Amazon Is Offering Big Markdowns On Patio Furniture Ahead of Prime Day — Shop the 14 Best Early Deals

By ETonline Staff
Amazon 4th of July Patio Furniture Deals
Aside from the warm weather and much-needed vacations, one of the many reasons why summer is our favorite season is that Amazon Prime Day comes this time every year. Ahead of the huge shopping event, Amazon just dropped so many can't-miss deals on patio furniture to help spruce up your space for summer. From outdoor lounging sets and Adirondack chairs to storage furniture and patio umbrellas,  Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to save on big home spends. 

If you’re ready for some fun in the sun, not many things are better than spending the longer days of summer relaxing outdoors, reading a book on your porch, or throwing a pool party. Turning your backyard into an outdoor oasis is no inexpensive undertaking, but sometimes all you need to do is upgrade your patio and outdoor furniture. 

With many sun-filled days and barbecuing nights on the horizon, you don't want to miss early Prime Day patio furniture deals. Below, shop the best patio furniture deals available at Amazon now. For more ways to freshen up your outdoor space this summer, check out more deals to save on top-rated products that will transform your outdoor space in no time.

The Best Early Prime Day Patio Furniture Deals

5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set with Ottomans
5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set with Ottomans
Amazon
5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set with Ottomans

With warm hues and contemporary tones many shoppers choose to also use this outdoor set indoors as sectional seating. Get everything you expect for an affordable resin wicker patio sofa set, including durable construction, handwoven surface, and soft cushions. 

$300$240
WITH COUPON
Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Rope Wicker Patio Conversation Set
Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Rope Wicker Patio Conversation Set
Amazon
Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Rope Wicker Patio Conversation Set

Complete the appeal of your outdoor space with a 4-piece conversation set made for lasting impressions. The comfortable, versatile setup lets you rearrange a stylish loveseat and two single chairs to fit your outdoor space perfectly. 

    $600$450
    Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
    Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
    Amazon
    Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

    This discounted set includes 2 comfortable armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks, and beverages. 

    $250$200
    Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set
    Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set
    Amazon
    Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set

    Safavieh's collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table.

    $686$302
    Christopher Knight Home Spanish Bay Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table
    Christopher Knight Home Spanish Bay Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table
    Amazon
    Christopher Knight Home Spanish Bay Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table

    Looking for an outdoor dining table for summer dinner parties? This acaia wood table is the perfect addition to your outdoor space and can comfortably fit 6 people. 

    $287$158
    Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set
    Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set
    Amazon
    Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

    Save more than 25% on Amazon's best-selling patio set, which includes 2 corner chairs, 1 armless chair, 1 ottoman chair, and 1 glass coffee table.

    $460$332
    WITH COUPON
    Tangkula 6-Piece Patio Rattan Sectional Furniture Set
    Tangkula 6-Piece Patio Rattan Sectional Furniture Set
    Amazon
    Tangkula 6-Piece Patio Rattan Sectional Furniture Set

    With a modern cushion color and hand-woven rattan surface, this set will add a stylish touch to your outdoor space along with extraordinary comfort and relaxation.

    $700$580
    FDW Wicker Patio Furniture Set
    FDW Wicker Patio Furniture Set
    Amazon
    FDW Wicker Patio Furniture Set

    This outdoor conversation set is modern and stylish, easy to maintain and suitable for any size space. The wicker of the Outdoor furniture set is sturdy but also very light to effortlessly move with the sun. 

    $149$60
    Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair
    Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair
    Amazon
    Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

    Enjoy this seat for years thanks to durable, water-resistant wicker, tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame.

    $500$350
    Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners
    Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners
    Amazon
    Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners

    Choose from 24 different colors of these lightweight, foldable chairs. They make an easy addition to your next trip to the park, beach, or your child's next sporting event.

    $130$110
    Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Expandable Acacia Wood Dining Table
    Christopher Knight Home Wilson Outdoor Expandable Acacia Wood Dining Table
    Amazon
    Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Expandable Acacia Wood Dining Table

    Simple and yet elegant, this rustic dining table is the perfect piece to complete your backyard, patio, and garden. It can be expanded, allowing you to resize depending on your crowd. 

    $549$324
    Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs
    Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs
    Amazon
    Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs

    Resistant to weather, water, and UV rays, this 2-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs provides you with a bright, breezy spot to enjoy the nice weather with a friend on your porch, patio, or balcony.

    $681$470
    Best Choice Products Outdoor Bar Counter Table
    Best Choice Products Outdoor Bar Counter Table
    Amazon
    Best Choice Products Outdoor Bar Counter Table

    Elevate your hosting game with this modern wicker bar counter table. 

    $200$160
    Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set
    Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set of 3
    Amazon
    Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set

    Simple and stylish, this set includes two lounge chairs and a table suitable for different yards, patios, decks, and poolsides. The chairs also come with armrests for added comfort.

    $340$270

    For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

