Shopping

The Best Furniture Deals Still Available at the Extended Overstock Memorial Day Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Overstock Memorial Day Sale
Getty

Retailers have extended many of the Memorial Day furniture sales after the holiday weekend. This year is no different and Overstock has extended their Memorial Day furniture sale as well. These deals are so good, we had to do a double-take.

The long days of summer call for comfortable seating, ambient lighting and of course, plenty of space to share a meal. Overstock's Memorial Day Sale still has everything you need to outfit your backyard and garden with brand-new patio furniture, and refresh your home's interior with rugs, dressers, tables, and decor all seeing major discounts. 

Shop the Overstock Sale

Now for a limited time, you can refresh your home with over 500,000 markdowns at Overstock. Whether you're in the market for a weatherproof dining table or a new TV stand, you'll find budget-friendly furniture options at Overstock. From comfortable sleeper sofas to folding Adirondack chairs, we've found all the best deals on furniture that's still available and worth your time and money.

Ahead, shop the best Memorial Day furniture deals still available at Overstock's sale to create the ultimate entertaining spaces and the coziest areas for relaxation after afternoons in the sun.

Best Bedroom Furniture Deals

Hump Nightstand
Hump Nightstand
Overstock
Hump Nightstand

Acacia veneers finished in white provide a bright, neutral tone that will go with many decorative settings. The nightstand also features a single drawer accented with a gold knob pull for added effect. 

$539$379
EVITA Rattan Headboard For Bedroom by HULALA HOME
EVITA Rattan Headboard For Bedroom by HULALA HOME
Overstock
EVITA Rattan Headboard For Bedroom by HULALA HOME

This arched panel headboard conveys the feeling of a tranquil retreat with a tropical look, featuring a NC finish on a stunning design of the woven abaca. Its warm color and texture bring softness to any bedroom. 

$819$439
Bonnie Vanity Flower Stool
Bonnie Vanity Flower Stool
Overstock
Bonnie Vanity Flower Stool

Add a pop of bohemian flair to your living space with the Bonnie Vanity Flower Stool. The colorful velvet upholstery provides a soft texture, while the sleek finish adds a touch of shine.

$169$99
Addison Glam Mirrored Makeup Vanity Table
Addison Glam Mirrored Makeup Vanity Table
Overstock
Addison Glam Mirrored Makeup Vanity Table

This elegant furniture piece is great for storing jewelry, cosmetics and makeup brushes. Flip down the mirror and you have a great desk for writing and working. It combines dressing table and writing desk in one. 

$569$420
Lifestorey Ana 8-Drawer Mid-Century Modern Dresser
Lifestorey Ana 8-Drawer Mid-Century Modern Dresser
Overstock
Lifestorey Ana 8-Drawer Mid-Century Modern Dresser

Make a mid-century modern splash in your bedroom with this sleek and abundant dresser. Sleek and versatile, it enhances decor while offering eight drawers in varied sizes for all kinds of uses you are sure to appreciate. 

$719$529

Best Living Room Furniture Deals

Berkshire Solid Wood Natural Live Edge Lodge Coffee Table
Berkshire Solid Wood Natural Live Edge Lodge Coffee Table
Overstock
Berkshire Solid Wood Natural Live Edge Lodge Coffee Table

Bring the charm of a cabin-inspired feel to your living room with this Berkshire solid wood natural live edge lodge coffee table. Made of sturdy acacia wood, this table boasts a natural brown color and a live edge top with unique woodgrain and texture, making it one of a kind.

$541$287
Mid Century Modern Upholstered Accent Chair
Mid Century Modern Upholstered Accent Chair
Overstock
Mid Century Modern Upholstered Accent Chair

This armchair's classic mid-century design blends seamlessly with your existing home decor and provides a functional and versatile piece of furniture that can be used in any room of your home.

$176$139
Poly Blend Boucle Fabric Upholstered Swivel Armchair
Poly Blend Boucle Fabric Upholstered Swivel Armchair
Overstock
Poly Blend Boucle Fabric Upholstered Swivel Armchair

The boucle chair is compact and space-saving without compromising on comfort. Swivel accent boucle armchair provides a chic place to sip a cup of coffee, dive into a fabulous book, or just whittle away the time comfortably. 

$711$390
SAFAVIEH Piran 4-Door Storage Media TV Stand
SAFAVIEH Piran 4-Door Storage Media TV Stand
Overstock
SAFAVIEH Piran 4-Door Storage Media TV Stand

his storage TV stand features four doors adorned with gold latticed mesh that create a stunning contrast to the traditional design.

$818$443

Best Patio Furniture Deals

OVIOS 3-Piece Rattan Wicker Rocking Swivel Chair Set
OVIOS 3-piece Rattan Wicker Rocking Swivel Chair Set
Overstock
OVIOS 3-Piece Rattan Wicker Rocking Swivel Chair Set

These stylish chairs boast a 360-degree swivel function for ultimate relaxation, and feature thick sponge seat and back cushions that provide superior comfort.

$535$478
Burchett Outdoor Acacia Wood Club Chairs (Set of 2)
Burchett Outdoor Acacia Wood Club Chairs (Set of 2)
Overstock
Burchett Outdoor Acacia Wood Club Chairs (Set of 2)

The long-lasting woven finish on these chairs guarantees that they will be a cherished addition to your outdoor lounge area for years to come.

$463$385
Homall 5 Piece Patio Furniture Set
Homall 5 Pieces Patio Furniture Set
Overstock
Homall 5 Piece Patio Furniture Set

Elevate your outdoor space with a 5-piece patio furniture set featuring a modern design and thick cushions for exceptional comfort. The set comes with a tempered glass coffee table for added convenience. 

$590$429
5-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Stackable Chairs
5-piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Stackable Chairs
Overstock
5-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Stackable Chairs

Constructed from durable e-coated metal, this set is built to withstand the elements and resist rust and discoloration. 

$460$399
Folding Adirondack Chair (Set of 2) by Christopher Knight Home
Hanlee Outdoor Rustic Acacia Wood Folding Adirondack Chair (Set of 2) by Christopher Knight Home
Overstock
Folding Adirondack Chair (Set of 2) by Christopher Knight Home

Made with rich acacia wood, the chairs bring a beautiful rustic vibe to your backyard or patio space while also offering delightful storage convenience with its folding features. 

$259$198

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair Memorial Day Sale: The Best Deals You Can Still Get on Appliances, Furniture and Mattresses

Save 20% On Mattresses, Pillows, and Sheets at Casper's Extended Memorial Day Sale

Apt2B Extended Its Memorial Day Sale So You Can Still Save Big On Indoor and Outdoor Furniture

The Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials You Can Still Shop Now

The Best Samsung Memorial Day TV Deals You Can Still Shop

The Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals at Best Buy You Can Still Shop

Welcome Summer! Shop the Best Memorial Day Deals

Amazon TV Deals: Save Big on Samsung, Sony and More

Save Up to 50% On Patio Furniture at Wayfair Before Memorial Day

Shop the 12 Best Outdoor Grill Deals for Memorial Day Cookouts

Save Up to 20% On Caraway's Viral Cookware and Bakeware

Upgrade Your Furniture, Inside & Out, with Burrow's Memorial Day Sale

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score Ahead of Summer

The Best Memorial Day Swimsuit Sales You Can Shop Right Now