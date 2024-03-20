The Gordon Ramsay-approved cookware brand has deep discounts on powerful and versatile kitchen essentials.
When Gordon Ramsay signs off on a cookware brand, you know it will be the gold standard for cooking up something delicious in the kitchen. Don't be an "idiot sandwich" when upgrading your pots and pans. Shop Hexclad, the brand Ramsay himself uses at home.
Since Hexclad's cookware is so durable and high-quality, it's a bit pricier than some other brands on the market. But we have some good news: Right now, you can shop the Hexclad sale and save up to 30% on top-rated cookware bundles, knife sets and more kitchen tools.
Shop the Hexclad Cookware Sale
Hexclad's cookware can stand up to whatever recipe you're trying out this spring. The cookware has unbeatable searing power due to its laser-etched stainless steel hexagon design. The pans are non-stick, non-toxic and dishwasher-safe, making clean-up a breeze. You can also have peace of mind when buying from Hexclad, because perhaps the best part about this brand is the cookware comes with a lifetime warranty.
From Cameron Diaz and Halle Berry to Hailey Bieber's What's In My Kitchen YouTube series, HexClad is often found in our favorite stars' kitchens because it is the only true hybrid cookware. The best-selling 6-piece HexClad cookware set is Oprah’s favorite, trusted by pro chefs, and it is 25% off right now. Below, we've rounded up all the best Hexclad cookware deals to shop today.
Hexclad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids (6-Piece)
HexClad cookware performs like no other, and this five-star set is certain to become a central player in your culinary repertoire. It includes a 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch pan with a lid for each.
Hexclad Hybrid Perfect Pots & Pans Set (12-Piece)
Complete your collection with this 12-piece set that includes a 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid Pan and a 2-quart, 3-quart and an 8-quart Hybrid Pot. Each pot and pan also comes with a fitted lid.
Hexclad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids (6-Piece)
Upgrade your kitchen with this 6-piece pot set featuring three sizes of Hexclad's Hybrid Pot.
Essential Damascus Steel Knife Set, 6pc
The Essential 6-piece knife set has everything you need to dominate food prep. Full-tang construction means superior durability and balance. We also love the striking Damascus wave pattern and rare forest green pakkawood handles.
Hexclad Hybrid Carving and Roasting Set
This set that features Hexclad's Roast Pan, Cutting Board and Japanese Damascus Steel Carving Knife and Fork is perfect for hosting a dinner.
Hexclad All-in Bundle (20-Piece)
Get all the goodies from Hexclad with this bundle that includes a 12-piece hybrid cookware set, a 12-inch hybrid wok, a chicken frying pan, a 3-piece mixing bowl set, a chef's knife and a 12-inch griddle.
Hexclad Ultimate Everything Collection
Get Hexclad's best cookware and kitchenware with this bundle that comes with a variety of pans, mixing bowls, a knife set, plates, an apron and more.
Hexclad The Essentials Bundle
Enhance your culinary experience with the Essentials Bundle featuring a 12-inch HexClad Hybrid Pan with Lid and a 3QT HexClad Hybrid Pot with Lid.
Hexclad Everything But the Kitchen Sink Bundle
Want all the Hexclad your hungry heart desires? You'll want to check out the brand's Everything But the Kitchen Sink Bundle.
HexMill Salt and Pepper Grinder Set
Save 50% on the HexMill Salt and Pepper Grinder Set, featuring ten precise grind settings and powerful burr grinder technology.
