Labor Day Sales 2023: Shop the Biggest Deals on Fall Fashion, Mattresses, Furniture and Home Essentials
As summer draws to a close and back-to-school shopping reminds us of what's in store in mere weeks, it's comforting to know that there is one major summertime holiday left to celebrate: Labor Day Weekend.
The scent of barbecue, the gathering of friends and the fun in the sun are all wonderful things that the Labor Day holiday brings, there's one more bonus to the holiday weekend: Labor Day sales!
Every year, retailers roll out deals ahead of Labor Day on products in multiple categories. Shoppers can find discounts on furniture and home upgrades, fall fashion, the latest tech for college and beyond, travel deals to prepare for holiday trips, deals on outdoor and camping essentials ... the list goes on.
With so many items on sale, it can be a bit overwhelming to figure out which deals to go after first. Don't fret: We've done the heavy lifting and tracked down every single 2023 Labor Day sale worth shopping.
Best Labor Day Sales: Fashion
lululemon
lululemon’s We Made Too Much section is full of great discounts on apparel right now.
Nike
Nike is offering up to 60% off iconic sneakers, tees, sweatshirts and more. Plus, you can get an extra 20% off select styles with code SCHOOL20 at checkout through August 12.
We are loving these retro Nike sneakers with a pink swoosh.
Reebok
Use code BACKTOSCHOOL to get 40% off full-price styles and 50% off sale items at Reebok.
Crocs
Rarely discounted styles are now 25% off at the Crocs sale. Save on clogs, fleece-lined Crocs, sandals and rain boots.
These best-selling Crocs are perfect for hanging outdoors on Labor Day Weekend and gliding into fall.
Amazon
Fall fashion is in full swing on Amazon, where you can get fall clothing essentials like sweaters, boots, jeans and more for less.
Levi's original jean jacket just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons — available in standard and plus sizes.
These classic Grand Court 2.0 sneakers are a stylish option at any age.
Walmart
Whether you’re attending classes or teaching them, you’ll save with the best back-to-school fashion deals at Walmart.
Patagonia
The Patagonia Summer Sale is on now through August 22 and offering 30% off clothing for men, women and kids.
Prepare for post-Labor Day cold-weather adventures with this pullover fleece jacket by Patagonia.
A comfy long-sleeve that will take you from Labor Day well into fall. The Long-Sleeved Line Logo Ridge Responsibili-Tee is made with 100% recycled fabric.
Best Labor Day Sales: Home and Furniture
Amazon
The massive online retailer currently has deals on mattresses, outdoor furniture and so much more ahead of Labor Day.
This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is virtually risk-free.
Complete the appeal of your outdoor space with a 4-piece conversation set made for lasting impressions. The comfortable, versatile setup lets you rearrange a stylish loveseat and two single chairs to fit your outdoor space perfectly.
Walmart
Need new outdoor furniture for your Labor Day Weekend get-together? Walmart has you covered.
Pottery Barn
Grab items to refresh your home for fall during Pottery Barn's Early Labor Day Sale.
Cozy in for fall. A solid travertine top is contrasted by weathered kiln-dried wood and gives this coffee table a rustic yet refined look.
Best Labor Day Sales: Kitchen Appliances, Grills and Bakeware
Walmart
What's Labor Day Weekend without a fun-filled barbecue? Get everything you need to pull it off.
Get ready, LDW grillmasters! By incorporating elements like porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates that preserve uniform heat distribution, you can be certain of savoring the most delicious results with this propane grill.
Best Labor Day Sales: Luggage
Amazon
Amazon has great luggage deals for taking advantage of the dog days of summer.
This Samsonite Freeform luggage bag has ultra-light yet ultra-strong shells withstand the rigors of modern travel.
Save 37% on this suitcase with a 3-in-1 cup holder, USB port, and phone holder located in the back for travel convenience.
Monos
Through August 14, the Monos Golden Hour Event is saving shoppers major coin on the Internet-famous luggage brand's top offerings.
Perfect for late summer getaways, the Carry On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag, everything has its own place in this carry-on baggage.
