Nonstick pans are a staple in most home kitchens: they're generally simple to use, affordable and easy to replace. A quality non-stick pan that has been taken care of should last up to five years. But when your pans become warped, scratched or discolored, that's a good indication to begin swapping them out for something new. If you find that your nonstick pans aren't lasting despite proper care, it might be time to make the switch — dare we say upgrade — to stainless steel pans.

When it comes to buying new kitchen pans, there's a good case for opting for stainless steel or cast iron instead of Teflon and nonstick options. Some studies have shown that nonstick pans can harm your health over time: chemicals released from nonstick coating fumes can stay in your body for years, and some pans that claim to be "non-toxic" could still contain harmful substances or potentially toxic chemicals called PFAs. As convenient as nonstick pans might be, you'll save money (and possibly your health) in the long term by investing in stainless steel pans.

Ready to invest in a stainless steel pan? We're here to show you the best pieces of cookware to get started on your stainless steel journey at a variety of price ranges. If you've never worked with a stainless steel pan before, you might find them intimidating. But fear not: All it takes is a little technique to have your stainless pan cook everything from juicy steaks to delicate eggs without sticking.

Below, shop our favorite stainless steel pans to add to your kitchen. Then, check out tips from recipe developer and nutritional therapy practitioner Michelle Hoover shows how to make your stainless steel pan act like a nonstick.

Best Stainless Steel Pans and Skillets

Goldilocks 12-Inch Skillet Goldilocks Goldilocks 12-Inch Skillet For a quality mid-price option, this pan from Goldilocks is just right — listen to this glowing review: "We love this cookware! It's incredibly sturdy, easy to use and clean up is a breeze. The 12 inch skillet is a great size for large meals. Would highly recommend this brand!" $60 Shop Now

Misen Stainless Skillet Misen Misen Stainless Skillet Voted the best stainless skillet of 2022, this pan is made from a durable five-ply composite of steel and aluminum. $75 $53 Shop Now

Sardell Kitchen Stainless Steel 4QT Sauté Pan Sardell Kitchen Sardell Kitchen Stainless Steel 4QT Sauté Pan "I’ve been replacing my old cheap non-stick cookware with higher quality pieces," said one five-star reviewer of this handy sauté pan. "I stumbled across Sardel being mentioned in a Youtube video and decided to try the 12” stainless skillet. I was so pleased with not only how beautiful the skillet is and how well it performed that I immediately purchased the 10” skillet and 4qt sauté pan as well. The build quality is top notch and you couldn’t ask for better results." $155 Shop Now

Best Stainless Steel Pan Cookware Sets

How to Preheat a Stainless Steel Pan

RELATED CONTENT:

The 17 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Weekend

The Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen Essentials to Meal Prep This Winter

Le Creuset Winter Sale: Save Up to 50% On Dutch Ovens & More Cookware

TikTok's Favorite Caraway Cookware Is Having Its Biggest Sale Yet

Drew Barrymore's Newest Cookware Set Is 40% Off Ahead of The Holidays

A Paris Hilton Cookware Line on Amazon? Now That's Hot

Save Hundreds on Powerful Dyson Vacuums This Winter

15 Valentine's Day Gifts to Help Transform Your Home Into a Spa

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Help Keep Your Home Clean This Winter