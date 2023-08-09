Sales & Deals

Labor Day Sales 2023: Shop the Biggest Deals on Fall Fashion, Mattresses, Furniture and Home Essentials

By Doriean Stevenson
As summer draws to a close and back-to-school shopping reminds us of what's in store in mere weeks, it's comforting to know that there is one major summertime holiday left to celebrate: Labor Day Weekend. 

The scent of barbecue, the gathering of friends and the fun in the sun are all wonderful things that the Labor Day holiday brings, there's one more bonus to the holiday weekend: Labor Day sales! 

Every year, retailers roll out deals ahead of Labor Day on products in multiple categories. Shoppers can find discounts on furniture and home upgrades, fall fashion, the latest tech for college and beyond, travel deals to prepare for holiday trips, deals on outdoor and camping essentials ... the list goes on. 

With so many items on sale, it can be a bit overwhelming to figure out which deals to go after first. Don't fret: We've done the heavy lifting and tracked down every single 2023 Labor Day sale worth shopping. 

Labor Day Fashion Deals
lululemon

Best Labor Day Sales: Fashion

lululemon

lululemon’s We Made Too Much section is full of great discounts on apparel right now.

Shop lululemon

Nike

Nike is offering up to 60% off iconic sneakers, tees, sweatshirts and more. Plus, you can get an extra 20% off select styles with code SCHOOL20 at checkout through August 12.

Shop Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow

We are loving these retro Nike sneakers with a pink swoosh. 

$130$104
WITH CODE SCHOOL20

Reebok

Use code BACKTOSCHOOL to get 40% off full-price styles and 50% off sale items at Reebok.

Shop Reebok

Crocs

Rarely discounted styles are now 25% off at the Crocs sale. Save on clogs, fleece-lined Crocs, sandals and rain boots.

Crocs Baya Clog
Crocs Baya Clog
Crocs
Crocs Baya Clog

These best-selling Crocs are perfect for hanging outdoors on Labor Day Weekend and gliding into fall. 

$50$38

Shop Crocs

Amazon

Fall fashion is in full swing on Amazon, where you can get fall clothing essentials like sweaters, boots, jeans and more for less. 

Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket

Levi's original jean jacket just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons — available in standard and plus sizes.

$90$48
Adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe
adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe

These classic Grand Court 2.0 sneakers are a stylish option at any age.

$55$40

Shop Amazon

Walmart

Whether you’re attending classes or teaching them, you’ll save with the best back-to-school fashion deals at Walmart.

Shop Walmart

Patagonia

The Patagonia Summer Sale is on now through August 22 and offering 30% off clothing for men, women and kids.

Women's Re-Tool Fleece 1/2-Zip Pullover
Women's Re-Tool Fleece 1/2-Zip Pullover
Patagonia
Women's Re-Tool Fleece 1/2-Zip Pullover

Prepare for post-Labor Day cold-weather adventures with this pullover fleece jacket by Patagonia.

$149$104
Men's Long-Sleeved Line Logo Ridge Responsibili-Tee
Men's Long-Sleeved Line Logo Ridge Responsibili-Tee
Patagonia
Men's Long-Sleeved Line Logo Ridge Responsibili-Tee

A comfy long-sleeve that will take you from Labor Day well into fall. The Long-Sleeved Line Logo Ridge Responsibili-Tee is made with 100% recycled fabric.

$55$38

Shop Patagonia

Labor Day Sales Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn

Best Labor Day Sales: Home and Furniture

Amazon

The massive online retailer currently has deals on mattresses, outdoor furniture and so much more ahead of Labor Day.

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is virtually risk-free.

$899$699
Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Rope Wicker Patio Conversation Set
Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Rope Wicker Patio Conversation Set
Amazon
Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Rope Wicker Patio Conversation Set

Complete the appeal of your outdoor space with a 4-piece conversation set made for lasting impressions. The comfortable, versatile setup lets you rearrange a stylish loveseat and two single chairs to fit your outdoor space perfectly. 

    $600$450

    Shop Amazon

    Walmart

    Need new outdoor furniture for your Labor Day Weekend get-together? Walmart has you covered. 

    Shop Walmart

    Pottery Barn

    Grab items to refresh your home for fall during Pottery Barn's Early Labor Day Sale.

    Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table
    Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table
    Pottery Barn
    Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table

    Cozy in for fall. A solid travertine top is contrasted by weathered kiln-dried wood and gives this coffee table a rustic yet refined look.

    $1299$649

    Shop Pottery Barn

    Labor Day Grills
    Walmart

    Best Labor Day Sales: Kitchen Appliances, Grills and Bakeware

    Walmart

    What's Labor Day Weekend without a fun-filled barbecue? Get everything you need to pull it off. 

    Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
    Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
    Walmart
    Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

    Get ready, LDW grillmasters! By incorporating elements like porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates that preserve uniform heat distribution, you can be certain of savoring the most delicious results with this propane grill.

    $600$510

    Shop Walmart

    Labor Day Luggage Deals Monos
    Monos

    Best Labor Day Sales: Luggage

    Amazon

    Amazon has great luggage deals for taking advantage of the dog days of summer. 

    Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage
    Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage
    Amazon
    Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage

    This Samsonite Freeform luggage bag has ultra-light yet ultra-strong shells withstand the rigors of modern travel. 

    $270$199
    Wrangler Smart Luggage Set with Cup Holder and USB Port
    Wrangler Smart Luggage Set with Cup Holder and USB Port
    Amazon
    Wrangler Smart Luggage Set with Cup Holder and USB Port

    Save 37% on this suitcase with a 3-in-1 cup holder, USB port, and phone holder located in the back for travel convenience.

    $64$40

    Shop Amazon

    Monos

    Through August 14, the Monos Golden Hour Event is saving shoppers major coin on the Internet-famous luggage brand's top offerings. 

    Monos Luggage Carry On Pro
    Carry-On Pro
    Monos
    Monos Luggage Carry On Pro

    Perfect for late summer getaways, the Carry On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag, everything has its own place in this carry-on baggage.

    $311$216
    WITH CODE GOLDENHOUR

    Shop Monos

