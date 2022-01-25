Shopping

Get The HexClad Pan that Cameron Diaz and Halle Berry Love for 30% Off

By ETonline Staff
HexClad Frying Pans and Cookware
HexClad

Step aside, cast iron skillet: There's a new set of essential cookware in town, and it's already become a favorite among some of Hollywood's biggest stars. In case you're on the hunt for new kitchenware to upgrade your cooking game, let us introduce you to HexClad.

If you haven't heard about the celeb favorite for cookware essentials, there's never been a better time to learn. HexClad is having a massive sale right now. Score up to 30% off pots, pans, sets and more.

So what is it about HexClad that's so special? Typically, essential cookware comes in two forms: stainless steel or nonstick. But with HexClad, you can have both. Each of the brand's highly-acclaimed pans is made using laser-etching technology to create a hexagon design on the surface and tri-ply construction to give you a perfect sauté and sear without the messy bits.

If that isn't enough to convince you to try the brand's wok or three pans the next time you want to get busy in the kitchen, know this: celebrities love it. Cameron Diaz showed off her HexClad pan in an Instagram video when she shared the easy steps for one of her go-to meals, "Whatever-You-Got-Ramen." Halle Berry also used a sauté pan from the hybrid cookware brand in a cooking video last July, where she made Keto Bourbon Chicken with chef Maria Emmerich.

To top it off, Oprah Winfrey listed HexClad's Seven-Piece Set with Lids and Wok in her 2019 Favorite Things list. The list stated that the pans have "supreme nonstickness." And let's be real: If Oprah approves, that's enough for us.

Ready to add these HexClad pans to your kitchen? Scroll down to grab the full HexClad cookware set from the brand's website and save big, below.

HexClad 12" Hybrid Pan
Complete with a glass lid (that'll also fit the 12" HexClad wok), it's likely you'll be using this pan for nearly every meal you cook at home.
$155$130
HexClad 12" Hybrid Wok
For the moments when you want to whip up a quick stir fry, reach for this wok.
$179$170
HexClad 12" Griddle Pan
Get sizzling with this brand new griddle pan from HexClad. Perfect for making everything from eggs to burgers and everything in between, you'll be feeling like a gourmet chef with each use.
$150$140
HexClad 14" Hybrid Pan with Lid
This large and versatile pan is perfect for cooking up family-sized meals.
$219$180
HexClad Hybrid Deep Sauté Pan/Chicken Fryer
Looking for versatility? This seven-quart pan does it all. It has the large surface area you need for perfect searing and sautéing, but its tall sides are deep enough to roast a whole chicken (or anything else you might want to cook). 
$229$200
HexClad Specialty Bundle
If you're not ready to commit to a full cookware set, HexClad wants to set you up with just the essentials. Start cooking with the 12" Griddle Pan, HexClad 14" Wok and the new one-quart Hybrid Pot, all for one low price.
$518$330
HexClad 7-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids and Wok
Once you start using each piece — which is made with a laser-etching process that allows you to have a non-stick finish with the look and feel of stainless steel — you won't want to use anything else. Plus, each pan is easy to clean, scratch-resistant and is oven-safe in up to 500 degrees. What's not to love about it?
$539$400
HexClad 13-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids
Those of you who are looking to outfit their kitchens with an entirely new set of cookware, this 13-piece set comes with HexClad's popular pans and wok, as well as the brand's go-to pots — which each come with lids.
$999$700

