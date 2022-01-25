Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Step aside, cast iron skillet: There's a new set of essential cookware in town, and it's already become a favorite among some of Hollywood's biggest stars. In case you're on the hunt for new kitchenware to upgrade your cooking game, let us introduce you to HexClad.

If you haven't heard about the celeb favorite for cookware essentials, there's never been a better time to learn. HexClad is having a massive sale right now. Score up to 30% off pots, pans, sets and more.

So what is it about HexClad that's so special? Typically, essential cookware comes in two forms: stainless steel or nonstick. But with HexClad, you can have both. Each of the brand's highly-acclaimed pans is made using laser-etching technology to create a hexagon design on the surface and tri-ply construction to give you a perfect sauté and sear without the messy bits.

If that isn't enough to convince you to try the brand's wok or three pans the next time you want to get busy in the kitchen, know this: celebrities love it. Cameron Diaz showed off her HexClad pan in an Instagram video when she shared the easy steps for one of her go-to meals, "Whatever-You-Got-Ramen." Halle Berry also used a sauté pan from the hybrid cookware brand in a cooking video last July, where she made Keto Bourbon Chicken with chef Maria Emmerich.

To top it off, Oprah Winfrey listed HexClad's Seven-Piece Set with Lids and Wok in her 2019 Favorite Things list. The list stated that the pans have "supreme nonstickness." And let's be real: If Oprah approves, that's enough for us.

Ready to add these HexClad pans to your kitchen? Scroll down to grab the full HexClad cookware set from the brand's website and save big, below.

HexClad 12" Griddle Pan HexClad HexClad 12" Griddle Pan Get sizzling with this brand new griddle pan from HexClad. Perfect for making everything from eggs to burgers and everything in between, you'll be feeling like a gourmet chef with each use. $150 $140 Buy Now

HexClad Hybrid Deep Sauté Pan/Chicken Fryer HexClad HexClad Hybrid Deep Sauté Pan/Chicken Fryer Looking for versatility? This seven-quart pan does it all. It has the large surface area you need for perfect searing and sautéing, but its tall sides are deep enough to roast a whole chicken (or anything else you might want to cook). $229 $200 Buy Now

HexClad Specialty Bundle HexClad HexClad Specialty Bundle If you're not ready to commit to a full cookware set, HexClad wants to set you up with just the essentials. Start cooking with the 12" Griddle Pan, HexClad 14" Wok and the new one-quart Hybrid Pot, all for one low price. $518 $330 Buy Now

