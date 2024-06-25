Upgrade your kitchen for less with the best 4th of July deals on Samsung's top-rated smart refrigerators.
Samsung launched its Fourth of July appliance sale for 2024 with some of this summer's hottest deals on the best refrigerators. Whether you're in the middle of a kitchen renovation or your fridge has just seen better days, Samsung refrigerators are on sale for up to $1,600 off — including its premium Bespoke models with customizable panels.
The spacious fridges on sale are tech-forward and feature the latest amenities such as smart touchscreens, adjustable shelves, flex drawers that can cool and freeze, and so much more. If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen now that the kids are home for the summer, don't sleep on these 4th of July refrigerator deals.
Among the best discounts this week is $1,600 off the new Bespoke AI Family Hub Refrigerator with the industry's largest screen. You can share pictures, stream music, and access recipes all from your fridge. For a refrigerator that blends in perfectly with your kitchen decor, this Bespoke model comes in 11 different colors and two finishes to fit your style.
It’s important that your appliance fits with your household’s kitchen needs. When shopping for a new refrigerator, make sure you know the counter depth and width for the best fit. Ahead, find all the best refrigerator deals from the Samsung Fourth of July Sale you don't want to miss.
Best Samsung 4th of July Refrigerator Deals
Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+
The AI Family Hub+ and large screen lets you share pictures, stream music and videos, access recipes, and more, all from your fridge. With customizable door panels, choose from 11 colors and two finishes to create a fridge that fits your style.
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel
With 29 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. Your order also comes with free, fast, safe and professional installation.
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+
Save big on the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator. The massive Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than double the size of Samsung's original models.
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher
The built-in pitcher automatically refills with filtered water and even has the option to infuse with a flavor of your choice. Select from cubed ice or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster, for $1,100 less than the appliance's normal price.
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel
This refrigerator offers customizable design options to match your style and brings smart technology to your fingertips. Manage your groceries, connect with your family, and entertain through its interactive touchscreen. Oh, and there's plenty of storage, too.
29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker
This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and beverage center. Not only can you save big on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's also an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.
26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.
32 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker
Per Samsung, this is America's largest capacity refrigerator for storing more groceries with extra room. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice – cubed, or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.
Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best Fourth of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.
