Memorial Day is just two weeks away, and sales have already started rolling in. If you've been in the market to spruce up your home — whether it's your bedroom (especially once you've shopped a Memorial Day mattress sale), living room, dining room or another part of your space — or you're keen to give your front porch or back patio a stylish update, there are plenty of can't-miss furniture sales to keep on your radar.

With summer just around the corner, odds are you're planning a fun-filled get-together to celebrate the start of a new season. And if you're considering hosting the festivities in the comfort of your home, now's your chance to get everything you need just in time for the occasion.

Major retailers such as West Elm and Overstock have already started their Memorial Day sales (which are chock-full of major discounts, by the way). You know what that means: You can already start shopping and saving on deals for outdoor furniture, home decor and other amazing sale items ahead of the long weekend. Then, once the holiday weekend officially arrives, you can sit back and relax in your newly acquired pieces.

Scroll down to check out the best Memorial Day sales to shop and celebrate the unofficial start to summer.

The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales of 2023

Save up to 60% on a selection of furniture and fine art at the Design Lover's Sale.

With the promo code MDS20, you can get 20% off during Allform's sitewide sale.

So many home items are on sale at Anthropologie, from gift-worthy decor to summery bedding and stylish glassware.

Ashley is coming in hot this year with their best deals yet. Now through June 5, the Ashley Memorial Day Sale is offering up to 50% off sofas, beds, dining tables, and more furniture for every room.

Shop Burrow's Memorial Day Sale for discounts on easy-to-build sofas, all-new patio sets, leather seating and more. You can save up to 60% on the brand's best designs until June 4.

Nomad Sofa Burrow Nomad Sofa Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is the first easy-to-move sofa. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger. $1,599 $1,269 Shop Now

Save 30% on all sectional couches and up to 30% off sitewide during the Floyd Home sale.

Right now, there are tons of patio furniture deals available now at Home Depot that are ready for the taking. So if you're eager to update your outdoor settings, be sure to stock up on the sale styles from the retailer now.

Lovesac is offering up to 20% its Sactionals and Stealthtech systems for decking out your new couch.

Lulu and Georgia is offering up to 70% off over 300 styles including rugs, decor and more.

Macy's home section is full of great finds — including designer labels — with discounts of up to 80% off or more.

During Overstock's massive home and outdoor living sale, you enjoy an extra 20% off of thousands of furniture items, including outdoor seating and patio sets. Plus, get free shipping on your order — no minimum purchase required.

Raymour & Flanigan is offering savings of up to $1,200 off during its Memorial Day sale.

Living room essentials at Serena & Lily are up to 25% off for a limited time — no code required.

Save up to 50% off summer furniture essentials such as grills and patio furniture at Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale.

Enjoy an extra 15% off a selection of West Elm's already discounted items when you use the code EXTRA15 at checkout.

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, we've gathered all of the best furniture deals to help you refresh your home. Below, start shopping the deals and be sure to check back here for even more sales from your favorite retailers.

Costway 4PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set Walmart Costway 4PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set Enjoy the sunshine in front of the pool or just lay down on the sofas on the patio and admire the scenery. This patio furniture set is made from all-weather rattan wicker and the breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting. $430 $190 Shop Now

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa Burrow Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa Designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of styles, Field is a versatile couch that can grow to fit your space with additional modules in the future. $2,599 $1,819 Shop Now

Binder Leather Bench Apt2B Binder Leather Bench Add this mid-century modern bench to your entryway or at the edge of your bed for a beautiful home accent that's also a convenient spot to slip on your shoes. $458 $366 Shop Now

Everly Quinn 67'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa Wayfair Everly Quinn 67'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa Made for two people, the family-size bed is made with stylish leather upholstery and high-density foam cushioning with metal frame and legs to provide ultimate comfort when relaxing at home. Whether you choose the couch in green, grey, or brown leather, your living space will have a touch of multi-functionality. $1,260 $1,160 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

