The 14 Best Amazon Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers for 2023: Shop Ninja, Cosori, Phillips and More
When an air fryer is part of a kitchen's arsenal, the possibilities are nearly endless. Cook up ultra-crispy foods without a heavy deep fry, roast yummy veggies to perfection, or complete a chicken tender recipe that rivals that of a local restaurant's with the help of an air fryer oven.
Right now, Amazon has several incredible deals on top-of-the-line air fryers from brands like Ninja, Phillips, Cuisinart, Instant Pot and more. Along with all the recipes you can whip up quickly in these convenient appliances (using less oil than stove-top frying, we might add), these marked-down air fryers are also a great way to make your preferred meals without turning on the sweltering kitchen oven. Just think of all the fresh and seasonal squash, pumpkin and Brussels sprouts you could serve up this fall with the help of your very own air fryer. Now think of the money you'll save thanks to these Amazon deals. It's a win-win!
Whether you're just starting your air frying journey or simply want to upgrade your current model, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on the highest-rated air fryers.
This Philips Digital Air Fryer has 13 functions to whip up just about any dish you crave. Right now, you can score it for $30 off.
With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly.
Get this best-selling, do-it-all appliance that can cook, stew, steam, fry and so much more. Plus, it comes with over a thousand free recipes, so you never have to wonder what's for dinner.
In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean and safe to use daily. With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will surely get the job done.
Get the best of both worlds with this toaster oven and air fryer combo from Cuisinart.
This Cosori air fryer features nine one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.
Perfect for reheating leftovers or creating lighter versions of your favorite fried foods, you'll want this dual-basket air fryer in your kitchen. The two baskets allow you to cook multiple items at different temperatures to get your food cooked even faster.
Cook leftovers to perfection in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time so your food can go from cold to golden in just a few minutes.
This air-fryer-slash-toaster-oven will save you when you want a quick and easy fried food pick-me-up meal. Bake french fries, chicken wings, and other air fried foods with this countertop appliance.
Save time and money with this electric air fryer. Try air-frying snacks and baked foods, such as air fryer chicken breast in this easy-to-clean device.
Cook up something special with this versatile digital air fryer from Chefman. Its deep frying abilities will allow you to air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie or roast all in one convenient appliance.
This NuWave Brio air fryer features four rack positions and multi-purpose racks to make multi-layer cooking easier than ever before.
Short on counter space? That's no problem with Ninja's Mini Air Fryer which features a 2-qt. capacity for smaller snacks and meals.
Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Air Fryer. The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive.
