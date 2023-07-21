Sales & Deals

The 53 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Dyson, Samsung, Nespresso and More

By ETonline Staff
Yellow Kitchen
Whether it's a rare discount on a cult-favorite product or an all-time low price on daily essentials, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on practically everything we could need. Every day, Amazon rolls out limited-time sales on some of the e-tailer's most popular items to help shoppers save big on their go-to brands. If you're looking to stock up on affordable kitchen gadgets or wardrobe staples, Amazon is a smart place to start. 

The best deals on Amazon span tech, fashion, skincare, and so many more categories. With what feels like millions of deals, finding the very best Amazon has to offer can be quite the undertaking. That's why the shopping experts here at ET went ahead and did the legwork, scouring the mega-retailer's site for the absolute best Amazon deals worth shopping today. 

From AirPods to air conditioners, you'll find discounts on just about everything below — plus a shortlist of the top ten sales. We recommend not waiting too long to shop, as Amazon's price drops are often gone in the blink of an eye. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the best Amazon deals available right now.

The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today

Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner
Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

This portable air conditioner is as powerful as it is quiet. At the coolest setting, an adjustable fan quickly cools the air to 65°F.  

$420$320
65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)
65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)
65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)

Save $400 on the 65-inch and 75-inch Samsung Frame TV. Just switch on Art Mode to enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching your smart TV.

$1,998$1,578
Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

The Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. This Prime Day deal is engineered with two phases of purification so what goes inside stays inside. 

$650$500
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's 501 Original Shorts

TikTok and Hailey Bieber love Levi's denim shorts for summer and now you can score a pair for 40% off. 

$60$40
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Energize your daily run with these men's Adidas shoes built with an almost sock-like Adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort. 

$190$105
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs

Crocs Classic Clogs have been around for years and never go out of style. The lightweight shoe comes in dozens of colors to choose from. 

$50$28
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 45mm]
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

Answer a call, send a text, and track your health, all with the Apple Watch Series 8. This model offers new health capabilities including temperature sensing, blood oxygen measurements, ECG testing, and sleep tracking.

$429$359
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On

This highly functional and expandable 21-inch carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits. 

$150$80
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the only Instant Pot Multi-Cooker with a Premium Cookware Grade Inner Pot with Stay-Cool Silicone Handles, which means you can take your recipes from your Insta Pot to your stovetop.

$170$119
Petlibro Automatic Cat Food Dispenser
Petlibro Automatic Cat Food Dispenser
Petlibro Automatic Cat Food Dispenser

Ensure your pet eats regularly and healthily with this automatic food dispenser. Featuring a built-in LCD screen, you can easily set up and schedule feedings according to your pet's needs, even when you're away at feeding time.

$90$60

The Best Amazon Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer

The iconic KitchenAid mixer is on sale at Amazon right now.

$450$394
iRobot Roomba j7
iRobot Roomba j7
iRobot Roomba j7

The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. 

$600$419
Carote 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Carote Pots and Pans Set
Carote 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, a casserole pot and a sauté pan. 

$150$90
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.

$32$25
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Flash Furniture Devon Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs

Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor. 

$349$212
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 40% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40$25
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman

The Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman has comfy padded cushions and a storage pocket on the side. It rocks very smoothly so you and your baby can unwind in total comfort.

$230$160
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. 

$460$360
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$399$261
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy-to-use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. 

$150$110
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine

Nespresso's VertuoPlus makes coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes. It uses barcodes to deliver the best in-cup results, including the perfect amount of cream for large coffee cups.

$200$130
Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair
Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair
Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

Enjoy this patio chair for years thanks to durable, water-resistant wicker, tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame.

$500$350

The Best Amazon Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99$89
55" LG C3 OLED TV
LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV
55" LG C3 OLED TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.

$1,900$1,487
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Save over $100 on the Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling.

$350$232
Apple MacBook Pro (2023)
MacBook Pro 16" Laptop
Apple MacBook Pro (2023)

Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.

$1,999$1,799
14-INCH
$2,499$2,250
16-INCH
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL FLIP 5
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
 

$130$90
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs, brilliant details shine even in daylight. The TV optimizes content to spectacular 4K resolution and has realistic 3D sound that puts you in the middle of the action.

$1,598$1,488
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.

$549$477
Apple iPad Pro (6th Generation + WiFi)
Apple 2022 iPad Pro
Apple iPad Pro (6th Generation + WiFi)

Apple's latest iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience, with the astonishing performance of the M2 chip, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS and Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility. 

