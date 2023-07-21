Whether it's a rare discount on a cult-favorite product or an all-time low price on daily essentials, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on practically everything we could need. Every day, Amazon rolls out limited-time sales on some of the e-tailer's most popular items to help shoppers save big on their go-to brands. If you're looking to stock up on affordable kitchen gadgets or wardrobe staples, Amazon is a smart place to start.

Shop Amazon Daily Deals

The best deals on Amazon span tech, fashion, skincare, and so many more categories. With what feels like millions of deals, finding the very best Amazon has to offer can be quite the undertaking. That's why the shopping experts here at ET went ahead and did the legwork, scouring the mega-retailer's site for the absolute best Amazon deals worth shopping today.

From AirPods to air conditioners, you'll find discounts on just about everything below — plus a shortlist of the top ten sales. We recommend not waiting too long to shop, as Amazon's price drops are often gone in the blink of an eye. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the best Amazon deals available right now.

The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today

Petlibro Automatic Cat Food Dispenser Amazon Petlibro Automatic Cat Food Dispenser Ensure your pet eats regularly and healthily with this automatic food dispenser. Featuring a built-in LCD screen, you can easily set up and schedule feedings according to your pet's needs, even when you're away at feeding time. $90 $60 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. $600 $419 Shop Now

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up. $32 $25 Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 40% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $25 Shop Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy-to-use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $110 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $89 Shop Now

55" LG C3 OLED TV Amazon 55" LG C3 OLED TV Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space. $1,900 $1,487 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $477 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Mattress Deals

Don't sleep on Amazon's best mattress deals that include savings on top brands like Casper, DreamCooud, Leesa and more.

Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress, Queen Amazon Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress, Queen For anyone who suffers from back, hip or shoulder pain, this mattress has high-airflow premium foam comfort layers and active-pocket springs to provide advanced support for you. This mattress also has a combination of foam and springs to target and relieve any pressure on your body. $1,899 $1,104 WITH COUPON Shop Now

The Best Amazon Beauty Deals

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Amazon Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener The cord-free Dyson Corrale styler straightener is the only straightener with flexing plates shaped to gather hair. This extra control allows you to achieve the same style with less heat and less damage. $500 $399 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Amazon Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. $53 $32 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Fitness Deals

If you have your eye on some new home gym equipment or a restorative massage gun, read on to see the best Amazon fitness and wellness deals.

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. $549 $429 Shop Now

Bowflex Treadmill 22 Amazon Bowflex Treadmill 22 The Treadmill 22 is Bowflex's top-of-the-line cardio experience that provides the coaching, motivation, and variety you crave to keep you immersed in your fitness journey. Hike, gallop, and sprint through 200+ scenic destinations around the planet. $3,599 $2,999 Shop Now

Theragun Mini 2.0 Amazon Theragun Mini 2.0 Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things, the Theragun Mini 2.0 massages muscles with deep penetration technology. The percussion therapy gets deep into your tissue to relax muscles. $199 $177 Shop Now

Toloco Massage Gun Amazon Toloco Massage Gun This deep tissue massager helps relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promotes blood circulation, and reduces lactic acid. After running continuously for 10 minutes, the massage gun will automatically turn off. $100 $50 Shop Now

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month or $7.49 for students.

Try Amazon Prime for Free

