Summer might be drawing to a close, but the Labor Day sales have been heating up all week. If you've got your eyes on a kitchen or laundry room upgrade, head to the Samsung Labor Day appliance sale with steep discounts on everything from smart refrigerators to washers and dryers.

Whether you're hoping to simply replace an old machine that's seen better days or go for a full kitchen remodel, the best Labor Day appliance deals at Samsung include big-ticket items at all-time lows. While major appliances usually come with a major price tag, you can now find Samsung's top-rated home upgrades at prices that won't break your budget.

Shop the Samsung Appliance Sale

Samsung's innovative appliances are known to last, but they don't just work well — their impressive features can actually make your life easier, too. For example, the brand's Bespoke 4-Door Refrigerator — currently $1,200 off — includes a family hub so you can manage the thermostat, get recommended recipes based on ingredients you have on hand, and see inside your fridge from your phone.

With cutting-edge features like energy-efficiency and even AI capabilities, skimping on quality is not an option with the end-of-summer savings on appliances from Samsung's Labor Day sale. Below, we've gathered all the best Labor Day 2023 appliance deals you can still shop.

Best Labor Day Washer and Dryer Deals at Samsung

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,500 off a bestselling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Take advantage of this Labor Day sale and all the best washer and dryer deals at Samsung below, plus get an extra $100 off select laundry sets.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,500 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,498 Electric Dryer Shop Now $4,098 $2,598 Gas Dryer Shop Now

6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash With two individually controlled washers in one, you can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings, and options to keep all your clothing and fabric types clean and in great condition. $1,999 $1,299 Shop Now

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Washers and Dryers Samsung Bespoke Ultra Capacity Washers and Dryers Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke washer and dryers featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. $1,549 $1,098 Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer Shop Now $1,612 $1,098 Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer Shop Now

Best Samsung Labor Day Refrigerator Deals

Samsung’s selection of refrigerators is vast, as the company sells a range of styles including French door, side-by-side, and bottom-freezer models. With various high-tech, Wi-Fi-enabled smart fridges that have abundant space for groceries, these refrigerators on sale would make an excellent addition to your kitchen.

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Get $1,000 off the all new Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub. The Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than 2x larger than current models. With customizable door panels, choose from eleven colors and two finishes to create a space that fits your style. $4,999 $3,399 Shop Now

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+ Samsung Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+ Save $1,600 on the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator at it's lowest price ever. The massive Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than double the size of Samsung's original models. You can share pictures, stream music and videos, and more, all from the fridge. $4,999 $3,399 Shop Now

Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub Samsung Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display. $2,332 $1,699 Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator The Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge. $4,499 $3,099 Shop Now

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator Get $1,000 off Samsung's Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill water pitcher. With 30 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. $2,799 $1,999 Shop Now

Best Labor Day Deals on Samsung Ranges

Save hundreds on Samsung smart ranges with kitchen stove designs featuring built-in WiFi connectivity and powerful heating technology to deliver a supreme cooking experience to your kitchen.

Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection Samsung Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection Enjoy healthier fried foods fast without storing another small appliance at home using Air Fry mode built right into your range. Perfect for baking and roasting, Convection+ saves you time by cooking food fast and more evenly. $1,799 $1,099 Shop Now

Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry Samsung Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting. $2,449 $1,599 Shop Now

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range Samsung 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. This range has 5 heating elements, including 2 dual ring elements, so you can cook with small and large sized pots and pans. $1,481 $849 Shop Now

Best Labor Day Samsung Microwave Deals

1.7 cu ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Convection & Slim Fry Samsung 1.7 cu ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Convection & Slim Fry A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses slim-fry technology which can make food crispy in the microwave. $729 $399 Shop Now

2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking Samsung 2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses sensor cooking which automatically adjusts your time for the perfect heat every time. $529 $279 Shop Now

30" Smart Microwave Combination Wall Oven in Black Stainless Steel Samsung 30" Smart Microwave Combination Wall Oven in Black Stainless Steel A sleek oven with a microwave built-in on top, provides you one spot for all your cooking needs. For a limited time you can save $1,250 on this convenient duo. $3,649 $2,599 Shop Now

Best Samsung Labor Day Dishwasher Deals

Enjoy effortless cleanup for years to come and save up to $500 on Samsun's energy-efficient smart dishwashers.

Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry Samsung Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware. $1,199 $749 Shop Now

StormWash 48dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel Samsung StormWash 48dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel Bring a virtually silent dishwasher to your kitchen with $350 off this stainless steel dishwasher that cleans like a dream. At the end of the cycle, the door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance. $899 $579 Shop Now

Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher Samsung Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. Right now you can save $470 on this time-saving machine. $1,299 $829 Shop Now

Best Samsung Labor Day Vacuum Deals

With superior reach, excellent cleaning ability, powerful batteries and the ability to self-empty, Samsung's best cordless vacuums make cleaning your floors an absolute breeze. Plus, they actually look so stunning, you'll want to show off your new vacuum.

Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Easily clean any surface with Samsung's lightweight Jet Cordless Stick Vacuums. The high-capacity dust bin collects more dirt, dust and debris so you don’t have to empty it as often. $330 $280 Shop Now

Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station Save on Samsung's most powerful cordless stick vacuum. Combined with a lightweight design, it delivers a faster, more effective clean. $1,000 $800 Shop Now

Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station Samsung's lightest Jet stick vacuum is also its most powerful yet. New HexaJet Motor technology provides Samsung's strongest suction to pick up tough dirt from any surface while the clean station empties the dust bin for you. $700 $600 Shop Now

