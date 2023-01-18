The Best Stainless Steel Cookware to Replace Your Teflon Non-Stick Pieces: Shop Quality Pans for Every Budget
Nonstick pans are a staple in most home kitchens: they're generally simple to use, affordable and easy to replace. A quality non-stick pan that has been taken care of should last up to five years. But when your pans become warped, scratched or discolored, that's a good indication to begin swapping them out for something new. If you find that your nonstick pans aren't lasting despite proper care, it might be time to make the switch — dare we say upgrade — to stainless steel pans.
When it comes to buying new kitchen pans, there's a good case for opting for stainless steel or cast iron instead of Teflon and nonstick options. Some studies have shown that nonstick pans can harm your health over time: chemicals released from nonstick coating fumes can stay in your body for years, and some pans that claim to be "non-toxic" could still contain harmful substances or potentially toxic chemicals called PFAs. As convenient as nonstick pans might be, you'll save money (and possibly your health) in the long term by investing in stainless steel pans.
Ready to invest in a stainless steel pan? We're here to show you the best pieces of cookware to get started on your stainless steel journey at a variety of price ranges. If you've never worked with a stainless steel pan before, you might find them intimidating. But fear not: All it takes is a little technique to have your stainless pan cook everything from juicy steaks to delicate eggs without sticking.
Below, shop our favorite stainless steel pans to add to your kitchen. Then, check out tips from recipe developer and nutritional therapy practitioner Michelle Hoover shows how to make your stainless steel pan act like a nonstick.
Best Stainless Steel Pans and Skillets
Chefs and home cooks alike praise All-Clad's quality stainless steel pans, complete with a three-ply bonded construction and a versatile low-profile shape.
This classic frying pan from Cuisinart is a wonderful budget-friendly option to add to your kitchen.
For a quality mid-price option, this pan from Goldilocks is just right — listen to this glowing review: "We love this cookware! It's incredibly sturdy, easy to use and clean up is a breeze. The 12 inch skillet is a great size for large meals. Would highly recommend this brand!"
Over 98,000 five-star reviewers adore this award-winning stainless steel pan from made in.
Voted the best stainless skillet of 2022, this pan is made from a durable five-ply composite of steel and aluminum.
"I’ve been replacing my old cheap non-stick cookware with higher quality pieces," said one five-star reviewer of this handy sauté pan. "I stumbled across Sardel being mentioned in a Youtube video and decided to try the 12” stainless skillet. I was so pleased with not only how beautiful the skillet is and how well it performed that I immediately purchased the 10” skillet and 4qt sauté pan as well. The build quality is top notch and you couldn’t ask for better results."
If you're willing to splurge on a fine dining-approved pan, go for this versatile option from Hestan which fries, boils, braises and so much more.
"The best pan I have ever owned," raved one reviewer of this budget-friendly frying pan from Calphalon. "Made the switch from 'non stick' to stainless steel. I've prepared everything from delicate sunny side up eggs to sirloin steaks on this pan with zero issue."
Best Stainless Steel Pan Cookware Sets
This highly rated 12-piece set has everything you need to stock your kitchen with stainless steel pots and pans.
Deck out your kitchen with stainless steel at a great price. This set comes with two sauce pans with covers, a saute pan, a stock pot with cover and skillet.
Make the investment in these fine dining-quality pots and pans from All-Clad and you'll be able to taste the difference.
How to Preheat a Stainless Steel Pan
@unboundwellness This has made my life so much easier 😅 #cookingtips#stainlesssteelpan#kitchenhacks#easyrecipes#cookinghacks#cookingtips♬ Silly Love Songs - Paul McCartney & Wings
RELATED CONTENT:
The 17 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Weekend
The Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen Essentials to Meal Prep This Winter
Le Creuset Winter Sale: Save Up to 50% On Dutch Ovens & More Cookware
TikTok's Favorite Caraway Cookware Is Having Its Biggest Sale Yet
Drew Barrymore's Newest Cookware Set Is 40% Off Ahead of The Holidays
A Paris Hilton Cookware Line on Amazon? Now That's Hot
Save Hundreds on Powerful Dyson Vacuums This Winter
15 Valentine's Day Gifts to Help Transform Your Home Into a Spa
The Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Help Keep Your Home Clean This Winter