale.

James Devaney/Getty Images

Meghan styled these with a dark, polished ensemble, but given their versatile quality, you can wear these shades with everything from your favorite jeans to swimsuits and everything in between. They may be oversized, but they’re lightweight and perfect for travel. Simply put, these sunglasses will go with any type of look you want to wear.

And those aren't the only Le Specs sunglasses Markle has been seen sporting. The Duchess of Sussex paired the chic black sunglasses (which also come in a torte pattern) with bold summer attire back in 2019 when she attended Wimbledon with her sisters-in-law, but that hasn't kept people from buying them again and again. And right now you can match the style icon without worrying about your wallet, since the Le Specs sunglasses are currently available for $75 at Nordstrom.

Shop the must-have summer royal accessories before they're snatched up again, and then start channeling Meghan Markle's style ASAP. For more of Meghan Markle's favorites, be sure to check out her go-to makeup and skincare products.

