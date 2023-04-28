Shoppers, rejoice: Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year is being extended for an extra 24 hours and there are even hundreds of more deals now. Way Day 2023 is a must-shop event to save on any home improvement project including your patio, backyard or deck. The sale extension is your sign that now is the perfect time to upgrade your outdoor living space— if you've been waiting for the absolute best deals this year.

Until 11:59 p.m. PDT tonight, you can save up to 80% on trending patio furniture pieces for a spring refresh with the help of the best Way Day discounts.

Shop Way Day Deals

With warm weather comes the perfect reason to spend time in your outdoor oasis. Finding the best deals on furniture essentials can be what's standing in your way of completing your backyard or patio, so we've got you covered. From stylish outdoor patio sets and Adirondack chairs to backyard decor and fire pits, Way Day 2023 has everything you'll need to upgrade your outdoor space this season.

Below, we've compiled the best Wayfair Way Day deals on outdoor furniture to shop before the sale ends tonight.

The Best Way Day 2023 Patio Furniture Deals

Mistana Kendall Rug Wayfair Mistana Kendall Rug Set a fresh foundation for your deck or outdoor dining area with this area rug. This rug has a non-slip and stain-resistant backing, so it's perfect for daily use. $279 $137 Shop Now

Hartington Adirondack Chair Wayfair Hartington Adirondack Chair These all-weather chairs will look good in your yard all year long. Grab a few in any of the available summer colors while they last. $235 $207 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Starts Today: Shop the 15 Best Deals on Furniture and Home Goods

15 Best Mother's Day Deals to Shop During Way Day 2023

The Best Wayfair Way Day Deals on Rugs You Can Shop Right Now

Shop the 12 Best Outdoor Grill Deals for Memorial Day Cookouts

Everything You Need to Transform Your Home Into a Spa for Mother's Day

The Best Patio Furniture Deals at Overstock's Spring Black Friday Sale

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score Ahead of Summer

The 12 Best Outdoor Furniture Deals at Amazon for Spring 2023

The Best Low Impact Workout Gear for Your Home Gym

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Spring Decor, Furniture & More

Spring into Savings With the 30 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Now

The 17 Best Spring Patio Furniture Deals Under $200

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture to Shop For Spring 2023