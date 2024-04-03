When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. Most people dread laundry day, but a brand new washer and dryer from Samsung can hep make it slightly less of a chore. Whether your current laundry pair has seen better days or you're tired of taking your laundry to the laundromat, the good news is Samsung's best washers and dryers are on sale right now for the lowest prices we've ever seen.

Shop the Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung is offering up to $1,800 off washers, dryers and laundry sets, making spring the perfect time to step up your cleaning capabilities. Included in the sale is our readers' favorite washer and dryer pair. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,800 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,198 Shop Now

Complete with Super Speed Wash, the washer finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

From front load laundry machines to top load models, find the biggest spring cleaning deals on Samsung washers and dryers below.

Best Samsung Deals on Front Load Washers and Dryers

Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Best Samsung Deals on Top Load Washers and Dryers

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus.