$1,099$1,049
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

This 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail. 

$1,300$998

The Best Amazon Mattress Deals

Don't sleep on Amazon's best mattress deals that include savings on top brands like Casper, DreamCooud, Leesa and more. 

Zinus 12" Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, Twin
Zinus 12" Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, Twin
Zinus 12" Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, Twin

Experience a deep and refreshing sleep with the Green Tea mattress. The soft, breathable knitted cover with natural green tea in every layer delivers a comfortable and supportive sleep.

$419$256
DreamCloud 14" Luxury Memory Foam Queen Mattress
DreamCloud 14" Luxury Memory Foam Queen Mattress
DreamCloud 14" Luxury Memory Foam Queen Mattress

Discover the perfect balance of breathable, contouring support and softness with DreamCloud's innovative gel memory foam, plush cashmere blend tight top, and innerspring coil system.

$899$799
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress, Queen
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress, Queen

For anyone who suffers from back, hip or shoulder pain, this mattress has high-airflow premium foam comfort layers and active-pocket springs to provide advanced support for you. This mattress also has a combination of foam and springs to target and relieve any pressure on your body.

$1,899$1,104
WITH COUPON
Nectar 12" Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress
Nectar 12" Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress
Nectar 12" Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress

Sleep easy breezy on an airy, heat-wicking quilted cover with cooling technology. Gel memory foam cradles your body and relieves pressure, while the dynamic response transition layer provides tailored support.

$899$699
SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress
SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress
SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress

For overnight guests, air mattresses are also steeply discounted at Amazon. Designed for in-home and camping use, the highly rated Dream Series mattress reaches full inflation in under 4 minutes and will stay inflated for days.

$270$150

The Best Amazon Beauty Deals

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
Special Edition Dyson Corrale™ Hair Straightener, Vinca Blue
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

The cord-free Dyson Corrale styler straightener is the only straightener with flexing plates shaped to gather hair. This extra control allows you to achieve the same style with less heat and less damage.

$500$399
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.

$149$107
PMD Personal Microderm Classic
PMD Personal Microderm Classic
PMD Personal Microderm Classic

Thanks to its suctioning abilities, this at-home microdermabrasion machine allows you to remove blackheads and clogged pores with ease.

$159$125
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.

$27$16
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Give yourself a salon-quality blowout at home without the fuss by sectioning off damp hair and wrapping it around the brush for fast drying, curling and volume. 

$70$40

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours. 

$25$18
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts
BALEAF Women's Bike Shorts
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. 

$53$32
ASTR the Label Gaia Dress
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress
ASTR the Label Gaia Dress

Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have. 

$98$49
Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe

Level up your training with this comfy athletic sneaker.

$70$47
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Runners will love the comfort and support provided by Adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.

$190$101

The Best Amazon Fitness Deals

If you have your eye on some new home gym equipment or a restorative massage gun, read on to see the best Amazon fitness and wellness deals.

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 522 Adjustable Dumbbell
Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. 

$549$429
Bowflex Treadmill 22
Bowflex Treadmill Series
Bowflex Treadmill 22

The Treadmill 22 is Bowflex's top-of-the-line cardio experience that provides the coaching, motivation, and variety you crave to keep you immersed in your fitness journey. Hike, gallop, and sprint through 200+ scenic destinations around the planet.

$3,599$2,999
Theragun Mini 2.0
Theragun Mini 2.0
Theragun Mini 2.0

Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things, the Theragun Mini 2.0 massages muscles with deep penetration technology. The percussion therapy gets deep into your tissue to relax muscles. 

$199$177
Toloco Massage Gun
TOLOCO Massage Gun
Toloco Massage Gun

This deep tissue massager helps relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promotes blood circulation, and reduces lactic acid. After running continuously for 10 minutes, the massage gun will automatically turn off. 

$100$50
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine

Complete your home gym with $210 off this customer-loved rowing machine from Sunny Health. The built-in transportation wheels allow for easy portability while the non-slip foot pedals will ensure safe footing even during the most demanding and vigorous workouts.

$399$220
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

Schwinn's bike comes with a two-month JRNY membership to create daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve over time and provide coaching and feedback that guides you through your workouts.

$1,199$850
Keppi Adjustable and Foldable Weight Bench
Keppi Adjustable and Foldable Weight Bench
Keppi Adjustable and Foldable Weight Bench

Not only is this weight bench adjustable for all kinds of positions while pumping iron, but it also folds down to fit under a bed or in a closet.

$150$108

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month or $7.49 for students.

