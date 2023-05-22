Shopping

Lulu and Georgia's Memorial Day Sale: Save 20% on Summer-Ready Furniture and Rugs

By Lauren Gruber
Lulu and Georgia

Lulu and Georgia is one of our favorite places to shop for furniture and rugs during Memorial Day sales. Marked by luxurious textures, sleek silhouettes and elegant vintage-inspired touches, Lulu and Georgia's designs are at once minimalist and warm. From modern and minimal to boho and vintage, the selection is hard to beat. Lulu and Georgia is giving you an opportunity to upgrade your home decor at a discount with the brand's Memorial Day Sale

Shop Lulu and Georgia's Sale

Until May 30,Lulu and Georgia is offering 20% off sitewide — including best-selling furniture, rugs, and decor that are perfect for a summer home refresh. The furniture sale also includes lighting, bedding, dinnerware, and outdoor furniture to prepare for the sunny days of summer ahead. No matter what room you’re looking to upgrade, there’s a good chance Lulu and Georgia will have just the right addition.

Below, shop the best furniture and rug deals for 20% off at Lulu and Georgia to upgrade your home before the sale ends.

Best Furniture Deals at Lulu and Georgia

Corso Side Table
Corso Side Table
Lulu and Georgia
Corso Side Table

 Sleek, modern, and a little moody, this hand-carved mango wood side table offers lots of textural appeal and stylishly displays its artisan craftsmanship.

$498$398
Celeste Accent Chair
Celeste Accent Chair
Lulu and Georgia
Celeste Accent Chair

The Celeste accent chair features a unique curved wishbone frame to bring chic comfort. 

$1,598$1,278
Merrit Nightstand, Pecan
Merrit Nightstand, Pecan
Lulu and Georgia
Merrit Nightstand, Pecan

The Merrit nightstand features a deco-inspired woodwork construction that pairs crisp, curving lines with ridged detailing and a convenient drawer provides helpful storage. 

$698$558
Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table
Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table
Lulu and Georgia
Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table

Add this sleek oval-shaped coffee table to your living room. The reclaimed French oak shelf below makes the perfect spot for books, decor pieces and more. 

$1,598$1,278
Adara Bed - Queen
Adara Bed
Lulu and Georgia
Adara Bed - Queen

Bring a bespoke touch to your bedroom with this upholstered bed that suits and elevates a tailored environment.

$1,498$1,198

Best Rug Deals at Lulu and Georgia

Most of the brand's pieces are crafted in soothing neutrals and earth tones, making them easy to incorporate into your home. Rugs can either make or break a room's ambiance, so whether you're after an eye-catching statement piece or a clean-yet-cozy Moroccan style, you can treat yourself to the gorgeous designs on sale at Lulu and Georgia

Estie Rug
Estie Rug
Lulu and Georgia
Estie Rug

Thickly braided, the Estie Rug offers natural appeal, and soft texture to a space. Its pairs well with neutral, earthy tones like terracotta and shades of sand and pale whites.

$498$398
Arches Rug
Arches Rug
Lulu and Georgia
Arches Rug

Add some soothing texture to your home with the miminalist Arches rug.

$298$119
Adentro Rug
Adentro Rug
Lulu and Georgia
Adentro Rug

Durable wool fibers make this area rug a strong choice to bring natural textures into a high-traffic area. Its dark blue tone is set off by gray and ivory accents woven into an intricate geometric pattern that shows off an artisan's handiwork. 

$398$159
Danica Moroccan Style Rug
Danica Moroccan Style Rug
Lulu and Georgia
Danica Moroccan Style Rug

Calming and casual, the rug's contrasting double-tiered border makes it feel more modern, while the black and white color scheme keeps it neutral. 

$198$79
Abode Rug
Abode Rug
Lulu and Georgia
Abode Rug

In an earthy, two-toned palette, this hand-knotted floor rug features a dynamic pattern that contrasts with its woven border.

$1,298$1,038

Best Outdoor Furniture Deals at Lulu and Georgia

Cadenza Indoor / Outdoor Metal Sofa
Cadenza Indoor / Outdoor Metal Sofa
Lulu and Georgia
Cadenza Indoor / Outdoor Metal Sofa

The Cadenza sofa is perfect for any indoor or outdoor space. Plus, it is crafted with an easy-to-clean and long-lasting material from a blend of synthetic and natural fibers. 

$2,399$1,919
Premium Beach Umbrella by Business & Pleasure Co.
Premium Beach Umbrella by Business & Pleasure Co.
Lulu and Georgia
Premium Beach Umbrella by Business & Pleasure Co.

Marine-grade hardware and a coated canopy makes this beach umbrella extra durable.

$299$120
Tommy Chair by Business & Pleasure Co.
Tommy Chair by Business & Pleasure Co.
Lulu and Georgia
Tommy Chair by Business & Pleasure Co.

Any backyard will feel like a fancy beach club with these weather-resistant striped chairs.

$299$239
Lomina Indoor / Outdoor Coffee Table
Lomina Indoor / Outdoor Coffee Table
Lulu and Georgia
Lomina Indoor / Outdoor Coffee Table

This adorable rattan coffee table adds a playful element to any outdoor space.

$699$559

