The Best Furniture Deals Still Available at the Extended Overstock Memorial Day Sale
Retailers have extended many of the Memorial Day furniture sales after the holiday weekend. This year is no different and Overstock has extended their Memorial Day furniture sale as well. These deals are so good, we had to do a double-take.
The long days of summer call for comfortable seating, ambient lighting and of course, plenty of space to share a meal. Overstock's Memorial Day Sale still has everything you need to outfit your backyard and garden with brand-new patio furniture, and refresh your home's interior with rugs, dressers, tables, and decor all seeing major discounts.
Now for a limited time, you can refresh your home with over 500,000 markdowns at Overstock. Whether you're in the market for a weatherproof dining table or a new TV stand, you'll find budget-friendly furniture options at Overstock. From comfortable sleeper sofas to folding Adirondack chairs, we've found all the best deals on furniture that's still available and worth your time and money.
Ahead, shop the best Memorial Day furniture deals still available at Overstock's sale to create the ultimate entertaining spaces and the coziest areas for relaxation after afternoons in the sun.
Best Bedroom Furniture Deals
Acacia veneers finished in white provide a bright, neutral tone that will go with many decorative settings. The nightstand also features a single drawer accented with a gold knob pull for added effect.
This arched panel headboard conveys the feeling of a tranquil retreat with a tropical look, featuring a NC finish on a stunning design of the woven abaca. Its warm color and texture bring softness to any bedroom.
Add a pop of bohemian flair to your living space with the Bonnie Vanity Flower Stool. The colorful velvet upholstery provides a soft texture, while the sleek finish adds a touch of shine.
This elegant furniture piece is great for storing jewelry, cosmetics and makeup brushes. Flip down the mirror and you have a great desk for writing and working. It combines dressing table and writing desk in one.
Make a mid-century modern splash in your bedroom with this sleek and abundant dresser. Sleek and versatile, it enhances decor while offering eight drawers in varied sizes for all kinds of uses you are sure to appreciate.
Best Living Room Furniture Deals
Bring the charm of a cabin-inspired feel to your living room with this Berkshire solid wood natural live edge lodge coffee table. Made of sturdy acacia wood, this table boasts a natural brown color and a live edge top with unique woodgrain and texture, making it one of a kind.
This armchair's classic mid-century design blends seamlessly with your existing home decor and provides a functional and versatile piece of furniture that can be used in any room of your home.
The boucle chair is compact and space-saving without compromising on comfort. Swivel accent boucle armchair provides a chic place to sip a cup of coffee, dive into a fabulous book, or just whittle away the time comfortably.
his storage TV stand features four doors adorned with gold latticed mesh that create a stunning contrast to the traditional design.
Best Patio Furniture Deals
These stylish chairs boast a 360-degree swivel function for ultimate relaxation, and feature thick sponge seat and back cushions that provide superior comfort.
The long-lasting woven finish on these chairs guarantees that they will be a cherished addition to your outdoor lounge area for years to come.
Elevate your outdoor space with a 5-piece patio furniture set featuring a modern design and thick cushions for exceptional comfort. The set comes with a tempered glass coffee table for added convenience.
Constructed from durable e-coated metal, this set is built to withstand the elements and resist rust and discoloration.
Made with rich acacia wood, the chairs bring a beautiful rustic vibe to your backyard or patio space while also offering delightful storage convenience with its folding features.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
RELATED CONTENT:
Wayfair Memorial Day Sale: The Best Deals You Can Still Get on Appliances, Furniture and Mattresses
Save 20% On Mattresses, Pillows, and Sheets at Casper's Extended Memorial Day Sale
Apt2B Extended Its Memorial Day Sale So You Can Still Save Big On Indoor and Outdoor Furniture
The Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials You Can Still Shop Now
The Best Samsung Memorial Day TV Deals You Can Still Shop
The Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals at Best Buy You Can Still Shop
Welcome Summer! Shop the Best Memorial Day Deals
Amazon TV Deals: Save Big on Samsung, Sony and More
Save Up to 50% On Patio Furniture at Wayfair Before Memorial Day
Shop the 12 Best Outdoor Grill Deals for Memorial Day Cookouts
Save Up to 20% On Caraway's Viral Cookware and Bakeware
Upgrade Your Furniture, Inside & Out, with Burrow's Memorial Day Sale
The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score Ahead of Summer