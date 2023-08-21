When an air fryer is part of a kitchen's arsenal, the possibilities are nearly endless. Cook up ultra-crispy foods without a heavy deep fry, roast yummy veggies to perfection, or complete a chicken tender recipe that rivals that of a local restaurant's with the help of an air fryer oven.

Right now, Amazon has several incredible deals on top-of-the-line air fryers from brands like Ninja, Phillips, Cuisinart, Instant Pot and more. Along with all the recipes you can whip up quickly in these convenient appliances (using less oil than stove-top frying, we might add), these marked-down air fryers are also a great way to make your preferred meals without turning on the sweltering kitchen oven. Just think of all the fresh and seasonal squash, pumpkin and Brussels sprouts you could serve up this fall with the help of your very own air fryer. Now think of the money you'll save thanks to these Amazon deals. It's a win-win!

Whether you're just starting your air frying journey or simply want to upgrade your current model, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on the highest-rated air fryers.

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL Amazon Philips Premium Airfryer XXL In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean and safe to use daily. With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will surely get the job done. $350 $192 Shop Now

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven Amazon Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven Cook leftovers to perfection in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time so your food can go from cold to golden in just a few minutes. $170 $130 Shop Now

Ultrean Air Fryer Amazon Ultrean Air Fryer Save time and money with this electric air fryer. Try air-frying snacks and baked foods, such as air fryer chicken breast in this easy-to-clean device. $96 $73 Shop Now

