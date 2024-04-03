Sales & Deals

The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals to Refresh Your Laundry Room — Up to $1,800 Off

Samsung Washer and Dryer
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:43 AM PDT, April 3, 2024

Update your laundry room this spring with the best deals on Samsung washers and dryers.

When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. Most people dread laundry day, but a brand new washer and dryer from Samsung can hep make it slightly less of a chore. Whether your current laundry pair has seen better days or you're tired of taking your laundry to the laundromat, the good news is Samsung's best washers and dryers are on sale right now for the lowest prices we've ever seen.

Shop the Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung is offering up to $1,800 off washers, dryers and laundry sets, making spring the perfect time to step up your cleaning capabilities. Included in the sale is our readers' favorite washer and dryer pair. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $1,800 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998 $2,198

Shop Now

Complete with Super Speed Wash, the washer finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

From front load laundry machines to top load models, find the biggest spring cleaning deals on Samsung washers and dryers below.

Best Samsung Deals on Front Load Washers and Dryers

Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer

Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer
Samsung

Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer

Get cleaner clothes with the largest front load washer in its class, according to Samsung. It uses automatic soil and fabric detection for better cleaning and  can automatically store up to 32 loads' worth of detergent and fabric softener so all you really have to do is load things up and start washing.

$1,589  $1,099

Shop Now

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes, and has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your phone.

$1,149 $679

Shop Now

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Samsung

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

Perfect for any laundry space, this washer has a shallower depth for easy closet installation, without sacrificing capacity. The inside of the washer is treated with antimicrobial technology to help keep it smelling fresh.

$1,239 $799

Shop Now

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy
Samsung

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy

The clean, flat-panel design of this electric dryer fits your home's style while the added MultiControl kit lets you control your dryer right from your washer, making it easy to reach when stacked on top.

$1,734 $1,199

Shop Now

Smart Dial Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft.

Smart Dial Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft.
Samsung

Smart Dial Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft.

This dryer unit essentially has two dryers built into it. The brand explains that, thanks to the Smart Dial and Flex Dry tech, you can dry both your delicates and other everyday clothes at the same time. 

$1,999 $1,099

Electric

Shop Now

$2,099 $1,199

Gas

Shop Now

Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+

Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+
Samsung

Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+

The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time. 

$1,049 $649

Shop Now

Best Samsung Deals on Top Load Washers and Dryers

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus. 

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+
Samsung

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+

Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity. This dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps sanitize clothing and reduce wrinkles and odors.

$999 $599

Shop Now

Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System 5.5 cu. ft.

Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System 5.5 cu. ft.
Samsung

Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System 5.5 cu. ft.

When you fill up the detergent drawer on this smart top top washer, the device will automatically dispense the right amount of detergent and fabric softener every time you start a load of laundry. This Auto Dispense System makes laundry day a lot easier (especially if you have a heavy bulk-sized detergent.)

$1,299 $1,169

Shop Now

Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft.

Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft.
Samsung

Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft.

The Samsung ActiveWave Agitator in this top load washer helps diminish noise and prevents tangling while you wash your clothes. Plus, this model has an easy Self Clean function, so the tub always stays sanitary. 

$849 $549

with Agitator

Shop Now

$849 $549

with Impeller

Shop Now

