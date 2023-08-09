As summer draws to a close and back-to-school shopping reminds us of what's in store in mere weeks, it's comforting to know that there is one major summertime holiday left to celebrate: Labor Day Weekend.

The scent of barbecue, the gathering of friends and the fun in the sun are all wonderful things that the Labor Day holiday brings, there's one more bonus to the holiday weekend: Labor Day sales!

Every year, retailers roll out deals ahead of Labor Day on products in multiple categories. Shoppers can find discounts on furniture and home upgrades, fall fashion, the latest tech for college and beyond, travel deals to prepare for holiday trips, deals on outdoor and camping essentials ... the list goes on.

With so many items on sale, it can be a bit overwhelming to figure out which deals to go after first. Don't fret: We've done the heavy lifting and tracked down every single 2023 Labor Day sale worth shopping.

lululemon

Best Labor Day Sales: Fashion

lululemon’s We Made Too Much section is full of great discounts on apparel right now.

Nike is offering up to 60% off iconic sneakers, tees, sweatshirts and more. Plus, you can get an extra 20% off select styles with code SCHOOL20 at checkout through August 12.

Use code BACKTOSCHOOL to get 40% off full-price styles and 50% off sale items at Reebok.

Rarely discounted styles are now 25% off at the Crocs sale. Save on clogs, fleece-lined Crocs, sandals and rain boots.

Fall fashion is in full swing on Amazon, where you can get fall clothing essentials like sweaters, boots, jeans and more for less.

Whether you’re attending classes or teaching them, you’ll save with the best back-to-school fashion deals at Walmart.

The Patagonia Summer Sale is on now through August 22 and offering 30% off clothing for men, women and kids.

Pottery Barn

Best Labor Day Sales: Home and Furniture

The massive online retailer currently has deals on mattresses, outdoor furniture and so much more ahead of Labor Day.

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress Amazon Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is virtually risk-free. $899 $699 Shop Now

Need new outdoor furniture for your Labor Day Weekend get-together? Walmart has you covered.

Grab items to refresh your home for fall during Pottery Barn's Early Labor Day Sale.

Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table Pottery Barn Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table Cozy in for fall. A solid travertine top is contrasted by weathered kiln-dried wood and gives this coffee table a rustic yet refined look. $1299 $649 Shop Now

Walmart

Best Labor Day Sales: Kitchen Appliances, Grills and Bakeware

What's Labor Day Weekend without a fun-filled barbecue? Get everything you need to pull it off.

Monos

Best Labor Day Sales: Luggage

Amazon has great luggage deals for taking advantage of the dog days of summer.

Through August 14, the Monos Golden Hour Event is saving shoppers major coin on the Internet-famous luggage brand's top offerings.

Monos Luggage Carry On Pro Monos Monos Luggage Carry On Pro Perfect for late summer getaways, the Carry On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag, everything has its own place in this carry-on baggage. $311 $216 WITH CODE GOLDENHOUR Shop Now

