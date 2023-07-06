Amazon Is Offering Big Markdowns On Patio Furniture Ahead of Prime Day — Shop the 14 Best Early Deals
Aside from the warm weather and much-needed vacations, one of the many reasons why summer is our favorite season is that Amazon Prime Day comes this time every year. Ahead of the huge shopping event, Amazon just dropped so many can't-miss deals on patio furniture to help spruce up your space for summer. From outdoor lounging sets and Adirondack chairs to storage furniture and patio umbrellas, Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to save on big home spends.
If you’re ready for some fun in the sun, not many things are better than spending the longer days of summer relaxing outdoors, reading a book on your porch, or throwing a pool party. Turning your backyard into an outdoor oasis is no inexpensive undertaking, but sometimes all you need to do is upgrade your patio and outdoor furniture.
With many sun-filled days and barbecuing nights on the horizon, you don't want to miss early Prime Day patio furniture deals. Below, shop the best patio furniture deals available at Amazon now. For more ways to freshen up your outdoor space this summer, check out more deals to save on top-rated products that will transform your outdoor space in no time.
The Best Early Prime Day Patio Furniture Deals
With warm hues and contemporary tones many shoppers choose to also use this outdoor set indoors as sectional seating. Get everything you expect for an affordable resin wicker patio sofa set, including durable construction, handwoven surface, and soft cushions.
Complete the appeal of your outdoor space with a 4-piece conversation set made for lasting impressions. The comfortable, versatile setup lets you rearrange a stylish loveseat and two single chairs to fit your outdoor space perfectly.
This discounted set includes 2 comfortable armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks, and beverages.
Safavieh's collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table.
Looking for an outdoor dining table for summer dinner parties? This acaia wood table is the perfect addition to your outdoor space and can comfortably fit 6 people.
Save more than 25% on Amazon's best-selling patio set, which includes 2 corner chairs, 1 armless chair, 1 ottoman chair, and 1 glass coffee table.
With a modern cushion color and hand-woven rattan surface, this set will add a stylish touch to your outdoor space along with extraordinary comfort and relaxation.
This outdoor conversation set is modern and stylish, easy to maintain and suitable for any size space. The wicker of the Outdoor furniture set is sturdy but also very light to effortlessly move with the sun.
Enjoy this seat for years thanks to durable, water-resistant wicker, tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame.
Choose from 24 different colors of these lightweight, foldable chairs. They make an easy addition to your next trip to the park, beach, or your child's next sporting event.
Simple and yet elegant, this rustic dining table is the perfect piece to complete your backyard, patio, and garden. It can be expanded, allowing you to resize depending on your crowd.
Resistant to weather, water, and UV rays, this 2-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs provides you with a bright, breezy spot to enjoy the nice weather with a friend on your porch, patio, or balcony.
Elevate your hosting game with this modern wicker bar counter table.
Simple and stylish, this set includes two lounge chairs and a table suitable for different yards, patios, decks, and poolsides. The chairs also come with armrests for added comfort.
