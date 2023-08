Amazon's Labor Day Sale is here helping us get ready for our last barbecue of the season during this holiday weekend. Now that summer is winding down, Amazon is heating things up with new Labor Day savings on top-rated grills. If you have yet to get your barbecue gear together, Amazon has exactly what you need for hosting your next cookout this holiday weekend.

Shop Amazon's Grill Deals

Whether you prefer the convenience of a gas grill or the smoky flavor of charcoal, Amazon is currently offering up to 40% off grill models from Weber, Char-Broil, Cuisinart and more trusted brands. For those who are new to grilling, you'll want to first consider what type of grill will best suit your needs.

Charcoal grills are typically smaller and less expensive than gas, but infuse a ton of flavor into food. Gas grills offer more even and controllable heating without the smoke of a charcoal grill. Amazon's Labor Day grilling deals also include smokers that cook your meat low and slow to infuse it with a delicious flavor you can’t get any other way.

Ahead, shop all of the best Amazon Labor Day grill deals to upgrade your outdoor space this summer and fall.

The Best Amazon Labor Day Grill Deals

Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill Amazon Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill Grab this Labor Day deal, and add the Weber Connect to your smart home. This grill's smart technology is your secret ingredient to perfectly grilled food. Get real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip & serve notifications at the grill or on your phone. $1,649 $1,599 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023 .

Sign up to get the scoop on the best deals! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop Now

The 50 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend: Apple, Dyson, Yeti and More

Samsung's Labor Day Sale Starts Now: Shop the Biggest Deals on TVs and Appliances

The TikTok-Famous Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Is Less Than $90 at Walmart's Labor Day Sale

Blink Video Doorbells and Cameras Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon for Labor Day

The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $1,400 Off at Amazon Right Now

Apple's Most Affordable iPad Is On Sale for Its All-Time Low Price Now

The Best Labor Day Home Deals to Shop from Pottery Barn's Sale

DreamCloud Labor Day Sale: Get 40% Off Cloud-Like Hybrid Mattresses

The Best Back to School Deals On Apple MacBooks, AirPods, iPads & More

The Best Samsung Labor Day Appliance Deals You Can Shop Right Now

The Best Men's Swim Trunks to Hit the Water This Labor Day Weekend

The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales You Can Shop Right Now