The 14 Best Amazon Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers for 2023: Shop Ninja, Cosori, Phillips and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers
When an air fryer is part of a kitchen's arsenal, the possibilities are nearly endless. Cook up ultra-crispy foods without a heavy deep fry, roast yummy veggies to perfection, or complete a chicken tender recipe that rivals that of a local restaurant's with the help of an air fryer oven. 

Right now, Amazon has several incredible deals on top-of-the-line air fryers from brands like Ninja, Phillips, Cuisinart, Instant Pot and more. Along with all the recipes you can whip up quickly in these convenient appliances (using less oil than stove-top frying, we might add), these marked-down air fryers are also a great way to make your preferred meals without turning on the sweltering kitchen oven. Just think of all the fresh and seasonal squash, pumpkin and Brussels sprouts you could serve up this fall with the help of your very own air fryer. Now think of the money you'll save thanks to these Amazon deals. It's a win-win! 

Whether you're just starting your air frying journey or simply want to upgrade your current model, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on the highest-rated air fryers. 

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer
Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer
Amazon
Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer

This Philips Digital Air Fryer has 13 functions to whip up just about any dish you crave. Right now, you can score it for $30 off. 

$180$150
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, 4 Qt
Amazon
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly. 

$130$100
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo

Get this best-selling, do-it-all appliance that can cook, stew, steam, fry and so much more. Plus, it comes with over a thousand free recipes, so you never have to wonder what's for dinner.

$230$170
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
Amazon
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean and safe to use daily. With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will surely get the job done.

$350$192
Cuisinart TOA-26 Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven
Cuisinart TOA-26 Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven
Amazon
Cuisinart TOA-26 Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven

Get the best of both worlds with this toaster oven and air fryer combo from Cuisinart. 

$130$100
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Amazon
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt

This Cosori air fryer features nine one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.

$100$90
WITH COUPON
Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt
Chefman TurboFry Digital Touch Dual Basket Air Fryer
Amazon
Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt

Perfect for reheating leftovers or creating lighter versions of your favorite fried foods, you'll want this dual-basket air fryer in your kitchen. The two baskets allow you to cook multiple items at different temperatures to get your food cooked even faster. 

$120$100
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Cook leftovers to perfection in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time so your food can go from cold to golden in just a few minutes. 

$170$130
DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer
DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer
Amazon
DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer

This air-fryer-slash-toaster-oven will save you when you want a quick and easy fried food pick-me-up meal. Bake french fries, chicken wings, and other air fried foods with this countertop appliance.

$100$59
Ultrean Air Fryer
Ultrean Air Fryer
Amazon
Ultrean Air Fryer

Save time and money with this electric air fryer. Try air-frying snacks and baked foods, such as air fryer chicken breast in this easy-to-clean device.

$96$73
Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
Amazon
Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven

Cook up something special with this versatile digital air fryer from Chefman. Its deep frying abilities will allow you to air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie or roast all in one convenient appliance. 

$150$112
Nuwave Brio 15.5Qt Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven
Nuwave Brio 15.5Qt Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven
Amazon
Nuwave Brio 15.5Qt Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven

This NuWave Brio air fryer features four rack positions and multi-purpose racks to make multi-layer cooking easier than ever before. 

$190$150
WITH COUPON
Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer
Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer

Short on counter space? That's no problem with Ninja's Mini Air Fryer which features a 2-qt. capacity for smaller snacks and meals. 

$80$60
Bella 2.9 Qt Touchscreen Air Fryer Oven
Bella 2.9 Qt Touchscreen Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Bella 2.9 Qt Touchscreen Air Fryer Oven

Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Air Fryer. The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive.

$65$46

