Samsung launched its Fourth of July appliance sale for 2024 with some of this summer's hottest deals on the best refrigerators. Whether you're in the middle of a kitchen renovation or your fridge has just seen better days, Samsung refrigerators are on sale for up to $1,600 off — including its premium Bespoke models with customizable panels.

Shop the Refrigerator Deals

The spacious fridges on sale are tech-forward and feature the latest amenities such as smart touchscreens, adjustable shelves, flex drawers that can cool and freeze, and so much more. If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen now that the kids are home for the summer, don't sleep on these 4th of July refrigerator deals.

Among the best discounts this week is $1,600 off the new Bespoke AI Family Hub Refrigerator with the industry's largest screen. You can share pictures, stream music, and access recipes all from your fridge. For a refrigerator that blends in perfectly with your kitchen decor, this Bespoke model comes in 11 different colors and two finishes to fit your style.

It’s important that your appliance fits with your household’s kitchen needs. When shopping for a new refrigerator, make sure you know the counter depth and width for the best fit. Ahead, find all the best refrigerator deals from the Samsung Fourth of July Sale you don't want to miss.

Best Samsung 4th of July Refrigerator Deals

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best Fourth of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

