The Best Amazon Labor Day Grill Deals: Save Up to 40% on Gas, Electric, Pellet and Charcoal Grills

By ETonline Staff
Amazon's Labor Day Sale is here helping us get ready for our last barbecue of the season during this holiday weekend. Now that summer is winding down, Amazon is heating things up with new Labor Day savings on top-rated grills. If you have yet to get your barbecue gear together, Amazon has exactly what you need for hosting your next cookout this holiday weekend.

Whether you prefer the convenience of a gas grill or the smoky flavor of charcoal, Amazon is currently offering up to 40% off grill models from Weber, Char-Broil, Cuisinart and more trusted brands. For those who are new to grilling, you'll want to first consider what type of grill will best suit your needs.

Charcoal grills are typically smaller and less expensive than gas, but infuse a ton of flavor into food. Gas grills offer more even and controllable heating without the smoke of a charcoal grill. Amazon's Labor Day grilling deals also include smokers that cook your meat low and slow to infuse it with a delicious flavor you can’t get any other way.

Ahead, shop all of the best Amazon Labor Day grill deals to upgrade your outdoor space this summer and fall. 

The Best Amazon Labor Day Grill Deals

Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill
Char-Broil 22652143 Edge Electric Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill

With push to start convenience, this Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill is perfect for quick and easy grilling. 

$800$500
Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Take your backyard to new heights with the Char-Broil Classic 360. With 360 square inches of primary cooking space and a swing-up warming rack, this grill has the space and power to handle a large group with ease.

$280$217
Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand
Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand
Amazon
Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand

Cuisinart's compact, high-performance grill features a telescoping base that quickly transforms from tabletop use to floor stand use so you can cook delicious meals wherever you go. 

$200$123
Realcook 17 Inch Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
Amazon
Realcook 17 Inch Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill

The Realcook smoker provides 453 square inches cooking space so you have room to smoke different sizes and shapes of meat.

$150$100
Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill
Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill

Grill, smoke and keep your food warm with this grill from Royal Gourmet that does it all. Right now, as an Early Labor Day deal, you can get it for $100.

$160$100
Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Pump up your Amazon Music and take the party no matter where you go this summer with a portable grill. This gas grill from Char-Broil has a 240 square inch cooking area and is built to travel a great deal.

$115$90
Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
Weber Original Kettle 18 Inch Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill

If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your warm-weather outings — happy hour, Sunday brunch, summer BBQs and more. 

$155$139
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Amazon
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

The Weber propane grill has upgraded burners, porcelain-enameled flavorizer bars and cast iron cooking grates, and a grease management system for seamless clean-up. 

$639$616
Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill
Char-Broil 20602107 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill

You don't want to miss this Prime Day grill deal. The Char-Broil electric grill is an easy-to-use grill that'll evenly cook your meat and veggies. You don't have to worry about gas or charcoal, just plug it in and get to cookin'. 

$250$201
Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill
Weber Genesis Smart SX-335 LP SS
Amazon
Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill

Grab this Labor Day deal, and add the Weber Connect to your smart home. This grill's smart technology is your secret ingredient to perfectly grilled food. Get real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip & serve notifications at the grill or on your phone.

$1,649$1,599

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

