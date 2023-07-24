Style

The Trendiest TikTok-Approved Summer Fashion Picks at Amazon: Shop Swimsuits, Two-Piece Sets, Dresses and More

By Kyley Warren
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
TikTok-Approved Spring Fashion at Amazon
Getty Images

Love it or hate it, TikTok really is a great source for fashion inspiration. From TikTok-approved product dupes to trending pieces loved by fashion bloggers, you can find so much style inspo online — and shop many of TikTok's most loved pieces at Amazon. 

Yep, it's true: Amazon has managed to round up all of the most viral products into one convenient shopping section, fleshed out across the categories of beauty, women's fashion, home decor and more. Plus, the retailer has even updated its selection of TikTok-approved finds with trending products that are bound to be a hit this season.

From trendy denim and chic dresses to pearl jewelry, claw clips, swimsuits, checkered tracksuits, two-piece sets and more, today's biggest summer fashion trends are now more accessible to shop than ever before. Whether you're looking to do a clean update on your summer wardrobe or simply need some more Gen Z-inspired styles (we've gotta keep up with the kids, after all), Amazon is a hub for every cool and cult-favorite fashion product you could dream of.

Ahead, shop ET's favorite TikTok-approved summer fashion pieces at Amazon.

Lyaner Floral Print Zipper Mini Skirt
Lyaner Floral Print Zipper Mini Skirt
Amazon
Lyaner Floral Print Zipper Mini Skirt

Flower power styles are alive and well — and this pink and red mini skirt from Amazon is full-proof of that.

$23
NTSWZYS Twist Front Tube Tops
NTSWZYS Twist Front Tube Tops
Amazon
NTSWZYS Twist Front Tube Tops

The perfect summer top for any occasion and it comes in a wide range of colors.

 

$22$19
Genleck Women's Juniors Criss Crossover Jean Shorts
Genleck Women's Juniors Criss Crossover Jean Shorts
Amazon
Genleck Women's Juniors Criss Crossover Jean Shorts

The denim style of the summer is on Amazon for a great price.

$34$27
Own the Trend Vintage Cat-Eye Frames
Own the Trend Vintage Cat-Eye Frames
Amazon
Own the Trend Vintage Cat-Eye Frames

Y2K fashion continues to be all the rage. And these retro sunglasses totally pay homage to the trends of the early aughts.

$12
Womens Tennis Dress
Womens Tennis Dress
Amazon
Womens Tennis Dress

Tennis dresses are in this summer for everyday wear. Throw on a pair of sneakers or flip flops with this dress and feel comfy and light all day long.

$50$34
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Amazon
Levi's 501 Original Shorts

TikTok and Hailey Bieber love Levi's denim shorts for summer and now you can score a pair for 15% off. 

$60$50
Bsubseach Women Long Sleeve Beach Shirt
Bsubseach Women Long Sleeve Beach Shirt
Amazon
Bsubseach Women Long Sleeve Beach Shirt

Choose from 45 different color options if you go for this lightweight, boho-style shirt that is perfect for beach days.

$39$28
ZINPRETTY Women High Waisted Bikini Set
ZINPRETTY Women High Waisted Bikini Set
Amazon
ZINPRETTY Women High Waisted Bikini Set

This TikTok-approved bathing suit style is a must-have summer essential.

$36$33
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Amazon
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers

Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. 

$40$20
BTFBM Petite Soft Dress
BTFBM Petite Soft Dress
Amazon
BTFBM Petite Soft Dress

This airy summer dress is perfect to pair with strappy sandals and chic sunglasses for warm weather days.

$55$48
Zeagoo Women's 2 Piece Casual Tracksuit Outfit Set
Zeagoo Women's 2 Piece Casual Tracksuit Outfit Set
Amazon
Zeagoo Women's 2 Piece Casual Tracksuit Outfit Set

This breathable linen two-piece outfit offers the perfect casual look for summer. 

$39$33
WITH COUPON
The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag
The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag
Amazon
The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag

Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this plush and breathable bag from Amazon's The Drop.

$40
Trendy Queen Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfit
Trendy Queen Womens Summer 2 Piece Outfit
Amazon
Trendy Queen Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfit

This cotton two-piece outfit will keep you looking stylish and feeling comfortable all season long. Plus, pair it with white sneakers or neutral sandals for a fashionable summer outfit.

$35$30
Meladyan Flower Knit Loose Cardigan
Meladyan Flower Knit Loose Cardigan
Amazon
Meladyan Flower Knit Loose Cardigan

Treat your summer wardrobe to a floral, retro touch with this breathable cardigan style — available in several bright colors.

$34
Two-Piece Casual Tracksuit Outfit
Two Piece Casual Tracksuit Outfit
Amazon
Two-Piece Casual Tracksuit Outfit

Style the button down with denim bottoms to dress it up, or dress it down by pairing the shorts with a tank.

$37
Floral Find Long Sleeve Lapel Half Zip Up Sweatshirt
Floral Find Long Sleeve Lapel Half Zip Up Sweatshirt
Amazon
Floral Find Long Sleeve Lapel Half Zip Up Sweatshirt

An easy layering piece to wear during the commute to the gym or when you need some extra coziness on cooler summer days.

$38$28
Smiley Face Freshwater Pearls Necklace
Smiley Face Freshwater Pearls Necklace
Amazon
Smiley Face Freshwater Pearls Necklace

Pearlcore is one of TikTok's popular summer fashion trends — and this necklace helps you tap into the vibes of the aesthetic.

$16$15
Lopie Tie Dye Lounge Set
Lopie Tie Dye Lounge Set
Amazon
Lopie Tie Dye Lounge Set

This soft knit set has all the makings of your next go-to WFH uniform — complete with a trippy, hippy vibe.

$34$32
WITH COUPON

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 8 Best Amazon Summer Dresses to Achieve the Cottagecore Aesthetic

Save Up to 60% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, Sunglasses and More

The Best Men's Swim Trunks to Hit the Water in This Summer

The New Béis Collection of Barbiecore Luggage Is Perfect for Summer

The Best Running Shorts for Men to Wear This Summer

Spanx's Summer Shorts Are On Sale Just in Time for Peak Summer Heat

The 10 Best Pieces to Shop During J.Crew's Epic Sale

Aurate Is Celebrating Black Friday In July with 30% Off Fine Jewelry

The Best Linen Pants for Women to Stay Cool & Comfortable This Summer

18 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Style and Budget