Meghan Markle Wore This Huge Spring Trend -- Get the Look
As the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has more than proven she has the chops for polished, modern style. From gorgeous gowns from luxury labels to everyday staples like sustainable sneakers and casual jeans, Meghan has made it clear that she knows good fashion. Sure, she and Prince Harry may not be active, working members of the royal family anymore, but if her latest appearance was any indication, her sartorial choices won't be any less stunning.
For Spotify's Stream On event on Feb. 21 -- her first appearance since her announcement with Harry that they are expecting their second child -- the 39-year-old style icon donned a light blue lemon print Oscar de la Renta dress (which is currently available for $3,490), giving the world a sneak peek at what's to come for her next round of maternity fashion.
While winter weather may still be in full swing for the season, Meghan's sleeveless, retro-inspired dress -- which features a drop waist silhouette and a high neckline -- feels like a breath of fresh air and reminds everyone that spring is on the horizon. And if you're eager to step into the new season with a fruity ensemble, ET Style culled the best options at a range of price points.
Scroll down to get the look of Meghan Markle's lemon Oscar de la Renta dress below.
GET THE LOOK:
RELATED CONTENT:
Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Pregnancy Photo Moment
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Next Chapter: Baby No. 2 and Oprah Interview!
Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Save 25% on Meghan Markle’s Veja Sneakers
What's Next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Official Royal Separation (Exclusive)
Meghan Markle Stuns in First Appearance Since Announcing Pregnancy
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Confirm Royal Exit