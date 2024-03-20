Sales & Deals

Save Up to 30% on Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Hexclad Cookware and Kitchen Tools This Spring

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hexclad Cyber Monday Sale
Hexclad
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 4:32 PM PDT, March 20, 2024

The Gordon Ramsay-approved cookware brand has deep discounts on powerful and versatile kitchen essentials.

When Gordon Ramsay signs off on a cookware brand, you know it will be the gold standard for cooking up something delicious in the kitchen. Don't be an "idiot sandwich" when upgrading your pots and pans. Shop Hexclad, the brand Ramsay himself uses at home. 

Since Hexclad's cookware is so durable and high-quality, it's a bit pricier than some other brands on the market. But we have some good news: Right now, you can shop the Hexclad sale and save up to 30% on top-rated cookware bundles, knife sets and more kitchen tools. 

Shop the Hexclad Cookware Sale

Hexclad's cookware can stand up to whatever recipe you're trying out this spring. The cookware has unbeatable searing power due to its laser-etched stainless steel hexagon design. The pans are non-stick, non-toxic and dishwasher-safe, making clean-up a breeze. You can also have peace of mind when buying from Hexclad, because perhaps the best part about this brand is the cookware comes with a lifetime warranty.

From Cameron Diaz and Halle Berry to Hailey Bieber's What's In My Kitchen YouTube series, HexClad is often found in our favorite stars' kitchens because it is the only true hybrid cookware. The best-selling 6-piece HexClad cookware set is Oprah’s favorite, trusted by pro chefs, and it is 25% off right now. Below, we've rounded up all the best Hexclad cookware deals to shop today.

Hexclad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids (6-Piece)

Hexclad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids (6-Piece)
HexClad

Hexclad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids (6-Piece)

HexClad cookware performs like no other, and this five-star set is certain to become a central player in your culinary repertoire. It includes a 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch pan with a lid for each.

$532 $400

Shop Now

Hexclad Hybrid Perfect Pots & Pans Set (12-Piece)

Hexclad Hybrid Perfect Pots & Pans Set (12-Piece)
HexClad

Hexclad Hybrid Perfect Pots & Pans Set (12-Piece)

Complete your collection with this 12-piece set that includes a 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid Pan and a 2-quart, 3-quart and an 8-quart Hybrid Pot. Each pot and pan also comes with a fitted lid.

$999 $700

Shop Now

Hexclad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids (6-Piece)

Hexclad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids (6-Piece)
Hexclad

Hexclad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids (6-Piece)

Upgrade your kitchen with this 6-piece pot set featuring three sizes of Hexclad's Hybrid Pot. 

$467 $380

Shop Now

Essential Damascus Steel Knife Set, 6pc

Essential Damascus Steel Knife Set, 6pc
Hexclad

Essential Damascus Steel Knife Set, 6pc

The Essential 6-piece knife set has everything you need to dominate food prep. Full-tang construction means superior durability and balance. We also love the striking Damascus wave pattern and rare forest green pakkawood handles.

$444 $350

Shop Now

Hexclad Hybrid Carving and Roasting Set

Hexclad Hybrid Carving and Roasting Set
Hexclad

Hexclad Hybrid Carving and Roasting Set

This set that features Hexclad's Roast Pan, Cutting Board and Japanese Damascus Steel Carving Knife and Fork is perfect for hosting a dinner.

$597 $500

Shop Now

Hexclad All-in Bundle (20-Piece)

Hexclad All-in Bundle (20-Piece)
Hexclad

Hexclad All-in Bundle (20-Piece)

Get all the goodies from Hexclad with this bundle that includes a 12-piece hybrid cookware set, a 12-inch hybrid wok, a chicken frying pan, a 3-piece mixing bowl set, a chef's knife and a 12-inch griddle.

$1,704 $1,200

Shop Now

Hexclad Ultimate Everything Collection

Hexclad Ultimate Everything Collection
Hexclad

Hexclad Ultimate Everything Collection

Get Hexclad's best cookware and kitchenware with this bundle that comes with a variety of pans, mixing bowls, a knife set, plates, an apron and more.

$2,893 $2,190

Shop Now

Hexclad The Essentials Bundle

Hexclad The Essentials Bundle
Hexclad

Hexclad The Essentials Bundle

Enhance your culinary experience with the Essentials Bundle featuring a 12-inch HexClad Hybrid Pan with Lid and a 3QT HexClad Hybrid Pot with Lid.

$358 $220

Shop Now

Hexclad Everything But the Kitchen Sink Bundle

Hexclad Everything But the Kitchen Sink Bundle
Hexclad

Hexclad Everything But the Kitchen Sink Bundle

Want all the Hexclad your hungry heart desires? You'll want to check out the brand's Everything But the Kitchen Sink Bundle.

$4,156 $3,000

Shop Now

HexMill Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

HexMill Salt and Pepper Grinder Set
Hexclad

HexMill Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

Save 50% on the HexMill Salt and Pepper Grinder Set, featuring ten precise grind settings and powerful burr grinder technology.

$400 $200

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Drew Barrymore Launches New Affordable Furniture for Spring at Walmart

Home

Drew Barrymore Launches New Affordable Furniture for Spring at Walmart

Save Up to 33% on KitchenAid Hand Mixers, Attachments and More

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 33% on KitchenAid Hand Mixers, Attachments and More

Save Up to 27% on Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchen Essentials

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 27% on Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchen Essentials

Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances Are Up to 37% Off at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances Are Up to 37% Off at Amazon Right Now

Save Up to 40% on Top-Rated Ninja Kitchen Appliances at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Top-Rated Ninja Kitchen Appliances at Amazon

Save Up to 43% on Le Creuset Cookware and Bakeware at Amazon Today

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 43% on Le Creuset Cookware and Bakeware at Amazon Today

The Best Stainless Steel Cookware to Replace Your Non-Stick Pans

Best Lists

The Best Stainless Steel Cookware to Replace Your Non-Stick Pans

Tags:

Latest News