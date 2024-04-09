Caraway Introduces the Cookware+ Line to Expand Your Collection

Quickly becoming a favorite in kitchens around the world, cookware leader Caraway crafts quality pots and pans that are non-toxic and eco-friendly. Collaborating with celebrities like Tan France, while continuing to release innovative designs, including the recent kitchen gadgets reinvention and the preparation set, home chefs can't get enough of the brand known for creating cookware and bakeware without chemicals.

Caraway is at it again, releasing a brand new collection — the Cookware+ Set. This new collection is made to fill in the gaps where your current pots and pans may be lacking.

Shop the Caraway Cookware+ Set

Your typical cookware sets have medium-sized pans ideal for daily use, but Caraway's Cookware+ set offers shoppers four new pots and pans in sizes they likely don't have in their cupboards. One of the most enticing features of this collection is that these unique sizes are typically purchased a la carte — and still can be — but the Caraway collection saves shoppers over 20% off on these pieces. Offered in eight countertop-worthy colors, the Cookware+ Set includes an adorably small 2-quart petite cooker with a lid, a 4-quart stir fry pan, a 6-quart rondeau with lid (that also fits the stir fry pan), and a huge 12-quart stock pot. You'll also get the storage organizer that makes Caraway even more functional.

Like all of Caraway's products, these pots and pans distribute heat evenly to help cooks sear and sauté for years to come. Built for durability and longevity, this cookware is also free of toxic materials like PFOA, PTFE, other PFAs, and heavy metals.

Below, shop the Cookeware+ Set and these new items a la carte to complete your kitchen collection.

Caraway Cookware+ Set Caraway Caraway Cookware+ Set From a small soup for one to a gumbo to feed the entire neighborhood, the Cookware+ set has all the pieces you'll need to make it happen. $635 $495 Shop Now

Caraway Petite Cooker Caraway Caraway Petite Cooker Perfectly sized for cooking for one, this 2-quart ceramic coated pan will come in handy when making small batches. $115 Shop Now

Caraway Rondeau Caraway Caraway Rondeau Searing, braising and roasting are just a few things you can do with this large 6-quart rondeau pan that is oven safe up to 550 degrees. It also comes with a matching lid. $145 Shop Now

Caraway Stock Pot Caraway Caraway Stock Pot At a massive 12 quarts (that's three gallons), this stock pot has enough space to prepare a meal that will feed a crowd. $185 Shop Now

