Meghan Markle Wore This Huge Spring Trend -- Get the Look

As the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has more than proven she has the chops for polished, modern style. From gorgeous gowns from luxury labels to everyday staples like sustainable sneakers and casual jeans, Meghan has made it clear that she knows good fashion. Sure, she and Prince Harry may not be active, working members of the royal family anymore, but if her latest appearance was any indication, her sartorial choices won't be any less stunning.

For Spotify's Stream On event on Feb. 21 -- her first appearance since her announcement with Harry that they are expecting their second child -- the 39-year-old style icon donned a light blue lemon print Oscar de la Renta dress (which is currently available for $3,490), giving the world a sneak peek at what's to come for her next round of maternity fashion.

Youtube/Spotify

While winter weather may still be in full swing for the season, Meghan's sleeveless, retro-inspired dress -- which features a drop waist silhouette and a high neckline -- feels like a breath of fresh air and reminds everyone that spring is on the horizon. And if you're eager to step into the new season with a fruity ensemble, ET Style culled the best options at a range of price points.

Scroll down to get the look of Meghan Markle's lemon Oscar de la Renta dress below.

GET THE LOOK:

Reformation Pacey Lemon Print Minidress Nordstrom Reformation Pacey Lemon Print Minidress Style this flirty dress from Reformation with a pair of classic white sneakers. $218 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

MBASIC Short Sleeve Wrap Midi Dress Amazon MBASIC Short Sleeve Wrap Midi Dress With a classic silhouette and wrap detail, this dress will be a favorite in your closet for years to come. $21 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Glamorous Milk Maid Mini Dress with Ruched Bust in Lemon Print ASOS Glamorous Milk Maid Mini Dress with Ruched Bust in Lemon Print The periwinkle hue of this dress combined with the juicy lemon print was made with spring in mind. $23 AT ASOS (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

Song of Style Sloane Mini Dress Revolve Song of Style Sloane Mini Dress Want to incorporate some other fruits into your wardrobe? Song of Style's pretty dress is essential for the warmer days of spring. $105 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Borgo de Nor Cordelia Strap Summer Dress Shopbop Borgo de Nor Cordelia Strap Summer Dress Add this to your spring wardrobe. You'll be wearing this as soon as the temperatures allow you to. $511 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $852) Buy Now

Ever New Lemon Print Babydoll Dress Nordstrom Ever New Lemon Print Babydoll Dress We love the puff sleeve details on this romantic style from Ever New. $145 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

